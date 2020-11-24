State champion Lancers land six on all-state teams

North Scott High School's football squad beat four top-eight ranked teams en route to claiming its first state championship in program history last week.
The Lancers were rewarded with a half-dozen all-state selections by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association on Tuesday, including four on the first team in Class 3A.
Quarterback Carter Markham, offensive lineman Carson McCaughey, defensive lineman Joey Petersen and defensive back Oliver Hughes were among the 30 players chosen to the top team in 3A.
Bettendorf offensive lineman Griffin Liddle (Class 4A) and Davenport Assumption offensive lineman Tyler Maro (3A) were the other individuals from the metro voted onto the first team.
Markham completed 67.7% of his passes and accounted for 1,893 total yards and 21 touchdowns. McCaughey missed 2 1/2 games with injury, but returned late in the regular season and paved the way up front for a unit which started five seniors.
Petersen, the Iowa State University recruit, paced the Lancers in tackles (47.5) and was second in 3A with nine sacks.
Hughes was North Scott's Swiss Army knife. He led the team in receptions (37 catches, 393 yards), had 41.5 tackles and four interceptions on defense, connected on 7 of 9 field goals and averaged almost 39 yards per punt. He scored in all three phases for the Lancers in their 30-6 title game victory over Harlan.
Liddle made an all-state team for the third straight year. The University of Iowa recruit and two-way starter collected first-team honors for the second consecutive season.
Maro, with nearly 40 Division I offers, started up front both ways for the eight-win Knights and landed on the first team for a second straight season. He was instrumental in the Knights averaging 35 points and accumulating more than 250 rushing yards per game.
There were seven metro players named to the second team.
In 4A, state semifinalist Pleasant Valley had two with offensive lineman Kane Zemo and placekicker Rhys Ward. Davenport North defensive lineman Dominic Wiseman and Bettendorf safety Ryan Cole joined them.
Fifth-ranked Assumption had a pair on the second team in 3A with offensive lineman Nate Timmons and linebacker Owen Hamel. North Scott's Kade Tippet was a second-team choice on the offensive line.
PV placed three on the third team with fullback Caden Kipper, lineman Luke Vonderhaar and linebacker Rusty VanWetzinga. Muscatine defensive tackle Togeh Deseh and Davenport Central safety Sam Fleming were third-team choices in 4A.
Assumption tailback Dayne Hodge and defensive back Joe Manternach made the third team in 3A along with North Scott defensive end Adam Allen and Central DeWitt offensive lineman Cole Miller.
Camanche leads area selections
The best season in Camanche history resulted in a record six all-staters.
Tailback Cade Everson and receiver Jordan Lawrence were first-team choices in 2A for the Indians, who won a school-record nine games and reached the state semifinals for the first time.
West Liberty tailback Jahsiah Galvan, Tipton lineman Nile Schuett and punter Payten Elijah also made the top team in 2A.
Everson rushed for 1,551 yards and had another 306 receiving. Lawrence has about every school receiving record for the Indians after hauling in 72 catches for 907 yards and 13 scores.
Galvan had 1,556 rushing yards for a state quarterfinal team while Schuett was the defensive MVP in his district and Elijah averaged more than 39 yards per punt (sixth in 2A).
Wapello lineman Rhett Smith was a first-team choice in Class A, and Easton Valley defensive back made the top team in 8-player with his seven interceptions.
Camanche's Mike Delzell (offensive utility) and Eric Kinkaid (defensive utility) were recognized on the second team. Zayne Feller (linebacker) and Tucker Dickherber (defensive back) collected third-team honors.
Tipton's Jack Boldt (lineman) and Maquoketa's Caiden Atienza (receiver) made the second and third team, respectively, in 2A.
Durant's Nolan DeLong, who rushed for a school-record 1,589 yards and averaged 11.4 yards per carry, was second team in 1A.
Tailback Kolton Murphy and lineman Hudson Felkey were third-team honorees for Easton Valley, which reached the quarterfinals in eight-player.
