Spartans wallop Wildcats, finish regular season unbeaten

Since the high school football schedule came out, this game had been circled for the seniors at Pleasant Valley High School.
Davenport North beat PV for the first time in more than a decade last year. The Spartans were not going to let it happen two years in a row.
Behind a rushing attack that accumulated 353 yards and a defense that forced three turnovers and made North one-dimensional, Class 4A fifth-ranked PV finished the regular season with a convincing 40-7 victory Thursday night at Brady Street Stadium.
“After losing last year, everybody was embarrassed,” Spartans defensive tackle A.J. Tappa said. “We knew we weren’t going to make the playoffs after that, so it was emotionally crushing.
“We wanted to come back and beat this team.”
The Spartans (7-0) finished the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2013. They will be off next week before opening the playoffs at home in two weeks.
PV hasn’t allowed more than 14 points in a game yet.
“We’ve just playing at a high level right now,” PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga said.
North (3-3) used a big second half to knock off PV a year ago, 31-14. PV turned a 14-0 halftime lead into a 40-point cushion and a continuous clock midway through the fourth quarter this time.
“After last year, it was a big punch to the gut,” running back Caden Kipper said. “We knew coming into tonight, we had to get the job done and get revenge on them.”
The Spartans owned the line of scrimmage.
Kipper rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown for PV, which compiled 23 first downs, averaged more than 6.3 yards per carry and never punted in the game.
“The run game was pretty commendable,” Kipper said. “We put it on them.”
Malik Gilmore and Makhi Wilson had rushing touchdowns for the Spartans. Barrett Lindmark threw touchdown passes to Koby West and Kellen Hornbuckle.
Defensively, PV limited North to three rushing yards on 21 attempts.
“I think we’re a legit team,” Tappa said. “This win shows we’re a strong team and can be a tough out (in the playoffs). Our goal is five more wins.”
Given a very limited offseason because of COVID-19 and scheduling adjustments, VanWetzinga praised his team and coaches afterward to being flexible and putting together seven straight wins, six by double figures.
“Everything was condensed,” VanWetzinga said. “We had to coach them hard, particularly mentally. We didn’t have that time in the summer, so we needed to make sure we had fresh legs week in and week out.
“It has been a unique year and we did some different things, but I knew we had a good football team going into the season.”
How good?
“We can do whatever we want,” Kipper said. “I love this team.”
The Spartans have wins over Class A third-ranked Iowa City Regina (45-13), 3A 10th-ranked North Scott (24-10) and traditional power Bettendorf (23-6). This was another impressive showing against a North team which is vying for a third consecutive winning season.
“I don’t know how good we are,” VanWetzinga said, “but I think we’re a good team. Time will tell.
“We’re more talented, but it has been about playing loose and having fun. We’ll play anybody that is in front of us because it is fun.”
North played without all-state lineman Dominic Wiseman. Coach Adam Hite would not elaborate, but said Wiseman would be available for the team’s playoff opener.
Sophomore Nolan Mosier passed for 168 yards and a touchdown. The Wildcats were intercepted twice in the first half inside Spartan territory.
“Turnovers killed us,” Hite said. “We had a couple opportunities to be in the game. That will be our focus this next week.
“When we’re healthy, we’re a (darn) good football team. We’ve got guys that can do it. We’ve got to get them to believe it.”
