Spartans take crack at talent-rich Rams

As where Bettendorf, North Scott and several others in the metro see PV's unconventional offense on an annual basis, others don't at the 4A level.

"They can take things from what Bettendorf or North Scott did on film, but it won't be the same," Hornbuckle said. "They haven't seen our offense up close before, and it is going to be a lot different when we get into a game situation. That can be a huge advantage for us."

Conversely, the Spartans have to limit the Rams' home run plays. Southeast Polk has had 11 rushing and receiving touchdowns go for 40 yards or more this season.

Southeast Polk has speed and athleticism on the perimeter mixed with an accurate southpaw quarterback and a beefy, long interior.

"We've got to keep things in front of us, tackle well and make them earn it," VanWetzinga said. "(Nwankpa) is a game-breaker.

"We've got to use our speed and quickness up front to make it tough for them to get bodies on us. If they start getting bodies on our linebackers, that's when things really get tough."

PV is the last eastern Iowa team standing in 4A. Central Iowa has won the past 10 state championships in this class, eight from Dowling Catholic.