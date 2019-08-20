Pleasant Valley receiver and defensive back Jose Lara talks with other players during a break from practice at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf. Lara is expected to be a starter on both sides of the ball for the Spartans.
Pleasant Valley running back Caden Kipper finds an opening for a touchdown run during practice at Pleasant Valley High School last week. Kipper, a junior, was moved up to the varsity squad midway through last season.
Pleasant Valley’s Ryan Mumey, a contender to be the team's starting quarterback, scrambles under pressure during practice at Pleasant Valley High School last week.
When Pleasant Valley’s football team started 1-4 last season, albeit with a grueling schedule, the playoffs seemed like a remote possibility.
The Spartans overcame the odds with four consecutive victories behind the playmaking and leadership of quarterback Max Slavens to earn one of 16 postseason spots in Class 4A.
Slavens, who accounted for more than 2,100 yards and 25 touchdowns, has graduated. So too has offensive lineman Evan Kilstrom and linebacker Max O’Brien, two other pillars of the senior class.
Where does the leadership come from this fall for the Spartans?
“I don’t know yet,” PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. “We’ve had some guys like (linebacker) Brandon Young and (center) Nate Ehlers who have done a good job. Those guys have to fill a void and help will us to win.
"We had that last year with Max. He wasn’t a rah-rah type of guy, but the way he practiced and his toughness, we found a way. If you don’t have that sort of stuff, it makes it tough.”
Heading into the Aug. 30 opener against rival Bettendorf, senior Jack Stoneking and junior Ryan Mumey are vying to be Slavens' successor.
Both bring athleticism, but neither has any varsity football experience and VanWetzinga admits their decision-making needs to improve.
“The speed of this level is different than what they’re used to,” VanWetzinga said. “Come Friday nights, it might be both of them, but I’m confident one of them will rise to the top.”
The remainder of the offense has some returning pieces.
Caden Kipper, called up midway through his sophomore reason, and George Venzke lead the backfield. Kipper had more than 300 yards in the last five games of the season and is projected to be the featured back.
"Good size, pretty shifty in the open field," VanWetzinga said of Kipper.
Jose Lara, Ben Wilson and tight end Kellen Hornbuckle are among the receiving options.
Ehlers, back after missing last season with a knee injury, and junior Kane Zemo lead the offensive line.
“We’ve got a little bit to go yet,” Ehlers said. “Our aggressiveness isn’t there and we need to be more precise. We’re not getting after each other like we need to yet. We’re just paddy caking, but I feel comfortable we’ll get there.”
VanWetzinga believes that stems from the team’s inexperience. PV has seniors expected to play pivotal roles that saw limited playing time last year and juniors who were on the sophomore team.
“We’ve got to get more consistent, 11 guys playing at a higher level, higher speed,” VanWetzinga said. “We’ve got some guys that are passive yet because they haven’t done it before. Thrown into (Class) 4A football, it is tough.”
According to VanWetzinga, the defense is further along at this point.
Hornbuckle, T.J. Brown, A.J. Tappa and Logan Collier are among those on the defensive front. All four saw varsity reps last season.
Previously at strong safety, Young leads a linebacker unit that includes Venzke and junior Michael Acri. Young was the team's third leading tackler with 42 stops.
The back end features Lara and Jack Young, who is back out for football after not playing last year, along with junior Matt Mickle and seniors Ali Francois and Blake Sherman.
“We’ve got a lot of athletes on defense,” Brandon Young said.
“We make up for what we lack in size with our speed and aggressiveness,” Brown said. “Our linebackers are smart and can make a bunch of plays.”
The schedule is taxing again.
PV plays Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids Prairie, North Scott and Davenport Central in the non-district slate before facing Iowa City West and Muscatine in its first two district games.
The Spartans understand they'll be an underdog more often than not.
“I love being the underdog,” Kipper said. “We definitely do have a chip on our shoulder. We’ve got to become a little more physical and we can’t have a lot of mistakes. We don’t have that kind of team yet to overcome a lot of those.”
Still, the Spartans are confident their season can end in the playoffs again.
PV could lean on Slavens when it was backed against a wall last year. If a similar situation arises this fall, they'll need somebody else to emerge.
“We lost a lot of games by six or seven points to top teams last year,” Brandon Young said. “Can we get over that hump this year?
“The first four games are so important. If we get blown out by Bettendorf or Prairie that is a mindset you don’t want to have the rest of the year. If we show some fight, that’s going to get guys fired up.”