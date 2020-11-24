 Skip to main content
State champion Lancers land six on all-state teams
PREP FOOTBALL | IPSWA ALL-STATE TEAMS

North Scott High School's football squad beat four top-eight ranked teams en route to claiming its first state championship in program history last week.

The Lancers were rewarded with a half-dozen all-state selections by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association on Tuesday, including four on the first team in Class 3A.

Quarterback Carter Markham, offensive lineman Carson McCaughey, defensive lineman Joey Petersen and defensive back Oliver Hughes were among the 30 players chosen to the top team in 3A.

Bettendorf offensive lineman Griffin Liddle (Class 4A) and Davenport Assumption offensive lineman Tyler Maro (3A) were the other individuals from the metro voted onto the first team.

Markham completed 67.7% of his passes and accounted for 1,893 total yards and 21 touchdowns. McCaughey missed 2 1/2 games with injury, but returned late in the regular season and paved the way up front for a unit which started five seniors.

Petersen, the Iowa State University recruit, paced the Lancers in tackles (47.5) and was second in 3A with nine sacks.

Hughes was North Scott's Swiss Army knife. He led the team in receptions (37 catches, 393 yards), had 41.5 tackles and four interceptions on defense, connected on 7 of 9 field goals and averaged almost 39 yards per punt. He scored in all three phases for the Lancers in their 30-6 title game victory over Harlan.

Liddle made an all-state team for the third straight year. The University of Iowa recruit and two-way starter collected first-team honors for the second consecutive season.

Maro, with nearly 40 Division I offers, started up front both ways for the eight-win Knights and landed on the first team for a second straight season. He was instrumental in the Knights averaging 35 points and accumulating more than 250 rushing yards per game.

There were seven metro players named to the second team.

In 4A, state semifinalist Pleasant Valley had two with offensive lineman Kane Zemo and placekicker Rhys Ward. Davenport North defensive lineman Dominic Wiseman and Bettendorf safety Ryan Cole joined them.

Fifth-ranked Assumption had a pair on the second team in 3A with offensive lineman Nate Timmons and linebacker Owen Hamel. North Scott's Kade Tippet was a second-team choice on the offensive line.

PV placed three on the third team with fullback Caden Kipper, lineman Luke Vonderhaar and linebacker Rusty VanWetzinga. Muscatine defensive tackle Togeh Deseh and Davenport Central safety Sam Fleming were third-team choices in 4A.

Assumption tailback Dayne Hodge and defensive back Joe Manternach made the third team in 3A along with North Scott defensive end Adam Allen and Central DeWitt offensive lineman Cole Miller.

Camanche leads area selections

The best season in Camanche history resulted in a record six all-staters.

Tailback Cade Everson and receiver Jordan Lawrence were first-team choices in 2A for the Indians, who won a school-record nine games and reached the state semifinals for the first time.

West Liberty tailback Jahsiah Galvan, Tipton lineman Nile Schuett and punter Payten Elijah also made the top team in 2A.

Everson rushed for 1,551 yards and had another 306 receiving. Lawrence has about every school receiving record for the Indians after hauling in 72 catches for 907 yards and 13 scores.

Galvan had 1,556 rushing yards for a state quarterfinal team while Schuett was the defensive MVP in his district and Elijah averaged more than 39 yards per punt (sixth in 2A).

Wapello lineman Rhett Smith was a first-team choice in Class A, and Easton Valley defensive back made the top team in 8-player with his seven interceptions.

Camanche's Mike Delzell (offensive utility) and Eric Kinkaid (defensive utility) were recognized on the second team. Zayne Feller (linebacker) and Tucker Dickherber (defensive back) collected third-team honors.

Tipton's Jack Boldt (lineman) and Maquoketa's Caiden Atienza (receiver) made the second and third team, respectively, in 2A.

Durant's Nolan DeLong, who rushed for a school-record 1,589 yards and averaged 11.4 yards per carry, was second team in 1A.

