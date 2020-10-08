Spartans wallop Wildcats, finish regular season unbeaten

“It has been a unique year and we did some different things, but I knew we had a good football team going into the season.”

How good?

“We can do whatever we want,” Kipper said. “I love this team.”

The Spartans have wins over Class A third-ranked Iowa City Regina (45-13), 3A 10th-ranked North Scott (24-10) and traditional power Bettendorf (23-6). This was another impressive showing against a North team which is vying for a third consecutive winning season.

“I don’t know how good we are,” VanWetzinga said, “but I think we’re a good team. Time will tell.

“We’re more talented, but it has been about playing loose and having fun. We’ll play anybody that is in front of us because it is fun.”

North played without all-state lineman Dominic Wiseman. Coach Adam Hite would not elaborate, but said Wiseman would be available for the team’s playoff opener.

Sophomore Nolan Mosier passed for 168 yards and a touchdown. The Wildcats were intercepted twice in the first half inside Spartan territory.

“Turnovers killed us,” Hite said. “We had a couple opportunities to be in the game. That will be our focus this next week.