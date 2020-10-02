Spartans romp past Falcons

“We really wanted to challenge our kids to start out fast,” said PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga. “I thought our kids really responded, up and down the lineup.”

Senior Matthew Meyer had a 10-yard rushing touchdown and an interception in the win. Meyer said getting a dominant shutout as a team keeps hopes high coming down the stretch.

“I think our offense and defense in this game looked strong,” said Meyer, whose Spartans held West to just 45 yards of offense. “Making stops, stopping their passing game and their run game as well.”

PV turned to a number of reserves after leading 42-0 at halftime.

Junior Malik Gilmore led the backfield with 93 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Eight Spartans carried the ball in the win. Aidan O’Donnell took over at QB in the second half, bouncing back from an interception on a deep throw to run for a touchdown plunge late in the game.

“All in all it was a great effort by our guys. A lot of guys played, that’s what I was most happy about,” VanWetzinga said. “I was really happy for our kids that come to practice every day, work their tails off, and make the plays they did. That’s the best thing about tonight.”