Tailback Kolton Murphy and lineman Hudson Felkey were third-team honorees for Easton Valley, which reached the quarterfinals in eight-player.

8-Man

1st Team

Position Player Class School

QB Eddie Burgess Junior Montezuma

RB/FB Lane Spieker Junior CAM High School

RB/FB Spencer DeMean Senior Springville

RB/FB Carson Pariseau Senior Janesville

WR/TE Trey Shearer Senior Montezuma

WR/TE Carson Elbert Senior Martensdale-St. Marys

OL Cedric Yoder Senior Don Bosco

OL Xavier Galles Senior St. Mary’s, Remsen

OL Kale Pevestorf Senior Coon Rapids – Bayard

K Ryan Stortenbecker Sophomore East Mills

Off Util Blaine Harpenau Senior St. Mary’s, Remsen

DL Carter Allen Junior New London

DL Joey Schramm Junior Audubon

LB Cade Tenold Junior Don Bosco

LB Jack Franey Senior Martensdale-St. Marys

LB Seth Malcom Senior Fremont-Mills

LB Jaxon Bunkers Sophomore St. Mary’s, Remsen

DB Porter Fuegen Senior Easton Valley

DB Gavin Smith Junior Audubon

P Gus McNeill Senior East Union

Ret Troy Holt Senior Martensdale-St. Marys

Def Util Cael Frost Senior Don Bosco

2nd Team

Position Player Class School

QB Conner Piehl Senior Tripoli

RB/FB Layne Pryor Senior Woodbine

RB/FB Keagan Giesking Senior Gladbrook-Reinbeck

RB/FB Jeremy Koenck Senior St. Mary’s, Remsen

WR/TE Cole Watts Senior Montezuma

WR/TE Cade Nelson Junior Southeast Warren

OL Justin McCaulley Senior Southeast Warren

OL Ethan Schellhorn Senior Tripoli

OL Cooper Langfelt Senior Fremont-Mills

K William Amfahr Junior Martensdale-St. Marys

Off Util Jacob Maurer Sophomore BGM

DL Dylan Hoefer Junior Woodbine

DL Austin Bremner Junior Tripoli

DL Colby Rich Junior CAM High School

LB Hunter Christiansen Senior Newell-Fonda

LB Carson Tenold Junior Don Bosco

LB Ethan Klocke Senior Audubon

DB #1 Blaise Porter Sophomore New London

DB Dillon Welter Senior Don Bosco

P Cole Silver Senior Central City

Ret Jaden Penning Senior AGWSR

Def Util Jake Malcom Junior Fremont-Mills

3rd Team

Position Player Class School

QB Tyce Gunderson Sophomore Harris – Lake Park

RB/FB Will Ragaller Junior Ar-We-Va

RB/FB Kolton Murphy Senior Easton Valley

RB/FB Beau Flander Junior English Valleys

WR/TE Luke Menster Junior Springville

WR/TE Wylie Sherburne Junior Janesville

OL Conner Clubine Junior Janesville

OL Auston Wittgreve Senior Gladbrook-Reinbeck

OL Hudson Felkey Senior Easton Valley

K Josh Ramirez Senior Coon Rapids – Bayard

Off Util Leo Dodd Junior Janesville

DL Iziek Soper Senior Midland, Wyoming

DL Devin Whipple Junior Lenox

DL Alex Goetzinger Junior Kee, Lansing

LB Tanner Wright Senior BGM

LB Grant Gloeckner Senior Springville

LB Jared Hoodjer Junior Janesville

DB Joe Kauffman Junior CAM High School

DB Joel Klocke Senior Audubon

P Cam Buffington Freshman Winfield Mt. Union

Ret Damon Weber Junior Kee, Lansing

Def Util Cade Ticknor Junior CAM High School

Class A

1st Team

Position Player Class School

QB Ashton Cook Senior Regina, Iowa City

RB/FB Zach Opheim Senior Grundy Center

RB/FB Theo Kolie Senior Regina, Iowa City

RB/FB Ryan Cole Senior St. Ansgar

WR/TE Blayde Bellis Senior Wapsie Valley

WR/TE Alec Wick Senior Regina, Iowa City