8-Man
1st Team
Position Player Class School
QB Eddie Burgess Junior Montezuma
RB/FB Lane Spieker Junior CAM High School
RB/FB Spencer DeMean Senior Springville
RB/FB Carson Pariseau Senior Janesville
WR/TE Trey Shearer Senior Montezuma
WR/TE Carson Elbert Senior Martensdale-St. Marys
OL Cedric Yoder Senior Don Bosco
OL Xavier Galles Senior St. Mary’s, Remsen
OL Kale Pevestorf Senior Coon Rapids – Bayard
K Ryan Stortenbecker Sophomore East Mills
Off Util Blaine Harpenau Senior St. Mary’s, Remsen
DL Carter Allen Junior New London
DL Joey Schramm Junior Audubon
LB Cade Tenold Junior Don Bosco
LB Jack Franey Senior Martensdale-St. Marys
LB Seth Malcom Senior Fremont-Mills
LB Jaxon Bunkers Sophomore St. Mary’s, Remsen
DB Porter Fuegen Senior Easton Valley
DB Gavin Smith Junior Audubon
P Gus McNeill Senior East Union
Ret Troy Holt Senior Martensdale-St. Marys
Def Util Cael Frost Senior Don Bosco
2nd Team
Position Player Class School
QB Conner Piehl Senior Tripoli
RB/FB Layne Pryor Senior Woodbine
RB/FB Keagan Giesking Senior Gladbrook-Reinbeck
RB/FB Jeremy Koenck Senior St. Mary’s, Remsen
WR/TE Cole Watts Senior Montezuma
WR/TE Cade Nelson Junior Southeast Warren
OL Justin McCaulley Senior Southeast Warren
OL Ethan Schellhorn Senior Tripoli
OL Cooper Langfelt Senior Fremont-Mills
K William Amfahr Junior Martensdale-St. Marys
Off Util Jacob Maurer Sophomore BGM
DL Dylan Hoefer Junior Woodbine
DL Austin Bremner Junior Tripoli
DL Colby Rich Junior CAM High School
LB Hunter Christiansen Senior Newell-Fonda
LB Carson Tenold Junior Don Bosco
LB Ethan Klocke Senior Audubon
DB #1 Blaise Porter Sophomore New London
DB Dillon Welter Senior Don Bosco
P Cole Silver Senior Central City
Ret Jaden Penning Senior AGWSR
Def Util Jake Malcom Junior Fremont-Mills
3rd Team
Position Player Class School
QB Tyce Gunderson Sophomore Harris – Lake Park
RB/FB Will Ragaller Junior Ar-We-Va
RB/FB Kolton Murphy Senior Easton Valley
RB/FB Beau Flander Junior English Valleys
WR/TE Luke Menster Junior Springville
WR/TE Wylie Sherburne Junior Janesville
OL Conner Clubine Junior Janesville
OL Auston Wittgreve Senior Gladbrook-Reinbeck
OL Hudson Felkey Senior Easton Valley
K Josh Ramirez Senior Coon Rapids – Bayard
Off Util Leo Dodd Junior Janesville
DL Iziek Soper Senior Midland, Wyoming
DL Devin Whipple Junior Lenox
DL Alex Goetzinger Junior Kee, Lansing
LB Tanner Wright Senior BGM
LB Grant Gloeckner Senior Springville
LB Jared Hoodjer Junior Janesville
DB Joe Kauffman Junior CAM High School
DB Joel Klocke Senior Audubon
P Cam Buffington Freshman Winfield Mt. Union
Ret Damon Weber Junior Kee, Lansing
Def Util Cade Ticknor Junior CAM High School
Class A
1st Team
Position Player Class School
QB Ashton Cook Senior Regina, Iowa City
RB/FB Zach Opheim Senior Grundy Center
RB/FB Theo Kolie Senior Regina, Iowa City
RB/FB Ryan Cole Senior St. Ansgar
WR/TE Blayde Bellis Senior Wapsie Valley
WR/TE Alec Wick Senior Regina, Iowa City
WR/TE Sam Rallis Senior Saint Albert Catholic
OL Brant Baltes Senior Lisbon
OL Tallen Myers Senior Southwest Valley
OL Kolby Muller Senior Grundy Center
OL Rex Johnsen Junior Logan-Magnolia
OL Rhett Smith Senior Wapello
OL Sage Hulshizer Senior St. Ansgar
K Sam Wilber Senior St. Albert Catholic
Off Util Logan Knaack Junior Grundy Center
DL Tre Melby Senior Logan-Magnolia
DL Chet Buss Junior North Butler Community School
DL Wes Willis Senior Grundy Center
DL Eddie Vlcek Senior Riverside, Oakland
LB Caleb Bacon Senior Lake Mills
LB Cole Clark Senior Lisbon
