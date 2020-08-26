Sophomores give Spartans a boost in athleticism, skill

Pleasant Valley lost five football games and missed the playoffs last fall.
In each of those defeats, there was a theme. The Spartans could not get the ball across the goal line consistently.
Turnovers, penalties and injuries derailed PV in setbacks to Bettendorf, North Scott, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Iowa City West and Davenport North, but there was something greater than physical ailments or mistakes holding its veer-option offense back.
“We lacked a lot of explosiveness last year,” said PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga, whose club was limited to less than seven points per game in those losses.
VanWetzinga believes that won’t be the case when his Spartans open the season Friday night at Iowa City Regina, a game added to the schedule Wednesday.
Besides returning a healthy Caden Kipper in the backfield, the Spartans have moved several underclassmen up to give their offense more athleticism and big-play potential.
Sophomores Makhi Wilson, Caden McDermott and VanWetzinga’s son, Rusty, all could see carries out of the backfield. Andrew DePaepe is a 6-foot-6 and 230-pound sophomore tight end who could be involved in the offense too.
“Those (sophomores) are really good,” quarterback Ryan Mumey said. “They’re definitely going to help us out on the field this year. They’re good kids, very talented and mesh well with everyone else.”
Coach VanWetzinga has had sophomores up in the past. He can never remember, however, having so many on the roster to start the season and immediately vying for substantial playing time.
Clay Hockaday, another sophomore, is in the mix to see time on the defensive line. Max Doran, also in that class, was expected to figure into the equation but broke his foot in preseason camp.
“Our sophomores are a good class for us," coach VanWetzinga said. "We wouldn’t bring them up if we didn’t think they could help us.
"There will be a learning curve with the speed of the game, size and physicality of it, but I think they can be good contributors for our team."
Mumey, last year’s starter, and junior Barrett Lindmark are battling for the starting quarterback spot. Mumey has been slowed by a hamstring injury in preseason camp allowing Lindmark to take the majority of snaps.
As of last week, coach VanWetzinga called the competition "neck-and-neck."
Regardless of which individual gets the job, coach VanWetzinga said the other will be on the field either at receiver or in the secondary.
Kipper rushed for a team-leading 600 yards despite missing multiple games with injury last year.
“He’s definitely a big piece to this offense,” Mumey said. “If we can keep him healthy, that’s a big plus for everybody.”
Owen Belman, Koby West, Charlie Meincke and Matt Mickle, all seniors, are the frontrunners at receiver. Kellen Hornbuckle, a three-year starter, is back at tight end and defensive end/outside linebacker.
The offensive line returns two starters in Kane Zemo and Michael VandDerSchaaf. There are five to six players competing for the other three spots.
“The key for us is consistency up front,” coach VanWetzinga said. “We’ve got some guys that still have got to come along. Physically, they’re more than capable, but they’ve got to do it mentally and play with an attitude that is conducive to varsity football at the 4A level.
“They need to get to that level and they will.”
Six-foot-3 and 310-pound senior A.J. Tappa, entering his third year on varsity, anchors the defensive front. He was part of a defensive unit that kept the Spartans in many games last fall.
Tappa commands double teams with his size, and coach VanWetzinga is excited about the quickness and length of his defense on the perimeter.
“Defense was our strong suit last year,” Tappa said. “We’ve got to be better offensively this year, and I think our offensive line will be better. If our defense can be even a little bit better, we’ll be a good team.”
Michael Acri, the team’s leading returning tackler with 36 stops, will man one of the linebacker spots. VanWetzinga, Hornbuckle, Parker Sutherland, Stiles Walker and Ryan Groenenboom also will see considerable snaps.
The back end features Mickle, Matthew Meyer, Belman, Wilson and West. McDermott and Lindmark also could log time in the secondary.
The depth chart is a blend of sophomores, juniors and seniors.
“Chemistry and camaraderie is going to be key,” Tappa said. “We have talent, and we’ve got guys that can make plays and be rear end kickers on Friday nights. It comes down to execution and being together out there.”
If it does mesh, coach VanWetzinga said the results could be favorable for his program on Friday nights. PV has been at or just below .500 in three of the past four seasons.
“We can be a pretty good football team,” he said. “We’re young and sometimes you’ve got to remind yourself of that, but if we continue to improve, continue to click and stay healthy, we can be very competitive and win some football games.
“We’re more athletic and we’re faster than we were a year ago."
