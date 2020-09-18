Slow start dooms Wilton football vs. West Branch

Not on Friday.

“I never felt that we were in a good enough spot. I was impressed right away (by) West Branch’s physicality upfront,” he said. “I did not like a 1-yard situation and they brought a lot of pressure. I didn’t want to put our defense in a bad spot.”

West Branch took advantage of the conservative play-calling.

Leading 3-0, Bears quarterback Gavin Hierseman, who finished with 256 yards and four touchdowns, found a streaking Carver Boelk for a one-play, 59-yard touchdown to up the lead to double digits.

Then, backed up on their own 13-yard line, tailback Andy Henson found an opening on the left side of the offensive line and dashed for 87 yards on one play and a 21-point cushion.

Henson finished with 163 yards on the ground while four receivers had at least three catches as part of an 18-first down evening. Boelk and Simon Palmer each had two touchdown catches.

“We just have lapses, we still have guys adjusting to the speed of varsity football,” Hetzler said. “Those little things, we’re trying to figure how to teach that and how we simulate those things in practice.”