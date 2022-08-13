Speed the key this season for Assumption football

No matter who you ask on the Assumption High School football team, there's one overarching consensus about what the Knights' biggest strength is this season.

"I really like our team speed," coach Wade King said. "It's just fun to have kids that run well. It's been very noticeable in practice."

"I think this is a faster team than last year," junior running back Angelo Jackson added. "We have a lot of track guys on our team and everybody's gotten stronger, everybody's gotten faster, everybody's got more experience and we have a lot of trust in each other."

Four of Assumption's track athletes will feature prominently. Derrick Bass, Jackson, Lane Gerard and Cale Preston all ran on Assumption's state-qualifying 800 relay team.

Jackson and Bass have the most football experience of the four, combining for 792 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground to help the Knights finish 6-4 and make the playoffs.

"We're going to use that to our advantage, just try to beat guys on speed," Bass said. "I feel like me and (Angelo) are ready to carry the lead."

Jackson was explosive last year as a sophomore, averaging 10.5 yards per carry. The Knights are looking for more ways to get Jackson the ball, which includes incorporating him into the passing game.

"We feel pretty good when the ball's in his hand," King said. "He does some really nice things and we're working on not every play has to be a touchdown, we'll take first downs, those are important, too."

Jackson has put on some size from last year and is excited for the opportunity to do even more.

"Coming off of last year, I knew since we were losing so many weapons and threats I was going to have a bigger role on this team," Jackson said. "I thought about it and being a bigger weapon on this team, and you've just got to play with it."

King said junior Jake Timmons and senior Adam Votroubek are getting reps at the quarterback position. King is encouraged by the athleticism both bring to the position. But while they settle in, it helps to have the experience Bass and Jackson bring to the backfield.

"I trust both those guys, they're both really good leaders and we'll be in good hands, whoever coach picks," Bass said. "But me and (Angelo) will be ready until then."

Up front, the Knights return some experience, including Ralph Armstrong, who started every game as a sophomore, and Joe Gassen, their starting center.

"I think we have a really solid offensive line. We're not huge, we probably average 220, 225 up front but they move pretty well and get off the ball," King said. "It's hard to tell, we're going against bags and until we get into action and the speed of the game type of stuff, that's going to tell us what we're going to be all about."

Defensively, the Knights return Preston and Jack Carroll. Preston had 61.5 tackles, seven for loss last year, while Carroll had 42.5 tackles, 10 for loss and one sack.

Carroll spent last season at defensive end and this year will be rotating between that position and playing linebacker. He's taken to the challenge, going to some linebacker camps in the offseason.

"I think it's just patrolling the defense, having it all together, knowing what's going on every play," Carroll said, "and then when the time comes to go to defensive end and get after it there, I just need to go full speed to get past that tackle and get that sack."

Jackson moves back to safety and Bass plays corner, giving Assumption good experience on the back end.

The biggest question defensively is up front. The Knights return Rhett Schaefer, who had 16.5 tackles, two for loss as a sophomore in 2021.

"It's going to be a defense hopefully predicated on speed," King said. "That's (up front) probably the area where we've got some work cut out for us, but I think we'll be able to put some pretty good athletes out on the field and coach them up and hopefully good things happen."

King said the Knights have 33 players on their varsity roster, and those players have impressed so far.

"We have a lot of talent, speed, maybe not as much size but we've been really working in the offseason and I know our guys got it," Carroll said. "We all have way higher football IQs to read plays and when it comes down to football speed, it's not about how fast you are usually, it's about how well you can read the play and get to it. I think we all know how to do that."

The Knights get an early start to the season, hosting Independence in a Week 0 game this coming Friday.

Assumption has a tough schedule which includes Class 4A North Scott and Solon, which handed the Knights losses in the regular season and postseason last year.

However, after falling 38-10 to Solon in the regular season, the Knights closed the gap by the end of the year, falling 24-17 to the Spartans in the rematch. That game gave the team confidence it was on the right path.

"It showed that we're that team, we're up there with the rest of those guys," Bass said. "We've got to start fast and keep the hammer down and be confident because we can play with anybody in the state."