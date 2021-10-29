 Skip to main content
Springfield football tops Rock Island 94-72 as Class 6A playoff records fall
PREP FOOTBALL| SPRINGFIELD 94, ROCK ISLAND 72

_RIF0242.JPG

As smoke from the touchdown cannon wafts through the end zone, Rock Island's Quonterrion Brooks kicks off a night of offensive celebrations between the Rocks and visiting Springfield in the Senators' 94-72 victory in the Class 6A playoffs. Brooks is hoisted in the air by Rock Island teammate Jace Bennett after starting the wild night with a fourth-down 39-yard touchdown run with 7 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first quarter at Almquist Field in Rock Island. John Rohwer (53) joins in on the celebration.

 JON GREMMELS

Defense was hard to come by in the first round of the Class 6A football playoffs at Almquist Field on Friday night as Springfield and Rock Island combined to set multiple 6A records as the ninth-seeded Senators won 94-72.

Each team combined for 24 touchdowns in a game which lasted well over three hours.

The Senators (7-3) were led by Rutgers University commit at senior QB Rashad Rochelle, who accounted for eight scores himself. Rocky, despite five touchdowns and a kick return score from Quonterrion Brooks, closed the season at 6-4.

For more on the game, see qconline.com.

