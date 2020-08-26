Sophomores give Spartans a boost in athleticism, skill

Coach VanWetzinga has had sophomores up in the past. He can never remember, however, having so many on the roster to start the season and immediately vying for substantial playing time.

Clay Hockaday, another sophomore, is in the mix to see time on the defensive line. Max Doran, also in that class, was expected to figure into the equation but broke his foot in preseason camp.

“Our sophomores are a good class for us," coach VanWetzinga said. "We wouldn’t bring them up if we didn’t think they could help us.

"There will be a learning curve with the speed of the game, size and physicality of it, but I think they can be good contributors for our team."

Mumey, last year’s starter, and junior Barrett Lindmark are battling for the starting quarterback spot. Mumey has been slowed by a hamstring injury in preseason camp allowing Lindmark to take the majority of snaps.

As of last week, coach VanWetzinga called the competition "neck-and-neck."

Regardless of which individual gets the job, coach VanWetzinga said the other will be on the field either at receiver or in the secondary.

Kipper rushed for a team-leading 600 yards despite missing multiple games with injury last year.