Slow start dooms Wilton football vs. West Branch

WILTON, Iowa — Ryan Hetzler stated after a Week 3 loss to rival Durant that his Wilton High School football team needed to realize sooner, rather than later, that quick starts lead to successful games.
That realization is still waiting.
West Branch reached the end zone four times in the first half Friday night, racked up 473 total yards from its big-play offense and forced three turnovers as it man-handled the Beavers 43-8 in a Class 1A, District 5 contest at Wilton High School.
It’s the first time this season Wilton has been held to under 10 points and that it wasn't a one-possession game.
“Every other game we’ve kicked the ball off, so tonight we chose to receive to try and mix it up, see if we can’t get on the board first,” said Hetzler.
The Bears (2-2, 1-1) forced four punts, picked off Wilton quarterback Caleb Sawvell twice and forced a fumble in the opening 24 minutes.
Only one of the seven first-half drives by the Beavers (1-3, 0-2) ended in their opposition’s territory. None got past the 30-yard line. After the first quarter, they had 10 total yards in a 63-yard first-half performance as well as a trifecta of first downs.
Three of those three-and-outs were 1-yard away from continuing the drive. In any other game, Hetzler said he would’ve gone for it.
Not on Friday.
“I never felt that we were in a good enough spot. I was impressed right away (by) West Branch’s physicality upfront,” he said. “I did not like a 1-yard situation and they brought a lot of pressure. I didn’t want to put our defense in a bad spot.”
West Branch took advantage of the conservative play-calling.
Leading 3-0, Bears quarterback Gavin Hierseman, who finished with 256 yards and four touchdowns, found a streaking Carver Boelk for a one-play, 59-yard touchdown to up the lead to double digits.
Then, backed up on their own 13-yard line, tailback Andy Henson found an opening on the left side of the offensive line and dashed for 87 yards on one play and a 21-point cushion.
Henson finished with 163 yards on the ground while four receivers had at least three catches as part of an 18-first down evening. Boelk and Simon Palmer each had two touchdown catches.
“We just have lapses, we still have guys adjusting to the speed of varsity football,” Hetzler said. “Those little things, we’re trying to figure how to teach that and how we simulate those things in practice.”
The longest play by Wilton in the first half was a Jackson Hull 23-yard screen pass, the effect of which was negated by Sawvell getting sacked and a penalty. Hull finished with 49 yards rushing, the only one that had double-digit yards on the ground.
After getting into a continuous clock down 40 points, Wilton avoided the shutout.
Sawvell found his twin brother, Colby, on a 42-yard pass and the ensuing two-point conversion to cap off an eight-play, 70-yard drive.
“Their defense, as far as movement, they threw everything at us,” Hetzler said. “We got punched in the mouth and we didn’t respond. I don’t think it’ll be a team that gets negative.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!