Spartans shake off slow start, top Blue Devils

Two of the Spartans’ three turnovers came during the first half, something which impacted PV’s start.

"With some of our mistakes, we left some points out there and we’re going to have to clean some of those things up," VanWetzinga said.

The loss was the fourth in as many games for Central, but coach Ben Sacco saw progress.

"The consistency, it’s not there yet, and when you go against a team like PV, it has to be there but we played better football than we have," Sacco said.

Hummel brought a rushing threat under center as he settled into his role at quarterback, carrying 20 times for 120 yards and complementing that by hitting 10-of-17 passes for 121 yards.

By halftime the Blue Devils had collected 177 yards of offense, topping their total for the entire game in their last two outings.

"We got into the red zone four times and came away with seven points. We have to keep working to turn that around," Sacco said. "That’s the next step for us, to develop the consistency that gives you a chance."

