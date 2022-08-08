Six thoughts heading into 2022 Iowa Q-C prep football season

Another high school football season is upon us. Practice officially kicked off Monday for teams across Iowa.

The season commences Friday, Aug. 19 at Davenport Assumption's Jack and Pat Bush Stadium with the Knights entertaining Independence in a Week 0 contest.

Since Assumption's Week 1 game against Alleman was nixed during the offseason, the Knights had to find a replacement and the Iowa High School Athletic Association agreed to let Independence play a 10th game.

Here is a look at six stories heading into the fall:

PV poised for deep run

Pleasant Valley made it to the state semifinals in 2020 and the quarterfinals in 2021. The Spartans have the experience and talent to make another run into November this fall.

Coach Rusty VanWetzinga's squad returns its top four rushers from last season — quarterback Caden McDermott (957 yards), Tyge Lyon (637), Rusty VanWetzinga (541) and Makhi Wilson (479). It also brings back defensive end and Michigan State University recruit Andrew DePaepe, sophomore lineman Joey VanWetzinga and the team's leading tackler, Tate Lyon.

Senior Rusty VanWetzinga, a starter each of the past two seasons, recently committed to Division II power Northwest Missouri State. Senior defensive back Jackson Daly should return to the fold after missing most of last season with an injury.

The Spartans, however, have key holes to plug up front with the graduation of Luke Vonderhaar, Aidan Kilstrom and Ryan Saddler.

After last year's loss to West Des Moines Valley in the Elite 8, coach VanWetzinga emphasized his program needed to add depth to compete against the top-tier programs in Class 5A.

We should get a good handle on the Spartans early with Cedar Rapids Prairie, Dubuque Hempstead and Linn-Mar the first three opponents.

Lancers stout up front

After the program's first state title in 2020 and an undefeated regular season in 2021, North Scott heads into the season again brimming with optimism.

Much of that stems from what the Lancers return in the trenches.

North Dakota State recruit Nate Schneckloth, Division I recruit David Borchers and all-stater A.J. Petersen are back from last year's 9-1 season. Linebacker Seth Madden and defensive backs Adam Link and Cole Jennings also return from a defense that collected four shutouts last season.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Borchers, with a handful of offers from Power 5 programs, collected 10 tackles for loss from his interior spot last season. Petersen, a rush end, had 15 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

For North Scott, the unknowns center around the skilled positions following the graduation of three all-staters — quarterback Grayson Juel and receivers Jakob Nelson and Oliver Hughes.

Trigger men

There are three quarterbacks returning among the 10 Iowa metro schools who threw for more than 800 yards a season ago.

The leader of that group is Davenport North senior Nolan Mosier, who is coming off a junior season in which he passed for 1,405 yards and seven touchdowns. Central DeWitt's Paul Kuehn passed for more than 1,000 yards a year ago and Davenport West's Brady Hansen completed around 50% of his 159 throws for 892 yards.

Half of the Iowa metro schools — Assumption, Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport Central and North Scott — will have new starting quarterbacks this fall.

DeLong closes in on 5,000

Nolan DeLong has been the featured back in Durant's offense since his freshman season. The senior has accumulated three consecutive seasons of 1,000 rushing yards or more and enters his final prep football campaign with 4,195 yards and 47 rushing scores.

According to the IHSAA's records, there have been only 35 players in 11-man football to rush for at least 5,000 yards in a career. Based on his production from the previous three years, DeLong is on pace to finish with around 5,600 yards. That would put him around the top 20 all-time in Iowa.

Listed as a three-star recruit, DeLong has scholarship offers from the University of Northern Iowa, St. Thomas University and the University of Sioux Falls.

The all-stater has registered nearly 175 tackles for his career and averaged more than 40 yards per punt a year ago.

An Easton Valley encore?

Easton Valley was one scoring drive away from the program's first state title last November. The River Hawks steamrolled through their 8-player district and then knocked off 2020 state champion Remsen St. Mary's in the semifinals before losing to CAM (Anita) 42-40 in a back-and-forth championship game.

Can Easton Valley make another trip to the UNI-Dome and possibly finish the job this fall?

The River Hawks have ascended each season under coach Tony Johnson and have at least reached the quarterfinals in three straight years. While there were big graduation losses with all-state quarterback Conor Gruver and all-state linebacker Andin Farrell, Easton Valley does return a very nice nucleus.

Carson Fuegen, who had 20 receptions for 211 yards in the title game, is back along with standout defensive end Hayden Felkey (state-best 19 sacks in '21), running back Charlie Simpson (1,310 yards, 29 TDs) and Ashten Huling (74 tackles). There are a couple of key holes to fill on the offensive line as well.

Easton Valley will be the favorite again in its district and likely will start the season ranked among the top five in the state.

Limited Thursdays

For the better part of the last two decades, there has been a football game about every Thursday night in the metro with Assumption, Davenport Central, Davenport North and Davenport West sharing Brady Street Stadium.

With Assumption now playing on its campus and all its home games slated for Fridays, there will be just four Thursday games at Brady Street this fall. They will take place Sept. 1 (Clinton at Central), Sept. 15 (Iowa City West at North), Sept. 22 (Dubuque Hempstead at West) and Oct. 13 (Muscatine at North).

Central also will play a Thursday night road game at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Sept. 8 against Cedar Rapids Jefferson.