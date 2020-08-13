Some rivalries lost in new TRAC schedule

When it came time to revise the Three Rivers Conference football schedule for the shortened spring season, it appeared at first glance to be relatively simple.
Seven of the originally scheduled nine weeks worth of games were kept intact, with each of the Three Rivers' two divisions retaining a full six-game schedule and each of the league's 14 teams retaining one crossover contest apiece.
But removing the opening two weeks of crossover action meant several longstanding rivalries that had been recently re-established found themselves shelved for the time being.
That includes scheduled matchups between Rockridge and Sherrard, rivals going back to their days in the Corn Belt and Olympic conferences, as well as Riverdale and Erie-Prophetstown, consisting of three TRAC charter member schools.
"Last year, we got to play E-P for the first time in five years, and some of the old Olympic rivalries had been restored," said Riverdale athletic director/head coach Guy Dierikx. "Playing crossover games in the first two weeks enabled schools to re-create some of the old rivalries that had been lost when the conference got so big.
"It's too bad we don't get that this year, but we have to try and make the best of the situation and play the hand we're dealt."
Among the highlights of the rescheduled opening night of Friday, March 5, will be the beginning of Jeff Henry's second stint as Rockridge head coach as the Rockets host TRAC Rock Division rival Orion. Dierikx's Rams will travel to face 2019 Class 1A quarterfinalist Morrison, and reigning 2A state champion Sterling Newman hosts Kewanee in the lone crossover tilt.
Other matchups of note include the annual Wooden Shoe Bowl on March 12, with Fulton hosting Morrison, the Mustangs hosting Newman on April 2 and a pair of April 9 dates — Newman at Orion and Kewanee at Princeton.
Last year, an 18-6 mid-season victory enabled Morrison to edge the Comets by a game for the Rock Division title. Meantime, the Comets topped TRAC Rock rival Orion twice, including a 28-13 win in the opening round of the 2A playoffs.
In the Mississippi Division, Princeton's 49-7 road victory over the Boilermakers enabled the eventual 3A semifinalists to edge Kewanee for first place.
"This still maintains the integrity of the conference schedules," said Dierikx. "The most important part is the optimism moving forward. Everyone gets to get out on the field and do what they love doing, us as coaches and the kids as players."
