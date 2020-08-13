Some rivalries lost in new TRAC schedule

When it came time to revise the Three Rivers Conference football schedule for the shortened spring season, it appeared at first glance to be relatively simple.

Seven of the originally scheduled nine weeks worth of games were kept intact, with each of the Three Rivers' two divisions retaining a full six-game schedule and each of the league's 14 teams retaining one crossover contest apiece.

But removing the opening two weeks of crossover action meant several longstanding rivalries that had been recently re-established found themselves shelved for the time being.

That includes scheduled matchups between Rockridge and Sherrard, rivals going back to their days in the Corn Belt and Olympic conferences, as well as Riverdale and Erie-Prophetstown, consisting of three TRAC charter member schools.

"Last year, we got to play E-P for the first time in five years, and some of the old Olympic rivalries had been restored," said Riverdale athletic director/head coach Guy Dierikx. "Playing crossover games in the first two weeks enabled schools to re-create some of the old rivalries that had been lost when the conference got so big.

"It's too bad we don't get that this year, but we have to try and make the best of the situation and play the hand we're dealt."