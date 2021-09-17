Shocker at Browning; Moline dominates Rock Island for 63-0 win

To say Friday's Moline-Rock Island game was one-sided would be an understatement.
From start to finish, the Maroons controlled every aspect of the game in their 63-0 win over the Rocks.
One of the most lopsided games in this long rivalry's history was celebrated by students and players alike on the field, an excitement that had been growing in the second half as the student section impatiently waited for the clock to run out.
That was because by halftime the Maroons had a 44-0 advantage and senior running back Gavin Grace had found the end zone three times.
Grace found pay dirt on the first drive of the game after quarterback Alec Ponder rolled to his right and connected with a wide open Colin Shults for a 36-yard gain. That put the Maroons on the 19-yard line, and the next play Grace took a handoff to his right and fought his way to the goal line, powering through three Rock defenders and falling just inside the pylon.
The next drive was much of the same, but this time Shults was able to find enough open ground to run in his pass from Ponder for a 51-yard score. Shults found himself without a Rock defender anywhere near him for the second completion in a row. He was not picked up on the snap and ran freely on the right side. This made it 14-0 Moline with 1:25 left in the first quarter.
And they weren’t done.
Grace collected his second touchdown of the day on a seemingly harmless run up the middle. The drive started with a holding penalty on Moline, pushing them back 10 yards. But on the next play Cranston Wall took a handoff to the right for 47 yards and then Riley Fuller followed for 20 yards on the next snap. Grace's 5-yard touchdown run was a statement, knocking down Rock Island defenders like bowling pins on his journey to the goal line.
Then on the next drive, Grace would do it again. This time, junior running back Christian Reya set up the scoring play with a 28-yard run to put the Maroons on the 5-yard line. Grace drove it in the next play with another run up the middle, but this one had much less contact. Then on a fumbled snap on the point after attempt, senior Cranston Wall made the most of it by sprinting to his right and making a defender miss to complete the two-point conversion.
Grace had 59 yards and three touchdowns on five carries at half.
It was 29-0 before Rock Island had a chance to even make adjustments. Yet Moline wasn’t going to stop.
The Maroons scored on every drive in the first half except one, when Ponder threw an interception on a ball that bounced off the hands of a Maroon receiver and up into the air. However, Moline would respond with a 68-yard interception return for a touchdown by Grant Sibley just three plays later.
After Reese threw his fourth pick of the half, the Maroons took advantage of the opportunity to add more points and Ponder found Matthew Bailey for the 25-yard touchdown pass on a lob throw to the right side. It was an uncontested catch and made it 44-0 Moline with 1:18 left in the second quarter.
A running clock greeted the oldest rivalry in Illinois, but it didn’t stop the Moline offense.
Bailey took the opening kickoff down to the Rock Island 30-yard line and after a defensive encroachment penalty, Riley Fuller ran it in from 25 yards out. Fuller had plenty of space on his left side and could have jogged across the goal line if he wanted.
Junior running back Mason Woods came into the game following the 50-0 lead and had 13-, 10- and 12-yard rushes before sophomore back Pablo Perez ran it in from the 5-yard line.
At the end of the third quarter it was 56-0.
Connor Diiulio came in at quarterback for Rock Island in the fourth quarter and started the day 3-3 with 22 yards, all completed to senior tight end Kai Rios. However on a screen pass, the ball was tipped and Moline’s Dwayne Cook caught it and ran it back for a touchdown, making it 63-0 with 4:58 left.
The Moline defense finished with five interceptions and a fumble recovery. The Maroons allowed just 176 yards of total offense.
Fuller finished with nine carries for 105 yards and touchdown. Shults had two catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Ponder finished with 112 yards on 3-8 passing with two touchdowns.
Moline (3-1, 2-0 WB6) will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday against Alleman at Lindberg Stadium.
Rock Island (2-2, 1-1 WB6) will return to the gridiron at 7 p.m. Friday against United Township at home.