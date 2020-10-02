Spartans romp past Falcons

There was hardly a shred of letdown this week for the fifth-ranked Pleasant Valley football team at home against Davenport West.
Coming off its first win over Bettendorf since 2013 last week, the Spartans clobbered Davenport West 54-0 at Spartan Stadium. PV (6-0) scored its season-high in points in the senior night contest as a running clock was enforced in the first half.
PV junior quarterback Barrett Lindmark, who entered the game with two touchdown passes in the run-heavy offense this season, threw three scores in a 35-0 first quarter.
Lindmark, who tossed scores to Kellen Hornbuckle, Ryan Mumey, and Caden McDermott, said a quick start was emphasized in practice this week.
PV did not take West lightly, holding the Falcons (0-6) to only two first downs (one by penalty) in the first half.
“Last week, we had a big win against Bettendorf, but we had to put that behind us and we brought that momentum into practice this week,” Lindmark said. “We showed up right from the get-go in this game.”
After West went 3-and-out to start the game, Lindmark broke off a 52-yard run on PV’s first play to set up Hornbuckle’s touchdown catch.
Following a second straight West 3-and-out, Caden Kipper took his second carry 64 yards to paydirt on first down. A Parker Sutherland interception set up PV’s third score on a first down play under four minutes into the game.
“We really wanted to challenge our kids to start out fast,” said PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga. “I thought our kids really responded, up and down the lineup.”
Senior Matthew Meyer had a 10-yard rushing touchdown and an interception in the win. Meyer said getting a dominant shutout as a team keeps hopes high coming down the stretch.
“I think our offense and defense in this game looked strong,” said Meyer, whose Spartans held West to just 45 yards of offense. “Making stops, stopping their passing game and their run game as well.”
PV turned to a number of reserves after leading 42-0 at halftime.
Junior Malik Gilmore led the backfield with 93 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Eight Spartans carried the ball in the win. Aidan O’Donnell took over at QB in the second half, bouncing back from an interception on a deep throw to run for a touchdown plunge late in the game.
“All in all it was a great effort by our guys. A lot of guys played, that’s what I was most happy about,” VanWetzinga said. “I was really happy for our kids that come to practice every day, work their tails off, and make the plays they did. That’s the best thing about tonight.”
“Those guys go to work every day in practice, and to finally get them a chance to show it on the field tonight, that was fun to watch,” Lindmark said.
Lindmark said the momentum and confidence must carry into next week’s matchup against Davenport North to close the regular season. PV lost to North 31-14 a year ago.
“We’ve just got to get better in practice, one day at a time,” he said.
“We want revenge on them, to go for that 7-0,” said Meyer.