WR/TE Sam Rallis Senior Saint Albert Catholic

OL Brant Baltes Senior Lisbon

OL Tallen Myers Senior Southwest Valley

OL Kolby Muller Senior Grundy Center

OL Rex Johnsen Junior Logan-Magnolia

OL Rhett Smith Senior Wapello

OL Sage Hulshizer Senior St. Ansgar

K Sam Wilber Senior St. Albert Catholic

Off Util Logan Knaack Junior Grundy Center

DL Tre Melby Senior Logan-Magnolia

DL Chet Buss Junior North Butler Community School

DL Wes Willis Senior Grundy Center

DL Eddie Vlcek Senior Riverside, Oakland

LB Caleb Bacon Senior Lake Mills

LB Cole Clark Senior Lisbon

LB Gaige Heissel Senior Woodbury Central

LB TJ Lau Senior East Buchanan

DB Max Havlicek Senior MFL MarMac

DB PARKER ROCHFORD Senior Edgewood-Colesburg

DB Drake Woods Senior Riverside, Oakland

DB Caelen DeVault Junior Nodaway Valley

P Carson Bower Senior Manson NW Webster

Ret Devyn Decious Senior Lisbon

Def Util Cullen McShane Junior MFL MarMac

2nd Team

Position Player Class School

QB Kobe Risse Senior Wapsie Valley

RB/FB Trevor Sauerbrei Senior Wapsie Valley

RB/FB Casey Hanson Senior Lake Mills

RB/FB Cole Kelly Senior West Hancock

WR/TE Kadin Abele Junior Lake Mills

WR/TE Parker Oswald Senior St. Edmond Catholic

WR/TE Ren Heimer Senior West Fork

OL Calvin Knutson Senior South Winneshiek

OL Elijah Wagner Senior Lake Mills

OL Eli Murray Senior West Monona

OL Ben Spina Senior Ridge View

OL Tanner Thompson Senior West Hancock

OL Nathan Rechkemmer Senior North Linn

K Hector Zepeda Senior Wapello

Off Util Kayden Ames Senior West Fork

DL Alex DeRoos Senior Alta-Aurelia High School

DL Tyson Scott Junior Lisbon

DL Avery Phillippi Sophomore Nodaway Valley

DL Greg Fagan Senior St. Albert Catholic

LB Jacob Waller Junior Bellevue

LB Tony Ayase Senior Nodaway Valley

LB DJ Doyle Senior Hartley Melvin Sanborn

LB Carter Salz Senior St. Ansgar

DB Jacob Herold Senior South Winneshiek

DB Kaden Stocker Junior MFL MarMac

DB Kane Zuehl Junior West Hancock

DB Jayden McFarland Senior Westwood

P Brody Deitering Junior Ridge View

Ret Braden Walk Junior West Hancock

Def Util Mathew Francis Junior West Hancock

3rd Team

Position Player Class School

QB Austin Kremkoski Junior Riverside, Oakland

RB/FB Gavin Maguire Junior Logan-Magnolia

RB/FB Luke DeMeulenaere Senior Belle Plaine

RB/FB Ryan Lang Senior North Union

WR/TE Cael Kuboushek Senior South Winneshiek

WR/TE Lane Kenny Sophomore Akron-Westfield

WR/TE Caden Thomas Senior Wapello

OL Brock Stanek Senior St. Edmond Catholic

OL Brayden Sawyer Junior Grundy Center

OL Joe Hedger Senior Logan-Magnolia

OL Josh Gaffey Junior Regina, Iowa City

OL Levi Janssen Senior West Fork

OL Alex Hansen Senior St. Ansgar

K Dallas Wittenburg Senior Wapsie Valley

Off Util Gabe McGeough Junior MFL MarMac

DL Cade Rohwer Senior Alta-Aurelia

DL Alex Ausdemore Senior Tri-Center

DL Lance Berends Sophomore Hartley Melvin Sanborn

DL Trevor McMartin Senior Grundy Center

LB Rhett Bentley Junior Riverside, Oakland

LB Bowen Munger Junior Starmont

LB Ryan Jensen Senior Alta-Aurelia

LB Chris Kreuger Junior Manson NW Webster

DB Jon Gebbie Junior Nodaway Valley

DB Kooper Ebel Sophomore Hartley Melvin Sanborn

