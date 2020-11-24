State champion Lancers land six on all-state teams

North Scott High School's football squad beat four top-eight ranked teams en route to claiming its first state championship in program history last week.

The Lancers were rewarded with a half-dozen all-state selections by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association on Tuesday, including four on the first team in Class 3A.

Quarterback Carter Markham, offensive lineman Carson McCaughey, defensive lineman Joey Petersen and defensive back Oliver Hughes were among the 30 players chosen to the top team in 3A.

Bettendorf offensive lineman Griffin Liddle (Class 4A) and Davenport Assumption offensive lineman Tyler Maro (3A) were the other individuals from the metro voted onto the first team.

Markham completed 67.7% of his passes and accounted for 1,893 total yards and 21 touchdowns. McCaughey missed 2 1/2 games with injury, but returned late in the regular season and paved the way up front for a unit which started five seniors.

Petersen, the Iowa State University recruit, paced the Lancers in tackles (47.5) and was second in 3A with nine sacks.