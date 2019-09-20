SOLON, Iowa — A tough loss was accompanied by a tougher lesson Friday night for the Davenport Assumption football team.
The Knights battled Solon, ranked fourth in Class 3A, to the wire but dropped a 17-13 decision that allowed the Spartans escape with their 29th consecutive regular-season victory.
“We did a lot of good things, played good defense most of the night, but if you’re going to go on the road and beat one of the best teams in the state, you have to play flawless football and we were far from flawless tonight,’’ Assumption coach Wade King said.
The Spartans’ Jax Flynn intercepted a pass in the end zone in the first quarter.
Each of Solon’s two second-half touchdowns came on drives that were created by an Assumption fumble.
And when quarterback Tyler Kulhanek was working to orchestrate one final drive, Flynn stepped in front of a pass at the Solon 13-yard line with 51 seconds remaining in the game to deny Assumption its final opportunity.
“It was a tough ending to a good hard-fought effort,’’ King said. “The effort was good. The execution, we have to keep working on that.
Assumption moved the ball, piling up 286 yards while limiting Solon to 214, including 62 on a pass play to A.J. Coons which set up the Spartans’ game-winning score.
After an encroachment penalty on the Knights, Solon found itself with a first-and-goal on 2-yard line.
Assumption held for three downs before Jace Andregg found enough room on the left side to score on a 1-yard carry with 4 minutes, 43 seconds left in the game to give the Spartans their first lead.
The Knights (2-2) had led since scoring on their first possession of the game and carried that lead into the final quarter, opening a 13-3 edge by halftime and maintaining a 13-10 lead through three quarters.
Limiting the Knights to two third-quarter first downs, the Spartans pulled within three points after recovering a fumble by Kulhanek on the Assumption 22-yard line with 4 minutes remaining in the third.
It took six plays to slice into the Knights’ double-digit margin, but Cam Miller found Andregg open in the end zone for a 14-yard score with 1:02 remaining in the quarter.
The Knights made ample use of misdirection and the precision passing of Kulhanek to build their lead.
Kulhanek connected on five of his first six passes in the game, including three straight to open a four-play drive that ended with Nate Schlichting carrying the ball in from the one-yard line to give Assumption a lead with 9:07 to go in the opening quarter.
The Knights had a first-and-goal from the Spartans’ 6-yard line on their next possession as well, but Jax Flynn intercepted a pass in the end zone and Assumption relied on its defense to carry a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.
Solon (4-0) moved to the Assumption 3-yard line just over two minutes into the second quarter, but a third-down sack forced the Spartans to settle for a 24-yard field goal by Cael O’Neill with 8:40 remaining in the half.
The Knights limited Solon to 13 rushing yards in the first two quarters and overcame a punt blocked by the Spartans’ Mike Broghammer midway through the second quarter before adding to its lead in the final minute of the half.
Kulhanek, who gained 61 of his 80 rushing yards in the first half, capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run with :24 to go in the second to give Assumption a double-digit lead at the break.
“We came out and did a lot of good things, but we have a lot of things to learn from,’’ King said.