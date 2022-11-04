Spartans hope to make home finale a special day

CAMBRIDGE — In its first season of 8-player football, the Ridgewood co-op has enjoyed great success both on the field and in the stands.

The Spartans' five home dates at Goff-Stahl Field have produced large crowds and considerable enthusiasm, bringing back the echoes of past Cambridge High School teams and their deep playoff runs.

After opening its first Illinois 8-Man Football Association postseason here last Friday with a 58-26 win over Kincaid South Fork, Ridgewood (9-1) will walk onto its home turf for the final time Saturday afternoon when it hosts Polo (8-2) in a 1 p.m. I8FA quarterfinal.

"We've had great turnouts all year. We even had a pre-season scrimmage where we had a good turnout for that, with a lot of the people here being curious about what 8-man football is like," said Ridgewood coach Pat Elder. "We've always had great support here, and that's created a lot of energy.

"Everything about this has been a great opportunity for our youngsters; they've embraced it and took advantage of it. Saturday is our last opportunity to play at home, and I'm confident they'll all be excited."

The third-seeded Spartans would be on the road for the semifinals, either traveling to Biggsville to face West Central (10-0) or up to Milledgeville (7-3).

Besides this game being the 2022 home finale, an added cause for excitement is the fact that Polo is the reigning I8FA state champion.

"For sure, this is going to be a good measuring stick for both teams," Elder said. "We lost to West Central in Week 3 and (Polo) lost to Milledgeville in Week 4, and neither one of us have lost since then. For both of us, it'll be our strongest test in a while. It should be a great game."

Anticipating a greater challenge from the Marcos, the Spartans hope to avoid an early offensive shootout much like last Friday's win over South Park, a game in which Ridgewood allowed three first-quarter touchdowns before settling in defensively.

"As we settled into games, we've been able to do what we want to do," said Elder. "You always want to find a way to start fast, and we'll be looking to find a way for a better start."

Elder hopes the atmosphere of Saturday afternoon playoff football as well as it being the final run onto the Goff-Stahl turf will give his club extra inspiration.

"Saturday football in November is always fun," he said. "We know Polo will bring a good crowd, and we'll have a great turnout. It should be a fun day."