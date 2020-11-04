Small in stature, Kinkaid delivers big hits for Camanche

CAMANCHE, Iowa — Listed at 5-foot-8 and weighing 170 pounds, Eric Kinkaid doesn't pop out as a feared linebacker.
Take one glance at the numbers and they tell a different story.
The Camanche High School junior, this week's Iowa Pacesetter, is enjoying a breakout season in which his marks of 79 tackles (54 solo) and 13 tackles for loss all lead the Class 2A No. 6 Indians as they prepare for a quarterfinal contest against West Liberty on Friday.
Kinkaid is the catalyst of Camanche's defensive unit that since a season-opening loss to Mount Vernon has allowed an average of 11.5 points per game. In a third round win over Tipton, it allowed over 25 points for the first time all year.
"Linebacker has always been what I look forward to," Kinkaid said. "They set the example, they did everything right. You should learn something from that."
Only once over the last six games have the Indians allowed a 100-yard rusher. They have allowed less than 200 passing yards in eight of the nine contests.
"We've made a ton of strides every single week, we flow as a team better," Kinkaid said. "We struggled to learn our positions with COVID-19, but we picked it up quick."
His tackle numbers are both in the top-5 statewide in 2A while his ability to beat an offensive lineman and wrap up a running back for negative yardage is 20th in 2A.
He uses quickness and the innate ability to read offensive motions to go right to the ball, whether it's a run or a pass. He has registered at least eight tackles in all but two games this season.
In the three aforementioned defensive statistical categories, Kinkaid has been the game-leader in all three a trifecta of times. He has ended every game at the front in at least one of those categories.
"We knew he was going to be good, he's always around the ball, reads stuff really well," Indians coach Dustin Coit said. "His work ethic is top of the line, he gets better each and every week. He's very coachable."
Senior teammate Cade Everson saw first-hand what type of player Kinkaid could be at the varsity level.
In Kinkaid's first appearance - and first play - in his sophomore year, he got past the o-line and took down a tailback for a loss.
"His mentality is (that) he has the most confidence out of anyone," Everson said. "He's probably the hardest worker on this team, in my opinion. That hard work is paying off."
With Everson being the primary ball carrier for Camanche, it has limited Kinkaid's touches on offense. In terms of percentage of snaps, Kinkaid ball-parked it at 80% on defense and the final 20% on offense.
One of those offensive snaps came at a crucial point against Tipton.
Leading by seven and Everson on the sideline after sustaining a mid-body injury, Kinkaid punched it in from 2-yards out for his first rushing touchdown of the season. It turned out to be the breathing-room TD needed to survive and advance.
"It was awesome, gave me a rush of adrenaline," Kinkaid said.
Everson and Kinkaid spend time after practice most Tuesday's working on running back drills. There's never any complaining.
"He is going to be the starting running back next year," Everson said, "so I want to get him as best as he can be."
A two-time state qualifier on the wrestling mat and on the Indians' track and field squad, Kinkaid fell in love with football through his dad, Ryan. Ryan Kinkaid is a Camanche alum who played one year of college football.
Eric first started playing organized tackle football in elementary school.
"He really helped me out when I was younger, he really taught me how to play," Eric said. "When I was struggling, he gave me information tips. He knew what I needed to work on before I knew."
Coit admits he wishes he would've gotten Kinkaid out on the field earlier his sophomore year, in which he finished with 10.5 tackles.
Holding him back then, is paying off now.
"You tell him to do something one time and he does it right," Coit said.
Kinkaid wrestled at 132-pounds last year, cutting over 30 pounds from football season. He put all that weight back on, but instead of being "chunkier," the added weight was muscle.
Proper nutrition also allowed Kinkaid to feel better and gain more speed, an area he couldn't do naturally with the track season wiped out.
"Usually when I get done with the wrestling season, I just eat as much as I want whenever I want," he said. "This year, I ate as much as I want, but I made sure it was healthy."
With one year until graduation, Kinkaid still has the opportunity to be the starting tailback in 2021.
For now, his mind is on stopping West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan, one of the premier running backs left in the playoffs. In the regular season meeting, Camanche limited Galvan to 98 yards and zero scores.
Kinkaid, along with the other linebackers who have been starters for multiple years, will have their hands full in their fifth straight and final home game.
"He's really good at finding the gaps and hitting it with a lot of speed," Kinkaid said of Galvan. "Everyone needs to fill those gaps."