DB Cade Harriman Junior Ridge View

DB Kellen Murphy Senior Bishop Garrigan

P Skyler Jaster Junior Starmont

Ret Karter Decker Sophomore MFL MarMac

Def Util Aiden Udell Junior Regina, Iowa City

Class 1A

1st Team

Position Player Class School

QB Cooper DeJean Senior OABCIG

RB/FB Trevor Thompson Senior South Hamilton

RB/FB Sam Sieren Senior Sigourney-Keota

RB/FB Dalten Van Pelt Junior Van Meter

WR/TE Evan Taylor Senior Panorama

WR/TE Easton Harms Junior OABCIG

WR/TE Brayden Wollan Senior Underwood

OL Colton Willis Senior South Hamilton

OL Jacob Leohr Senior Dike-New Hartford HS

OL Alex Buser Senior Waterloo Columbus

OL Easton Eledge Junior Underwood

OL Zach Smithart Junior Sigourney-Keota

OL Lincoln Olsen Junior Van Meter

K Jason Topete Senior West Sioux

Off Util Jack Pettit Junior Van Meter

DL Aaron Graves Junior Southeast Valley

DL Chris Gardner Senior Underwood

DL Jeff Bowie Senior West Branch

DL Casey Trudo Junior Van Meter

LB Brennan Holder Senior South Central Calhoun

LB Kaleb Brouwer Senior Dike-New Hartford HS

LB Ethan Shever Junior OABCIG

LB Calvin Sieck Senior Van Meter

DB Dane Fuller Senior Dike-New Hartford HS

DB Ben Dunlap Senior Emmetsburg

DB Alex Feldmann Senior Waterloo Columbus

DB Brady Duwa Senior Sigourney-Keota

P Kody VanEngelenburg Senior Sumner-Fredericksburg

Ret Cayden Jensen Junior ACGC High School

Def Util Beau Butler Senior South Hardin

2nd Team

Position Player Class School

QB Domonic Walker Senior Panorama

RB/FB Blake McAlister Junior South Central Calhoun

RB/FB Griffin Diersen Sophomore OABCIG

RB/FB Jack Menster Sophomore Cascade

WR/TE Griffin Greiner Junior Cardinal CSD

WR/TE Logan Thie Senior Mediapolis

WR/TE Caden Budde Senior West Sioux

OL Dalton DeWitt Senior Central Springs

OL Carson Pibal Senior South Central Calhoun

OL Caydon Christensen Senior Belmond-Klemme

OL Chris Schmidt Senior West Sioux

OL Max Gilliland Senior Van Meter

OL Cael Lyle Senior Pekin

K Caden Wareham Senior OABCIG

Off Util Nolan DeLong Sophomore Durant

DL Levi Vanden Bos Senior Western Christian

DL Dane Johnson Senior Pocahontas

DL Luke Mulder Senior Pella Christian

DL Ted Weber Senior Cascade

LB Geo Ehrig Senior OABCIG

LB Payton Weehler Senior Mount Ayr Community

LB Gavin Cornelison Junior ACGC High School

LB Cody Boender Senior Pella Christian

DB Bailey Baccam Senior Western Christian

DB Brock Galetich Senior South Hamilton

DB Lucas Leiferman Senior Panorama

DB Wyatt Sieren Senior Sigourney-Keota

P Blake McAlister Junior South Central Calhoun

Ret Trent Koelker Senior Beckman Catholic

Def Util Drew Taylor Senior Panorama

3rd Team

Position Player Class School

QB Gavin Hierseman Senior West Branch

RB/FB Logan Cassady Junior Interstate 35

RB/FB Drew Larsen Senior Dike-New Hartford

RB/FB Cole Shirk Senior Emmetsburg

WR/TE Elliot Naughton Junior Beckman Catholic

WR/TE Caylor Hoffer Junior Denver

OL Tegan Carson Junior Central Decatur

OL Jared Wasson Junior Panorama

OL Keaton Railsback Junior OABCIG

OL Victor Gonzalez Junior ACGC High School

OL Brayden Moffit Senior Sigourney-Keota

OL Luke Koepke Junior Denver

