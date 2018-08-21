When Evan Kilstrom lined up in the trenches last football season, he had a senior on his left and another on his right. He was the only junior on Pleasant Valley's offensive line.
When Kilstrom gets down in a stance this season, he is surrounded by teammates with minimal to no varsity experience.
"I was kind of the low man last year, and I needed assistance at times," said Kilstrom, a 6-foot-4 and 285-pound right guard. "Now I'm at the top and trying to help everyone else out. It makes me know what I'm doing better."
As the Spartans begin coach Rusty VanWetzinga's 12th season, they return all-district players Kilstrom, quarterback Max Slavens, linebacker Max O'Brien and kicker Nathan Hamilton from last year's Class 4A playoff-qualifying 7-3 team.
Conversely, it has plenty of unknowns going into the opener. PV is replacing 80 percent of its offensive line and has 10 new starters on defense.
"A lot falls on the shoulders of those guys who are proven from a leadership standpoint, performance standpoint and making plays standpoint," VanWetzinga said. "They're going to have to bring some of those younger kids along.
"Our margin of error will be smaller maybe than it has been in years past. We have to limit our mistakes and capitalize on opportunities, particularly against top-tier teams."
The Spartans face a grueling schedule in the first three weeks, playing Bettendorf and Cedar Rapids Prairie, both expected to be top 10 teams, on the road followed by the home opener against North Scott, likely a state-ranked squad in Class 3A.
"A big determining factor in our success this year is whether we can bring those sophomores and juniors up to a high-caliber level of play," Kilstrom said. "We're going to have a lot of juniors getting a fair amount of playing time."
Slavens, a Western Illinois baseball recruit, directs the offense. He threw for 879 yards and 11 scores along with gaining 451 yards on the ground in 2017.
He spent a considerable amount of time in the offseason getting a better grasp of defensive coverages and working on the passing game.
"Max is a weapon," VanWetzinga said. "He can hurt you with his feet, hurt you with his arm. He's going to make his fair share of plays this year."
In recent seasons, the Spartans had the capabilities to strike quickly with speedy Arthur Braden in the backfield. With the school's all-time leading rusher gone, PV doesn't expect as many home run-like plays in the run game.
Braden had touchdown runs that exceeded 30 yards in half of PV's games.
VanWetzinga expects his team to play more ball control as it did pre-Braden.
"We're still going to move the ball, eat some clock and make a big play when it is there," Slavens said.
Seniors Cade Collier and Jacob Brandmeyer are the candidates to fill Braden's role at B-back, the fullback in PV's triple-option offense. The Spartans return Brennen Sarver and Ben Royer in the slot.
Peyton Lindmark and Drew Guinn headline the receivers along with tight end Jared Wiley.
Up front, Carlos Rivera, Eric Clifton, Nate Ahlers and Kane Zemo are among the players joining Kilstrom. They range from 210 to 245 pounds.
"We're not quite as big as we've been in the past but maybe a little more athletic," VanWetzinga said. "It doesn't bother me as much because you can get away with being a little smaller up front with the triple option."
O'Brien is the only starter back on defense.
Still, VanWetzinga has been encouraged with the development of his line.
Rivera and Kilstrom will see time up there along with juniors Logan Collier and Hunter Pieper. Sophomores Kellen Hornbuckle and AJ Tappa also are in the rotation.
O'Brien, junior George Venske and Cade Collier fill in the middle of the defense. The back end consists of Brandon Young, Jose Lara, Slavens and Sarver at safeties while Devin Lentz, Jamie Trentz and Cedric Fierce are the corners.
Like Kilstrom on the offensive line, O'Brien is the unquestioned leader.
"It is about leading by action," O'Brien said. "A lot of these guys will be shell-shocked when they get in the first game. It is important to pick them up, keep them going and stay positive."
The Spartans understand there will be growing pains, especially with the abundance of first-year starters.
VanWetzinga knows his newcomers are prepared physically and thinks they are ready mentally. It is sustaining consistency.
"They've shown signs of it, but like any new player there are going to be some ups and downs, going to be some tough days and then some celebrations," VanWetzinga said.
Youth aside, PV still could be a contender for the playoffs.
Other than Iowa City West, the remaining four teams in PV's district won just two or three games last season.
"I think we're capable of going pretty far," O'Brien said. "We lost a lot of good seniors, but we've still got talent here and guys ready to step up."