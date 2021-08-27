Sophomore Jackson explodes in Assumption's win over Alleman

Angelo Jackson started the Assumption High School football season with a bang.
After letting Friday night’s opening kick take a few bounces at Augustana’s Lindberg Stadium, the sophomore speedster picked up the ball and sliced through Alleman’s special teams unit for a 93-yard return touchdown.
Jackson added a 60-yard punt return touchdown in the game, showing he can be one of many dangerous weapons for the Knights in a dominant 62-0 road win on Friday night.
Jackson put the finishing touches on his impressive performance with a 45-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter on first down to push the lead to 61-0, cutting across the field and flying past any Alleman defenders.
The Knights (1-0) held Alleman (0-1) without a first down in coach Fritz Dieudonne’s first game leading the Pioneers.
John Argo added a rushing score a couple minutes later before Keegan Shovlain recovered an Alleman fumble in the end zone. Jackson's punt return touchdown capped a 28-0 first quarter for the Knights, which led 55-0 at halftime as the second half featured a running clock.
In the second quarter, Assumption starting quarterback Ayden Weiman and Argo had rushing scores, along with an Aiden Morgan fumble recovery for a 25-yard scoop and score. Derrick Bass added a 61-yard rushing touchdown to cap the Assumption scoring.
Argo led the ground game with 111 yards on seven carries. Weiman attempted just four passes and completed two for 41 yards, even taking a deep shot to Jackson sprinting downfield.
The Knights dominated the line of scrimmage, holding Alleman tailbacks to 21 yards on 26 carries. Alleman starting quarterback Quentin Fonseca was 3-for-12 passing with 13 yards. Andrew Dorsey (12 yards) and Andrew Torres (10 yards) led the Pioneers’ backfield in carries.