K Simon Wagner Senior Kuemper Catholic High School

Off Util Alex Ravlin Sophomore Underwood

DL Ryley Snell Junior Interstate 35

DL Tage Henrichs Senior Sibley-Ocheyedan

DL Carter Hewitt Senior South Hamilton

DL Brady Hawkins Senior West Sioux

LB Jayden Soard Junior South Central Calhoun

LB Tristan Mulder Senior Western Christian

LB Dallas Westhoff Junior Waterloo Columbus

LB Samuel Bandstra Senior East Marshall

DB Peyton Schmitz Junior Sumner-Fredericksburg

DB Beau Jenness Senior Sibley-Ocheyedan

DB Trae Ehlen Senior Mount Ayr Community

DB Scott Pearson Junior Underwood

P Treyton Bainbridge Senior Van Buren County

Def Util Nathan Zupke Senior Sumner-Fredericksburg

Class 2A

1st Team

Position Player Class School

QB Zach Lutmer Sophomore CL/GLR

RB/FB Preston Pope Junior West Marshall

RB/FB Jahsiah Galvan Junior West Liberty High School

RB/FB Cade Everson Senior Camanche

WR/TE Matt Christensen Senior Estherville Lincoln Central

WR/TE Jordan Lawrence Senior Camanche

WR/TE Collin Swantz Senior Mount Vernon

OL Ethan Hooyer Junior Sioux Center

OL Luke Pinnick Senior West Marshall

OL Jordan VerMeer Senior West Lyon

OL Keean Kamerling Senior Mount Vernon

OL Greyson Strum Senior PCM

OL Nile Schuett Senior Tipton

K Nathan Barnes Senior Clarinda

Off Util Creed Welch Senior Waukon

DL Brayden Evertsen Senior West Marshall

DL Connor Andresen Senior Anamosa high School

DL Dylan Winkel Senior CL/GLR

DL Brennan Sweeney Senior Waukon

LB Carson Shive Senior Solon

LB Kalen Meyer Senior CL/GLR

LB Lincoln Snitker Senior Waukon

LB Karson Sharar Senior Iowa Falls-Alden

DB Jagger Schmitt Junior Clear Lake

DB Tyler Luensman Senior Monticello

DB Cooper Spiess Junior CL/GLR

DB Justin Maggard Senior PCM

P Payten Elijah Senior Tipton

Ret Payton Vest Senior South Tama County

Def Util Trenton Pitlik Junior Mount Vernon

2nd Team

Position Player Class School

QB Brady Ketchum Senior Mount Vernon

RB/FB Marcus Beatty Junior Independence

RB/FB Jackson Ryan Senior Solon

RB/FB Ethan O’Neill Senior Waukon

WR/TE Andrew Formanek Senior Clear Lake

WR/TE Colin Mullenix Senior Atlantic

WR/TE Colton Hoffman Senior Solon

OL Ethan Eilers Senior WBND

OL Brock Bonschmit Senior West Marshall

OL Chase TerWee Senior West Lyon

OL Easton Fleshman Junior West Lyon

OL Crew Howard Senior Clarinda

OL Jack Boldt Senior Tipton

K Jesse Pladsen Senior Vinton-Shellsburg

Off Util Mike Delzell Junior Camanche

DL Dawson Ripperda Junior West Lyon

DL Ben Cusick Senior Solon

DL Kaden Hagy Senior Forest City

DL Riley Holt Senior Williamsburg

LB Grant Nason Senior West Marshall

LB Cole Ridnour Senior Clarinda

LB Levi Weldon Senior Williamsburg

LB Andrew Mitchell Senior PCM

DB Tanner Schouten Senior Unity Christian High School

DB Matthew Bomgaars Senior Sioux Center

DB Peyton Hart Sophomore West Marshall

DB Jordan Severs Senior Hampton-Dumont

P Brayden Berger Senior PCM

Ret Caleb Sauser Junior Monticello

Def Util Eric Kinkaid Junior Camanche

3rd Team

Position Player Class School

QB Luke Lambert Senior Monticello

RB/FB Travian Donaldson Sophomore WBND

RB/FB Reese Moore Junior Forest City

RB/FB Aidan Anderson Junior PCM

