Spartans' Wilson signs with Eastern Illinois

Makhi Wilson is accustomed to winning.

During the past three years, the Pleasant Valley High School senior was part of two undefeated regular seasons and 27 wins.

He hopes to bring that mentality to his new football home.

The 6-foot-1 and 185-pound safety signed a national letter of intent Wednesday morning with Eastern Illinois University. The FCS program has collected only eight wins in the past five seasons.

“They haven’t been good, but I have a chance to help build the program back up in the coming years,” Wilson said. “It is a great opportunity at hand.

“It is a chance to be part of something. They’ve brought in some good recruits in this class and hopefully we can get back to that championship team they were several years ago.”

Wilson received an offer from Division II powerhouse Northwest Missouri State. He had preferred walk-on opportunities at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

Ultimately, Wilson chose Eastern Illinois over Iowa and Northern Iowa.

“I just fit in really well at Eastern,” Wilson said.

Gunnard Twyner, high school teammates with PV head coach Rusty VanWetzinga, is the tight ends coach at Eastern Illinois. He reached out to Wilson during the season.

“We have a strong connection,” said Wilson, who committed in late October. “He told me if I commit, he was going to take really good care of me.

"I just felt a real strong connection with the coaches."

Wilson had a dynamic senior season for the Spartans. He was named first team all-state in Class 5A by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa High School Football Coaches Association.

He rushed for 596 yards, recorded three interceptions on defense and had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a win over Iowa City High. He also ran on PV’s state championship and Drake Relays winning shuttle hurdle relay last spring.

“Makhi is the complete package,” EIU defensive backs coach Clay Bignell said. “He’s been a playmaker on both sides of the ball and a star on the track at Pleasant Valley. He has all the physical traits we are looking for at safety and he can be a difference-maker for us.

“He’s a high-character person from a great family. Panther Nation will love having him in the secondary for the next four years.”

Eastern Illinois has been 2-9 and 1-10 the past two seasons. Wilson said the opportunity to possibly see the field early in his career and the Charleston, Ill., campus being 3 ½ hours from home were appealing factors.

“That really grabbed my attention,” Wilson said. “It was very important. My family can come to almost every home game, every away game. I’m only (3 ½) hours down the road, so if I’m ever homesick, I can drive home.”

Wilson grew up wanting to play college football or basketball.

“It has been a dream since I was young,” he said. “Now I’m going to get to live the dream.

“It is amazing the process is over with now. There are no more coaches trying to hit me up. It is official.”