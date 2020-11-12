Spartans take crack at talent-rich Rams

Southeast Polk's Xavier Nwankpa, considered the No. 2 safety in the country in the 2022 class by 247Sports, picked up his 22nd Division I offer from powerhouse Clemson earlier this week.
Quarterback Jaxon Dailey, a three-star prospect, has Michigan and Iowa State courting him.
Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor is considered a top-50 prospect in the 2023 class.
If Friday afternoon’s Iowa Class 4A state semifinal football game between top-ranked Southeast Polk and fourth-ranked Pleasant Valley was decided on recruiting profiles and scholarship offers, the Spartans would stand no chance.
“They’re good all across the board, undefeated and No. 1 for a reason,” PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga said, “but we feel good about what we’re doing and what we bring to the table.”
PV, the only other unbeaten team in the class, believes its unique triple-option attack, quickness and athleticism on defense, and being battle tested in recent weeks can help it match Southeast Polk’s firepower at the skill positions and size up front.
“We’re not just going up there to say we just played in the Dome,” senior defensive tackle A.J. Tappa said. “We want to be up there and compete for a state championship.
“The way we’re playing right now, I feel we can beat anybody in the state. We need to play together like we have the past couple of weeks.”
Southeast Polk (9-0) has been dominant all season. With the exception of a 21-10 win over Waukee in the season opener and a 28-10 victory over Johnston in early October, nobody has come within 27 points.
In the playoffs, the Rams have registered 48-0, 41-7 and 48-0 triumphs.
PV has pulled out 10-6 and 38-24 wins the past two weeks over Bettendorf and Iowa City West, respectively.
“It is going to be a four-quarter game,” PV tight end Kellen Hornbuckle said. “If we can get ahead and put some pressure on them that will help us a lot.”
The Spartans have had five games tightly contested in the fourth quarter this season — North Scott, Muscatine, Bettendorf (twice) and Iowa City West.
"We've been in four-quarter games so that experience is really going to help us on Friday," Tappa said. "If we can get it into a situation where we can win it at the end of the game, that is to our advantage."
It starts with winning first down, moving the chains and chewing up clock to keep a Rams offense off the field that features a 1,500-yard passer in Dailey, possesses an 1,100-yard rusher in Titus Christiansen and ranges from 250 to 305 pounds on the line.
“Southeast Polk doesn’t see a triple option every (week), so we’ve got to use that to our advantage and execute,” fullback Caden Kipper said. “If we execute our offense, they’ll have a hard time stopping it.”
As where Bettendorf, North Scott and several others in the metro see PV's unconventional offense on an annual basis, others don't at the 4A level.
"They can take things from what Bettendorf or North Scott did on film, but it won't be the same," Hornbuckle said. "They haven't seen our offense up close before, and it is going to be a lot different when we get into a game situation. That can be a huge advantage for us."
Conversely, the Spartans have to limit the Rams' home run plays. Southeast Polk has had 11 rushing and receiving touchdowns go for 40 yards or more this season.
Southeast Polk has speed and athleticism on the perimeter mixed with an accurate southpaw quarterback and a beefy, long interior.
"We've got to keep things in front of us, tackle well and make them earn it," VanWetzinga said. "(Nwankpa) is a game-breaker.
"We've got to use our speed and quickness up front to make it tough for them to get bodies on us. If they start getting bodies on our linebackers, that's when things really get tough."
PV is the last eastern Iowa team standing in 4A. Central Iowa has won the past 10 state championships in this class, eight from Dowling Catholic.
It is an opportunity for the Spartans to show they belong among the elite.
"I feel a lot of people are sleeping on us and don't think we have what it takes to be that good of a team or beat a team like Southeast Polk," Hornbuckle said.
PV has wins over state semifinalists Iowa City Regina (A) and North Scott (3A) on its resume. VanWetzinga has emphasized to his team this week the importance of not having any regrets.
"I want us to play well, and I know we'll play well," he said. "I want us to play hard, and I know we'll play hard.
"I get it, not a lot of people are giving us a chance to win. But I look at some of the teams we've beat, I think our guys are ready."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!