WR/TE Caedyn Glosser Junior Davis County High School

WR/TE Caiden Atienza Senior Maquoketa

WR/TE Trae Klatt Senior Anamosa High School

OL Brady Clark Senior Centerville

OL Korver Hupke Sophomore Independence

OL Owen Thomas Junior Monticello

OL Gage Marty Junior Solon High School

OL Walker Hermeier Senior Waukon

OL Caleb Duinink Senior PCM

K Alex Marovets Junior Williamsburg

Off Util Ryan Schiltz Junior Estherville Lincoln Central

DL Jacob Dragstra Senior Unity Christian High School

DL Jaxon Meyer Junior West Lyon

DL Thomas Gansen Senior Clear Lake

DL Aidan Nosek Senior Mount Vernon

LB Bradyn Smith Junior Greene County

LB Zayne Feller Senior Camanche

LB Kayden VanBerkum Sophomore CL\GLR

LB Brendan Atkinson Senior Atlantic

DB Jarrin Goecke Senior West Marshall

DB Jackson Morton Junior Greene County

DB Tucker Dickherber Junior Camanche

DB Grant Sturm Senior Atlantic

P Mason Carver Junior Cherokee Washington

Ret Tanner Severson Senior West Lyon

Def Util Brent Scott Senior Spirit Lake

Class 3A

1st Team

Position Player Class School

QB Carter Markham Senior North Scott High School

RB/FB Wyatt Hunter Senior Grinnell

RB/FB Kody Noble Senior Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

RB/FB Jack Lux Senior Xavier

WR/TE Thomas Fidone Senior Lewis Central

WR/TE Ethan Carlson Senior Norwalk

WR/TE Connor Frame Junior Harlan Community

OL Dodge Sauser Senior Grinnell

OL Truman Klein Junior Webster City

OL Henry Lutovsky Senior Mount Pleasant

OL Tyler Maro Senior Assumption, Davenport

OL Carson Petlon Senior West Delaware

OL Carson McCaughey Senior North Scott

K Lincoln Oakley Senior Xavier

Off Util Jared Voss Senior West Delaware

DL Hunter Deyo Junior Lewis Central

DL TJ Bollers Senior Clear Creek Amana

DL Mike Steffen Senior Xavier

DL Joey Petersen Senior North Scott

LB Jacob Imming Junior Sergeant Bluff-Luton

LB Wyatt Voelker Junior West Delaware

LB Nick Lemke Senior Xavier

LB Will McLaughlin Junior Harlan Community

DB Tyler Olson Senior Webster City

DB Jaxon Rexroth Senior Xavier

DB Oskar White Senior Bondurant-Farrar

DB Oliver Hughes Junior North Scott

P Tate Stine-Smith Senior ADM

Ret Brock Califf Senior Fort Madison

Def Util Trashaun Willis Senior Washington

2nd Team

Position Player Class School

QB Garrett Baumhover Senior Western Dubuque, Epworth

RB/FB Dawson Forgy Junior Winterset

RB/FB Trey Mathis Senior Webster City

RB/FB Logan Katzer Senior Lewis Central

WR/TE Tommy DeSollar Senior Western Dubuque, Epworth

WR/TE Ryan Blum Senior Glenwood

WR/TE Aidan Hall Sophomore Harlan Community

OL Nathan McCormick Senior Carlisle

OL Zach Morrison Senior Sergeant Bluff-Luton

OL Matayas Durr Senior Grinnell

OL Nate Timmons Senior Assumption, Davenport

OL Kale Krogh Junior Ballard High School

OL Kade Tippet Senior North Scott

K Nathan Donovan Senior Wahlert Catholic

Off Util Zach Brand Senior Dallas Center-Grimes

DL Kody Huisman Senior Pella

DL Nick Miller Junior Lewis Central

DL Nick Bandy Senior Wahlert Catholic

DL Callum Tackes Senior Keokuk

LB Eli Rose Senior Grinnell

LB Landyn Van Kekerix Junior Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

