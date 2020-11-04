Small in stature, Kinkaid delivers big hits for Camanche

He uses quickness and the innate ability to read offensive motions to go right to the ball, whether it's a run or a pass. He has registered at least eight tackles in all but two games this season.

In the three aforementioned defensive statistical categories, Kinkaid has been the game-leader in all three a trifecta of times. He has ended every game at the front in at least one of those categories.

"We knew he was going to be good, he's always around the ball, reads stuff really well," Indians coach Dustin Coit said. "His work ethic is top of the line, he gets better each and every week. He's very coachable."

Senior teammate Cade Everson saw first-hand what type of player Kinkaid could be at the varsity level.

In Kinkaid's first appearance - and first play - in his sophomore year, he got past the o-line and took down a tailback for a loss.

"His mentality is (that) he has the most confidence out of anyone," Everson said. "He's probably the hardest worker on this team, in my opinion. That hard work is paying off."

With Everson being the primary ball carrier for Camanche, it has limited Kinkaid's touches on offense. In terms of percentage of snaps, Kinkaid ball-parked it at 80% on defense and the final 20% on offense.