LB Gaige Heissel Senior Woodbury Central
LB TJ Lau Senior East Buchanan
DB Max Havlicek Senior MFL MarMac
DB PARKER ROCHFORD Senior Edgewood-Colesburg
DB Drake Woods Senior Riverside, Oakland
DB Caelen DeVault Junior Nodaway Valley
P Carson Bower Senior Manson NW Webster
Ret Devyn Decious Senior Lisbon
Def Util Cullen McShane Junior MFL MarMac
2nd Team
Position Player Class School
QB Kobe Risse Senior Wapsie Valley
RB/FB Trevor Sauerbrei Senior Wapsie Valley
RB/FB Casey Hanson Senior Lake Mills
RB/FB Cole Kelly Senior West Hancock
WR/TE Kadin Abele Junior Lake Mills
WR/TE Parker Oswald Senior St. Edmond Catholic
WR/TE Ren Heimer Senior West Fork
OL Calvin Knutson Senior South Winneshiek
OL Elijah Wagner Senior Lake Mills
OL Eli Murray Senior West Monona
OL Ben Spina Senior Ridge View
OL Tanner Thompson Senior West Hancock
OL Nathan Rechkemmer Senior North Linn
K Hector Zepeda Senior Wapello
Off Util Kayden Ames Senior West Fork
DL Alex DeRoos Senior Alta-Aurelia High School
DL Tyson Scott Junior Lisbon
DL Avery Phillippi Sophomore Nodaway Valley
DL Greg Fagan Senior St. Albert Catholic
LB Jacob Waller Junior Bellevue
LB Tony Ayase Senior Nodaway Valley
LB DJ Doyle Senior Hartley Melvin Sanborn
LB Carter Salz Senior St. Ansgar
DB Jacob Herold Senior South Winneshiek
DB Kaden Stocker Junior MFL MarMac
DB Kane Zuehl Junior West Hancock
DB Jayden McFarland Senior Westwood
P Brody Deitering Junior Ridge View
Ret Braden Walk Junior West Hancock
Def Util Mathew Francis Junior West Hancock
3rd Team
Position Player Class School
QB Austin Kremkoski Junior Riverside, Oakland
RB/FB Gavin Maguire Junior Logan-Magnolia
RB/FB Luke DeMeulenaere Senior Belle Plaine
RB/FB Ryan Lang Senior North Union
WR/TE Cael Kuboushek Senior South Winneshiek
WR/TE Lane Kenny Sophomore Akron-Westfield
WR/TE Caden Thomas Senior Wapello
OL Brock Stanek Senior St. Edmond Catholic
OL Brayden Sawyer Junior Grundy Center
OL Joe Hedger Senior Logan-Magnolia
OL Josh Gaffey Junior Regina, Iowa City
OL Levi Janssen Senior West Fork
OL Alex Hansen Senior St. Ansgar
K Dallas Wittenburg Senior Wapsie Valley
Off Util Gabe McGeough Junior MFL MarMac
DL Cade Rohwer Senior Alta-Aurelia
DL Alex Ausdemore Senior Tri-Center
DL Lance Berends Sophomore Hartley Melvin Sanborn
DL Trevor McMartin Senior Grundy Center
LB Rhett Bentley Junior Riverside, Oakland
LB Bowen Munger Junior Starmont
LB Ryan Jensen Senior Alta-Aurelia
LB Chris Kreuger Junior Manson NW Webster
DB Jon Gebbie Junior Nodaway Valley
DB Kooper Ebel Sophomore Hartley Melvin Sanborn
DB Cade Harriman Junior Ridge View
DB Kellen Murphy Senior Bishop Garrigan
P Skyler Jaster Junior Starmont
Ret Karter Decker Sophomore MFL MarMac
Def Util Aiden Udell Junior Regina, Iowa City
Class 1A
1st Team
Position Player Class School
QB Cooper DeJean Senior OABCIG
RB/FB Trevor Thompson Senior South Hamilton
RB/FB Sam Sieren Senior Sigourney-Keota
RB/FB Dalten Van Pelt Junior Van Meter
WR/TE Evan Taylor Senior Panorama
WR/TE Easton Harms Junior OABCIG
WR/TE Brayden Wollan Senior Underwood
OL Colton Willis Senior South Hamilton
OL Jacob Leohr Senior Dike-New Hartford HS
OL Alex Buser Senior Waterloo Columbus
OL Easton Eledge Junior Underwood
OL Zach Smithart Junior Sigourney-Keota
OL Lincoln Olsen Junior Van Meter
K Jason Topete Senior West Sioux
Off Util Jack Pettit Junior Van Meter
DL Aaron Graves Junior Southeast Valley
DL Chris Gardner Senior Underwood
DL Jeff Bowie Senior West Branch
DL Casey Trudo Junior Van Meter
