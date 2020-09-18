Spartans shake off slow start, top Blue Devils

Unbeaten Pleasant Valley found its fourth victory of the season to be a collaborative effort.
The Spartans answered quickly when they were challenged and pulled away with a pair of clock-chewing drives in the second half that were complemented by a defensive effort which didn’t surrender a point in the final three quarters of a 31-7 victory over Davenport Central at Brady Street Stadium.
"We didn’t come out of the gate as fast as I would have liked to have seen, and that’s something we have to get figured out, but as the game went on I felt like we did a lot of good things," PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga said.
That included spreading the ball around.
Four Spartans scored touchdowns, eight recorded double-digit yardage totals as they carried the football and quarterbacks Ryan Mumey and Barrett Lindmark orchestrated an offense which piled up 440 yards.
Of those, 253 came during the final two quarters as Pleasant Valley pulled away from a 17-7 halftime advantage.
Mumey was under center for an 11-play, 98-yard drive on the Spartans’ first possession of the third quarter and the senior extended PV’s halftime lead with an 8-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Caden Kipper, who gained 136 of Pleasant Valley’s 375 rushing yards, picked up 44 yards on four carries during the tone-setting drive.
Lindmark was at the controls for the Spartans’ next possession, opening an 8-play, 80-yard drive with a 12-yard carry on the final snap of the third quarter.
Following a 27-yard pass play to Kellen Hornbuckle, Makhi Wilson carried the ball in from the Blue Devils’ 1-yard line as PV opened a 31-7 lead.
"The second half, I felt like we played a little closer to the way we are capable of playing," VanWetzinga said. "I thought our line play improved on both sides and that helped us get some things going."
The Blue Devils forced the Spartans to rally for the win.
A 48-yard run by Mumey on the first snap of the game positioned PV to take a 3-0 lead on a 33-yard Rhys Ward field goal two-and-a-half minutes into the first quarter.
The first of three turnovers forced by Central gave the Blue Devils the ball on the Spartans’ 19-yard line late in the first quarter.
Nate Hummel scored on an 8-yard keeper with 1:42 remaining in the first to give Central a 7-3 advantage, which Kipper quickly erased.
Only 45 seconds after the Blue Devils had taken the lead, Kipper busted free for a 41-yard score that pushed Pleasant Valley ahead to stay.
The Spartans added to their lead with 8:07 remaining in the half when Mumey connected with Caden McDermott on a pass in the flat that went for a 31-yard score and a 17-7 lead that PV took into the third quarter.
Two of the Spartans’ three turnovers came during the first half, something which impacted PV’s start.
"With some of our mistakes, we left some points out there and we’re going to have to clean some of those things up," VanWetzinga said.
The loss was the fourth in as many games for Central, but coach Ben Sacco saw progress.
"The consistency, it’s not there yet, and when you go against a team like PV, it has to be there but we played better football than we have," Sacco said.
Hummel brought a rushing threat under center as he settled into his role at quarterback, carrying 20 times for 120 yards and complementing that by hitting 10-of-17 passes for 121 yards.
By halftime the Blue Devils had collected 177 yards of offense, topping their total for the entire game in their last two outings.
"We got into the red zone four times and came away with seven points. We have to keep working to turn that around," Sacco said. "That’s the next step for us, to develop the consistency that gives you a chance."
