Spartans make winning plays late to stave off Muskies

Pleasant Valley’s football team leaned on its seniors to make the winning offensive plays in the fourth quarter Friday night. It was two sophomores that anchored the closing defensive stand.

Despite a spirited effort from winless Muscatine, Class 4A 10th-ranked PV pieced together a 65-yard drive in the final 7½ minutes to record a 21-14 victory at a saturated Spartan Stadium.

“We knew we had to put the ball in the end zone,” senior quarterback Ryan Mumey said. “The defense got the stop for us and it was our last shot to put it in. We came out with confidence and got it done.”

Mumey, bothered by an injury in the preseason and opening week, played quarterback for the first time this season as Barrett Lindmark was held out.

On the game-clinching series, a 10-play sequence, Mumey called his own number five times. He picked up a first down on third and 2 and then provided the winning score with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.

“I’ve been ready this whole time,” Mumey said. “Barrett has done a great job the first two weeks, but I was always confident I can lead the offense like I did last year.”