LB Myles Butkowski Senior Xavier

LB Blake Willey Senior Dallas Center-Grimes

DB CeJay Whisler Senior Carlisle

DB Gabe Anstoetter Senior Wahlert Catholic

DB Silas Bales Senior Glenwood

DB Nic Lawton Senior Dallas Center-Grimes

P Ben Swails Junior Clear Creek Amana

Ret Tucker Hanson Senior Gilbert High School

Def Util Owen Hamel Senior Assumption, Davenport

3rd Team

Position Player Class School

QB Tyler Smith Sophomore Sergeant Bluff-Luton

RB/FB Caden Jones Senior Nevada

RB/FB Nic Goodhue Senior Carlisle

RB/FB Dayne Hodge Senior Assumption, Davenport

WR/TE Caeden DaSilva Junior Nevada

WR/TE Jack Breitbach Senior Xavier

WR/TE Max Weaton Sophomore Fairfield

OL Cole Miller Senior Dewitt Central

OL Javier Mendez Senior Spencer HS

OL Cody Felt Junior ADM

OL Nick Tobin Senior Xavier

OL Grant Waymire Senior Dallas Center-Grimes

OL Jacob Schechinger Senior Harlan

Off Util Caden Matson Junior Humboldt

DL Ryan Volk Senior Xavier

DL Zayne Laws Senior Washington

DL Adam Allen Junior North Scott

DL Jameson Bieker Junior Harlan

LB Blake Bellamy Junior Winterset

LB Gabe Heitz Junior ADM

LB Keaton Poe Senior Fort Madison

LB Joseph Fah Junior Harlan

DB Cooper Spry Senior Oskaloosa High School

DB Chase Williamson Senior Mount Pleasant

DB Joe Manternach Senior Assumption, Davenport

DB Colby Burg Senior Creston OM

P Ryan Mace Senior Pella

Ret. Joey Moser Junior Harlan

Def Util Christian Nunely Senior West Delaware

Class 4A

1st Team

Position Player Class School

QB Jase Bauer Senior Ankeny High School

RB/FB Alex Linquist Senior Waukee

RB/FB Ryan Ostrich Senior Cedar Falls High School

RB/FB Arland Bruce Senior Ankeny High School

WR/TE Brody Brecht Senior Ankeny High School

WR/TE Aaron Smith Senior Waukee

WR/TE Louis Brooks Senior Dowling Catholic

OL Jim Bonifas Senior Dubuque Senior

OL Connor Colby Senior Cedar Rapids Kennedy

OL Beau Schaller Senior Waukee

OL Griffin Liddle Senior Bettendorf

OL Kalob Runyon Senior Southeast Polk High School

OL Drew Hoth Senior Cedar Falls High School

K Lennox Krell Senior Valley West Des Moines

Off Util Max White Senior Cedar Rapids Kennedy

DL Max Llewellyn Senior Urbandale

DL Nasir Washington Senior Valley West Des Moines

DL Jaylen Pettus Junior Dowling Catholic

DL Dominic Caggiano Senior Southeast Polk High School

LB Carson Williams Senior Marshalltown HS

LB Jaden Harrell Senior Urbandale

LB Brecken Manus Senior Ankeny High School

LB Max Derry Senior Dowling Catholic

DB Caleb Helgeson Senior Johnston High School

DB Joe Morrison Senior Waukee

DB Xavier Nwankpa Junior Southeast Polk High School

DB Ethan Saskowski Senior Valley West Des Moines

P Marcus Morgan Senior Iowa City West High School

Ret Mason DouBrava Senior Valley West Des Moines

