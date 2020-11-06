Spartans knock off Trojans, headed to semis for first time since '96

PV pieced together a 15-play, 71-yard drive that chewed up eight minutes in the third quarter, concluding with a Kipper 3-yard touchdown plunge.

Then in the fourth quarter, leading 31-24, the Spartans compiled a 13-play, 70-yard series that took 6:31.

After PV called 10 consecutive run plays, Lindmark hit Ryan Mumey for a 27-yard completion.

"We had to change it up a little, and Ryan made a spectacular catch," Lindmark said.

Kipper scored again from 3 yards to give the Spartans a two-possession lead with 2:16 left.

“One of our game plans going in was to keep their offense off the field as much as we possibly could,” VanWetzinga said. “We had to move the ball, move the chains and we felt we could do that on film.

“After last week, our offensive line needed to come out and dominate, be physical and get downhill. Those guys did an awesome job.”

In the second half, PV averaged almost 6 yards on its 11 first-down snaps. The Spartans finished with 444 yards of offense.