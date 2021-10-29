Springfield football tops Rock Island 94-72 as Class 6A playoff records fall

Defense was hard to come by in the first round of the Class 6A football playoffs at Almquist Field on Friday night as Springfield and Rock Island combined to set multiple 6A records as the ninth-seeded Senators won 94-72.
Each team combined for 24 touchdowns in a game which lasted well over three hours.
The Senators (7-3) were led by Rutgers University commit at senior QB Rashad Rochelle, who accounted for eight scores himself. Rocky, despite five touchdowns and a kick return score from Quonterrion Brooks, closed the season at 6-4.
For more on the game, see qconline.com.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Drake Lansman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today