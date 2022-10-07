Special teams help No. 10 North Scott dominate Clinton in 55-7 home win

The North Scott football team dominated all three phases of the game in a 55-7 win over Clinton at Lancer Stadium on Friday night.

The Class 4A No. 10 Lancers’ offense exploded for five touchdowns in the second quarter, the defense was stout throughout, and the special teams units created short fields in the win, which was shortened by mercy rule.

Quarterback Kyler Gerardy threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in one half of action as the Lancers (5-2) led 41-0 at the break. North Scott held Clinton (1-6) to just 50 total yards in the win.

“I thought we executed pretty well,” Gerardy said, “but there’s always things we can clean up.”

Outside of a somewhat sluggish start, five 15-yard penalties and a second-half pick-six thrown by backup quarterback Drew Kilburg, there wasn’t too much to nitpick in the one-sided win.

Kilburg made up for the pick-six earlier with an 80-yard kickoff return to start the second half. Third-string QB Chase Smith also got in the mix with a 54-yard scamper in the fourth quarter as the reserves got plenty of play.

“It’s great to see guys like that go out there and have fun and make good plays,” Gerardy said of the backups. “They’re working hard in practice, too.”

Gerardy hit Cole Jennings for a 12-yard passing score, the first of the game, after the Lancers’ defense forced a three-and-out and got the ensuing punt near midfield. Both teams missed on deep passes for likely touchdowns as the Lancers led 6-0 after one.

Gerardy hit Jennings for another score in the second quarter, with Colton Voss busting a 50-yard touchdown run on a reverse and Dylan Marti adding a 57-yard ground score untouched up the middle a couple minutes before halftime.

Clinton QB Addison Binnie led the team with 41 yards rushing on 16 carries and grabbed the pick-six midway through the third. He completed just two of six passes for one yard in the loss. Each team lost two fumbles in the contest.

North Scott coach Kevin Tippett said the special teams creating short fields was a driving force in the offensive outburst in the second quarter.

“Our defense played really well again tonight and made it really hard on them running the football,” he said. “Then when special teams can give you really short fields like that, offensively, it opens the playbook wide open. On first down, you can be a lot more aggressive.”

Tippett said the kick return score was the only one he could recall in his time as head coach.

The Lancers often started drives at midfield or better as they collected nearly 300 rushing yards.

“It’s good to see our kids reaping the benefits when we work hard on those things,” Tippett said. “It’s not just lip service, our kids understand how important those plays are and how much field position yardage they covered. To see our kids buy in and make plays and that, it’s really rewarding watching them play hard and not taking those plays off.”

Tippett said the team often talks about family, which makes seeing the backups perform well extra rewarding.

“Kids like Aiden Barber getting a (tackle for loss) and Blake Hahn getting a fumble recovery,” he said. “Seeing our kids cheer that on is a lot of fun.”

Next up is a big road test with ninth-ranked Fort Madison (6-1), which fell 49-0 to No. 4 Iowa City Liberty.

“That will be a playoff-like test for us,” Tibbett said. “That will be a big game for us next week.”