Spartans, Lancers get first-round home games; Bulldogs, Knights draw rematches

After two losses in its first three games and with its starting quarterback out for a significant period of time, the Pleasant Valley football team was in an ominous position.
The Spartans pushed aside their egos, rallied to save their season and even earned themselves a first-round home playoff game.
Winners of six straight, PV will host Cedar Falls in a Class 5A opener Friday night at Spartan Stadium.
"Our guys have been getting better week after week and finding our groove," coach Rusty VanWetzinga said recently. "Our guys have just zeroed in."
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released four, four-team pods in each of the seven classes Saturday morning.
Bettendorf (5A), North Scott (4A), Davenport Assumption (3A), Camanche (2A) and Easton Valley (eight-player) join PV in the Round of 16 on Friday.
PV beat three other playoff qualifiers in the final four weeks of the regular season — Bettendorf, Iowa City High and Dubuque Senior — to finish sixth in the final Ratings Percentage Index in 5A.
Quarterback Barrett Lindmark has returned from a collarbone injury as the Spartans have averaged more than 33 points per game the past three weeks.
"We were getting a lot of publicity early and sometimes that can be hard to handle," VanWetzinga said. "We had a great senior group last year and this was a new dynamic, a new team.
"Things have started to click, we found some leaders and righted the ship."
If PV can get past Cedar Falls (6-3), it would travel to West Des Moines Valley (7-2) or host Ankeny Centennial (4-5) in the quarterfinal round.
The Bulldogs head to Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-2), a rematch of a Week 4 contest that saw the Hawks accumulate 586 yards in a 54-20 rout.
Bettendorf (5-4) comes in on a three-game win streak.
"We always knew we had the potential to be good," junior defensive back Cameron Figgs said. "Things weren't working early in the season, but we started to practice harder and just started playing better on Friday nights."
The Bulldogs beat Davenport North 17-10 on Friday night to secure their 24th straight postseason trip.
Afterward, coach Aaron Wiley already was peeking ahead.
"(Former Bettendorf coach) Merv Habenicht always said there are two seasons and nobody cares about the first season," Wiley said. "It is how you do in the second season. We're zero and zero now like 15 other teams."
Class 4A top-ranked North Scott (9-0) welcomes Decorah (6-3) to Lancer Stadium on Friday night. As the overall top seed, the Lancers would host Clear Creek Amana or Winterset in the quarterfinal game if they get past the Vikings.
North Scott has won 17 straight games, including the last 10 by a dozen points or more. Decorah finished second in its district behind Waverly-Shell Rock.
The only common opponent between the two is Western Dubuque. North Scott beat the Bobcats 33-13 in Week 2 and Decorah defeated them 19-14 in Week 6.
Davenport Assumption (6-3) gets a rematch with fifth-seeded Solon (9-0) in a 3A opener. The Spartans handled the Knights 38-10 on Sept. 16. Grinnell and fourth-seeded West Delaware are the other two teams in the pod.
In 2A, Camanche (6-3) makes the voyage to Waukon for a Round of 16 game. On the heels of a 35-20 win over Dubuque Wahlert on Friday, Camanche meets a Waukon squad which rallied from an early deficit to beat West Liberty on Friday, 38-24.
Easton Valley (9-0) plays English Valleys (7-1) at home in a second-round game Friday.
Behind 295 passing yards and four touchdowns from Conor Gruver and 182 rushing yards and four scores from Charlie Simpson, the River Hawks blasted Dunkerton in their playoff opener 69-8. Easton Valley has the second-highest scoring offense in eight-player at 63.4 points per game.
With a win over English Valleys, Easton Valley would host Turkey Valley (9-0) or Lansing Kee (8-1) in a quarterfinal game.