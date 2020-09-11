Spartans make winning plays late to stave off Muskies

Pleasant Valley’s football team leaned on its seniors to make the winning offensive plays in the fourth quarter Friday night. It was two sophomores that anchored the closing defensive stand.
Despite a spirited effort from winless Muscatine, Class 4A 10th-ranked PV pieced together a 65-yard drive in the final 7½ minutes to record a 21-14 victory at a saturated Spartan Stadium.
“We knew we had to put the ball in the end zone,” senior quarterback Ryan Mumey said. “The defense got the stop for us and it was our last shot to put it in. We came out with confidence and got it done.”
Mumey, bothered by an injury in the preseason and opening week, played quarterback for the first time this season as Barrett Lindmark was held out.
On the game-clinching series, a 10-play sequence, Mumey called his own number five times. He picked up a first down on third and 2 and then provided the winning score with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.
“I’ve been ready this whole time,” Mumey said. “Barrett has done a great job the first two weeks, but I was always confident I can lead the offense like I did last year.”
Sophomore linebacker Rusty VanWetzinga and sophomore defensive end Andrew DePaepe finished it off. VanWetzinga had a tackle and DePaepe recorded two tackles for loss on the final defensive series to secure the win.
“We’re sophomores, but they didn’t pull us up to just play like sophomores,” VanWetzinga said. “We’re here for a reason. We’re here to do a job and we rose to the occasion.”
Muscatine gave PV (3-0) plenty of fits.
All-state tailback Tim Nimely, who missed the first two weeks with a hamstring injury, rushed for 162 yards on 24 carries to become the school’s all-time leading rusher (2,572 yards).
With quarterback Jake Draves sidelined with a broken collarbone, Muscatine put athletic receiver Eli Gaye at quarterback and ran out of the wildcat formation.
The Muskies compiled 278 rushing yards and controlled the clock for much of the first three quarters.
“They (surprised) us a little bit,” coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. “Nimely got healthy and added a new dimension. That’s a hard combination with him and (Gaye). We got their best shot, so I was happy we were able to do enough to win.”
Nimely injured his ankle midway through the third quarter. He never came back into the game.
“I just couldn’t go,” he said. “I couldn’t put pressure on my toes."
Nimely, a state placewinner in wrestling, surpassed Tanner Bohling as the school’s top rusher.
“It means a lot,” Nimely said. “We’ve had a lot of great running backs pass through here. To be the top dog is pretty big.
“It felt great to just be back out there. This injury has just been annoying, so I wanted to get back out there with my guys and compete.”
Mumey threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter, one to Koby West and another to Makhi Wilson, to give PV a 14-0 cushion. Muscatine answered back with touchdowns from Mentor Cooper and Gaye to square the game in the third quarter.
Muscatine never got into PV territory on its final three possessions.
“Those guys are hard to bring down — short, compact and you can’t arm tackle them,” PV sophomore Rusty VanWetzinga said. “You’ve got to thud 'em up. We did a better job of that late in the game.”
And the offense delivered in the clutch.
Mumey and Caden Kipper, both seniors, carried the ball on nine of the 10 snaps on the winning drive. They frequently ran behind senior lineman Kane Zemo.
“Muscatine brings its best every year, but our defense stepped up, held them down and we did enough offensively,” Mumey said. “All that matters is we got the win.”
