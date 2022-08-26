Spartans pass, defend their way to season-opening rout

Pleasant Valley High School’s football program is never going to be a pass-heavy offense under coach Rusty VanWetzinga.

The Spartans want to run, run and run some more.

But when Cedar Rapids Prairie stacked the box to limit PV’s ground attack Friday night, the Spartans found another mode of transportation.

Caden McDermott connected for two long touchdown passes to Coy Kipper as PV opened the season with a 37-6 rout of Prairie at Spartan Stadium.

“It makes us 20 times better when we can pass,” Kipper said. “We’re downhill and want to run through you, but if teams are stopping that, we can pass.”

McDermott was not overly comfortable throwing the ball a year ago, completing only 10 of 25 attempts. He spent a considerable amount of time in the summer working with offensive coordinator Eric Royer on that area of the game.

The senior completed all three of his throws for 92 yards, including a 47-yard strike to Kipper for the game’s first score in the second quarter.

“Last year was pretty brutal me throwing,” McDermott said. “I knew I was going to be the quarterback going into this year, so I wanted to work on that because I knew our run game was good.

“I just feel a lot more comfortable. I feel I know the plays more and what I’m reading.”

Kipper saw the defensive back bite on the run, got past him and McDermott lofted it in there perfectly.

“I knew I was going to get my one shot on offense,” Kipper said. “I had to make my chance count.”

Scoreless after a quarter, the game spiraled out of control quickly.

Less than two minutes after McDermott’s touchdown pass, the Spartans scored again. A Prairie pass went off the hands of a receiver, and PV's Ryan Doyle snatched it and darted 48 yards for a score.

Then after forcing a three and out on Prairie’s ensuing possession, PV immediately capitalized. McDermott kept the ball and scampered 42 yards for a touchdown.

In a span of 4 minutes and 5 seconds, the Spartans built a 21-point cushion.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak against Prairie and was PV’s first in the series since 2014.

“We’ve been practicing all summer for them,” PV linebacker Rusty VanWetzinga said. “This felt great. It is a stress reliever. Now, it is getting better, perfecting our craft and chopping away each week.”

Other than nine penalties for 95 yards, the Spartans didn’t have much to complain about.

PV’s defense held Prairie to 50 rushing yards on 33 attempts. Ends Joey VanWetzinga and Andrew DePaepe wreaked havoc, consistently getting pressure on Prairie quarterback Cale Sullivan. Defensive tackle Mason Breen was very active as well.

“I thought our defense was outstanding,” coach VanWetzinga said. “Once you get those guys going, you can only block so many. Mason has done a great job of just getting better, and I thought our linebackers were great tonight as well.”

DePaepe’s third-down sack forced Prairie into a punting situation in the third quarter. The Hawks snapped the ball high and through the end zone for a safety.

PV added a touchdown 25 seconds later when McDermott found Kipper from 36 yards to make it 30-0. McDermott also rushed for 101 yards as the Spartans had 330 yards of offense.

Most preseason rankings had these teams in the top 10 as they were state quarterfinalists a year ago.

“This is going to give us a lot of confidence,” McDermott said.

The Spartans hit the road the next two weeks to face Dubuque Hempstead and Linn-Mar.

“I felt really good this week,” coach VanWetzinga said. “We’ve had some guys battle-tested, been in some big games and they really wanted it.

“This is a huge win to beat these guys out of the gate.”