Shocker at Browning; Moline dominates Rock Island for 63-0 win

To say Friday's Moline-Rock Island game was one-sided would be an understatement.

From start to finish, the Maroons controlled every aspect of the game in their 63-0 win over the Rocks.

One of the most lopsided games in this long rivalry's history was celebrated by students and players alike on the field, an excitement that had been growing in the second half as the student section impatiently waited for the clock to run out.

That was because by halftime the Maroons had a 44-0 advantage and senior running back Gavin Grace had found the end zone three times.

Grace found pay dirt on the first drive of the game after quarterback Alec Ponder rolled to his right and connected with a wide open Colin Shults for a 36-yard gain. That put the Maroons on the 19-yard line, and the next play Grace took a handoff to his right and fought his way to the goal line, powering through three Rock defenders and falling just inside the pylon.