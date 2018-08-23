Jake Mueller said he wasn’t surprised by what he saw from his Muscatine football team Thursday night.
But for a program which won only two games and lost all seven by 20 or more points in 2017, the Muskies stunned about everyone else at Brady Street Stadium.
Led by the sophomore duo of Tim Nimely and Eli Gaye along with a fast and physical defense, Muscatine opened the season with a 23-6 triumph over Davenport Central.
“Huge statement,” Gaye said. “Everybody was kind of sleeping on us because we didn’t do what we wanted last year. The sophomores have really helped the varsity, and the seniors are back and ready to go because they remember last year.”
Nimely rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown. Gaye hauled in eight receptions for 144 yards and a score.
Central, a playoff team a season ago, had no answer for either.
Nimely consistently broke tackles, including a 27-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to make it a two-score game.
“He’s the toughest dude on the field,” Mueller said. “You go in a dark alley with him, you’re coming through clean. He’s the kind of guy you want on your team.
“When we were maybe slumping a little bit, he was the one guy who kept on competing. You could see he wasn’t going to let us lose the game, and his teammates responded.”
Muscatine had at least a half-dozen sophomores in uniform. Nearly all of them contributed.
In addition to Nimely and Gaye, 6-foot, 285-pound sophomore nose tackle Togeh Deseh was disruptive with two tackles for loss.
“I think our sophomore group brings a lot of competition to the varsity, and we did pretty well,” Gaye said. “Coach wanted us to push those guys. I think tonight gives us a lot of confidence.”
Central had success moving the ball at times. Receiver Israel Taylor had 11 catches for 115 yards. Quarterback Adin DeLaRosa completed 18 passes for 168 yards.
The Blue Devils, though, finished with only 98 yards on the ground and were penalized 11 times for 75 yards. They never could move the ball once they got inside the Muskies' 20-yard line.
Defensively, the Blue Devils struggled to tackle.
“They beat us up in the trenches,” Central coach Ben Sacco said. “We weren’t ready to play, and that comes back on me. We’ve got to start correcting some of those things, and the guys have got to believe and buy into what we ask of them.
“Muscatine played a great football game. They took it to us in all aspects of the game.”
Still, Muscatine had just a 6-3 lead late in the second quarter.
On the final play of the half, quarterback Carson Orr connected with Gaye on a screen play. He darted 25 yards for a touchdown to turn the game into a 10-point advantage.
“I was supposed to catch it and get out of bounds, but I saw a lane, knew I could take it and that’s what I did,” Gaye said.
Gaye also had a 51-yard kickoff return to set up Muscatine’s first touchdown.
“He’s just a playmaker, got a knack for making big plays,” Mueller said.
Mueller was impressed with his defense. After giving up 40 or more points six times last season, the Muskies limited the Blue Devils to a pair of Luke Hummel field goals.
“We played fast to the football and did a good job of pursuing the ball,” he said. “We showed good team speed tonight. It is one thing to do it in practice but another to do it against a quality opponent.”
Despite Muscatine’s first losing season under Mueller last year, the head coach said the energy in the offseason was evident in his program.
The sophomores were a significant reason for that.
“We needed this to prove to ourselves we can do it,” he said. “I think we surprised some people who came to watch us play, but we didn’t surprise anyone on our sideline or locker room.”