Def Util Tucker Langenberg Senior Urbandale

2nd Team

Position Player Class School

QB Jaxon Dailey Junior Southeast Polk High School

RB/FB Nick Pearson Senior Prairie Cedar Rapids

RB/FB Titus Christiansen Junior Southeast Polk High School

RB/FB Kael Kolarik Junior Indianola

WR/TE Tay Norman Senior Waterloo West

WR/TE Matthew Mahoney Senior Valley West Des Moines

WR/TE Isaiah Emanuel Senior Southeast Polk High School

OL Gabe Burkle Junior Prairie Cedar Rapids

OL Tyler Moore Senior Johnston High School

OL Joe Bream Senior Urbandale

OL Justice Miller Senior Ankeny high School

OL Kane Zemo Senior Pleasant Valley

OL Cayden Lovett Senior Dubuque Hempstead

K Rhys Ward Junior Pleasant Valley

Off Util Tamin Lipsey Junior Ames High School

DL Cade Kuennen Senior Johnston High School

DL Jalen Smith Senior Dubuque Hempstead

DL Tamden Webb-Tate Junior Ankeny High School

DL Dominic Wiseman Junior Davenport North

LB Ethan Breyfogle Senior Sioux City East

LB Seth Bullock Senior Dubuque Senior

LB Nate Ewell Senior Waterloo West

LB Aidan Moore Senior Johnston High School

DB Ryan Crandall Junior Ankeny High School

DB Sam Daniel Senior Fort Dodge Senior High

DB Ryan Cole Senior Bettendorf

DB Clayton Muszynski Junior Linn-Mar High School

P Jacob Cross Senior Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Ret DeVares Whitaker Junior Sioux City East

Def Util Caleb Rathjen Senior Ankeny

3rd Team

Position Player Class School

QB Aidan Dunne Senior Dubuque Hempstead

RB/FB Dayson Clayton Senior Fort Dodge Senior High

RB/FB Caden Kipper Senior Pleasant Valley High School

RB/FB Cain McWilliams Senior Dubuque Senior

WR/TE Eddie Saidat, Jr. Senior Waukee

WR/TE Andrew Lentsch Senior Dowling Catholic

WR/TE Grahm Goering Senior Iowa City West High School

OL Timmy Thompson Senior CB Abraham Lincoln

OL Aidan DeVolder Senior Marshalltown HS

OL Eli Ripley Senior Prairie Cedar Rapids

OL Liam Becher Junior Iowa City West High School

OL Luke Vonderhaar Junior Pleasant Valley

OL Gavin Bascom Senior Cedar Rapids Kennedy

K Lucas Bartachek Senior Waukee

Off Util Trey Porter Junior Ankeny Centennial

DL Baxter Bohr Senior Prairie Cedar Rapids

DL Adnan Ikeljic Senior Urbandale

DL Togeh Deseh Senior Muscatine High School

DL Brandon Simonsen Junior Ankeny High School

LB Drew Bartels Senior Cedar Rapids Kennedy

LB Jackson Penningroth Junior Ankeny High School

LB Rusty VanWetzinga Sophomore Pleasant Valley

LB Chase Evanson Senior Waukee

DB Zach Sabers Senior Dubuque Hempstead

DB Dante Hansen Senior Sioux City North

DB Watts McBride Sophomore Cedar Rapids Washington

DB Sam Fleming Senior Davenport Central

P Jesus Jaime Senior Ottumwa

Ret Tyler Schreier Senior Fort Dodge

Def Util CJ Kuehl Senior Indianola

Breaking News