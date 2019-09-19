Pleasant Valley's football team reached the end zone only one time in its first three games. It mustered just three first downs and 70 yards last week.
The Spartans needed only 5 minutes, 24 seconds Thursday night to exceed those numbers.
Coach Rusty VanWetzinga's team took out three weeks of frustration with a 46-7 shellacking of Davenport Central at Brady Street Stadium.
"This was a very much-needed win," junior Matt Mickle said. "We needed to get this car rolling. We have a lot of potential, but it has been a tough three weeks. It was good to come out here and lay it on Central."
Other than two Rhys Ward field goals in the opener and a Ryan Mumey touchdown run in the third quarter against Cedar Rapids Prairie two weeks ago, PV had not scored.
"We've had a hard time getting in (the end zone), but some of that is a credit to the teams we've played and some it was on us," VanWetzinga said. "We've struggled to execute at times and had some mental mistakes, but we put it together tonight."
PV had very few big offensive plays in losses to Bettendorf, Prairie and North Scott. It had seven plays go for 20 yards or more in the opening half of its final non-district game.
Quarterback Ryan Mumey passed for 142 yards and rushed for 114. He accounted for four touchdowns — two rushing and two passing.
"When you're executing and blocking the second level, things can run pretty efficiently and open up the play action," VanWetzinga said.
Central (1-3) was whistled for offsides on the opening kickoff. It never got better.
Mumey took the opening play 47 yards to set up PV's first score. The Spartans scored touchdowns on six of their seven possessions in the opening half.
The coaching staff stressed to Mumey in practice this week to trust his reads.
"Just from the first play, I felt confident," Mumey said. "The offensive line did a great job blocking today."
Mickle and Ben Wilson had receiving scores for the Spartans, who open district play next Friday at home against Iowa City West.
The Spartans had an unfavorable start to the season last year and recovered. They lost the first three games but ended up in the playoffs.
"We're still in the mix, and we're not going anywhere," VanWetzinga said. "We've still got a lot to play for, and things are trending in the right direction.
"There is a lot of pride in our program and community. That's a credit to our kids for sticking with it and gutting it out."
The season-opening win at Muscatine seems like a distant memory for Central. Since that point, it has been outscored at Brady Street 118-21 by North Scott, Davenport North and PV.
Central collected only one first down, punted five times and registered a meager 36 total yards in the opening half.
"We're not a very good football team right now," Central coach Ben Sacco said. "We have a hard time competing, hard time creating situations in practice to get kids to compete because of numbers and personnel.
"When you're playing a triple-option offense like PV, you can't replicate anything coming into it. We were just shell-shocked after that first series. PV might have been 0-3, but they are a lot better football team than the record shows."
Brian Mitchell had the Blue Devils' lone touchdown in the fourth quarter. Central travels to Burlington for the district opener next Friday.
"We’re searching for guys to compete, guys who want to be here and want to fight," Sacco said. "We have some of those guys, but unfortunately a football team needs at least 15 or 20 guys. We have like six. It makes it hard to win football games."