LB Brennan Holder Senior South Central Calhoun
LB Kaleb Brouwer Senior Dike-New Hartford HS
LB Ethan Shever Junior OABCIG
LB Calvin Sieck Senior Van Meter
DB Dane Fuller Senior Dike-New Hartford HS
DB Ben Dunlap Senior Emmetsburg
DB Alex Feldmann Senior Waterloo Columbus
DB Brady Duwa Senior Sigourney-Keota
P Kody VanEngelenburg Senior Sumner-Fredericksburg
Ret Cayden Jensen Junior ACGC High School
Def Util Beau Butler Senior South Hardin
2nd Team
Position Player Class School
QB Domonic Walker Senior Panorama
RB/FB Blake McAlister Junior South Central Calhoun
RB/FB Griffin Diersen Sophomore OABCIG
RB/FB Jack Menster Sophomore Cascade
WR/TE Griffin Greiner Junior Cardinal CSD
WR/TE Logan Thie Senior Mediapolis
WR/TE Caden Budde Senior West Sioux
OL Dalton DeWitt Senior Central Springs
OL Carson Pibal Senior South Central Calhoun
OL Caydon Christensen Senior Belmond-Klemme
OL Chris Schmidt Senior West Sioux
OL Max Gilliland Senior Van Meter
OL Cael Lyle Senior Pekin
K Caden Wareham Senior OABCIG
Off Util Nolan DeLong Sophomore Durant
DL Levi Vanden Bos Senior Western Christian
DL Dane Johnson Senior Pocahontas
DL Luke Mulder Senior Pella Christian
DL Ted Weber Senior Cascade
LB Geo Ehrig Senior OABCIG
LB Payton Weehler Senior Mount Ayr Community
LB Gavin Cornelison Junior ACGC High School
LB Cody Boender Senior Pella Christian
DB Bailey Baccam Senior Western Christian
DB Brock Galetich Senior South Hamilton
DB Lucas Leiferman Senior Panorama
DB Wyatt Sieren Senior Sigourney-Keota
P Blake McAlister Junior South Central Calhoun
Ret Trent Koelker Senior Beckman Catholic
Def Util Drew Taylor Senior Panorama
3rd Team
Position Player Class School
QB Gavin Hierseman Senior West Branch
RB/FB Logan Cassady Junior Interstate 35
RB/FB Drew Larsen Senior Dike-New Hartford
RB/FB Cole Shirk Senior Emmetsburg
WR/TE Elliot Naughton Junior Beckman Catholic
WR/TE Caylor Hoffer Junior Denver
OL Tegan Carson Junior Central Decatur
OL Jared Wasson Junior Panorama
OL Keaton Railsback Junior OABCIG
OL Victor Gonzalez Junior ACGC High School
OL Brayden Moffit Senior Sigourney-Keota
OL Luke Koepke Junior Denver
K Simon Wagner Senior Kuemper Catholic High School
Off Util Alex Ravlin Sophomore Underwood
DL Ryley Snell Junior Interstate 35
DL Tage Henrichs Senior Sibley-Ocheyedan
DL Carter Hewitt Senior South Hamilton
DL Brady Hawkins Senior West Sioux
LB Jayden Soard Junior South Central Calhoun
LB Tristan Mulder Senior Western Christian
LB Dallas Westhoff Junior Waterloo Columbus
LB Samuel Bandstra Senior East Marshall
DB Peyton Schmitz Junior Sumner-Fredericksburg
DB Beau Jenness Senior Sibley-Ocheyedan
DB Trae Ehlen Senior Mount Ayr Community
DB Scott Pearson Junior Underwood
P Treyton Bainbridge Senior Van Buren County
Def Util Nathan Zupke Senior Sumner-Fredericksburg
Class 2A
1st Team
Position Player Class School
QB Zach Lutmer Sophomore CL/GLR
RB/FB Preston Pope Junior West Marshall
RB/FB Jahsiah Galvan Junior West Liberty High School
RB/FB Cade Everson Senior Camanche
WR/TE Matt Christensen Senior Estherville Lincoln Central
WR/TE Jordan Lawrence Senior Camanche
WR/TE Collin Swantz Senior Mount Vernon
OL Ethan Hooyer Junior Sioux Center
OL Luke Pinnick Senior West Marshall
OL Jordan VerMeer Senior West Lyon
OL Keean Kamerling Senior Mount Vernon
OL Greyson Strum Senior PCM
OL Nile Schuett Senior Tipton
K Nathan Barnes Senior Clarinda
Off Util Creed Welch Senior Waukon
DL Brayden Evertsen Senior West Marshall
DL Connor Andresen Senior Anamosa high School
DL Dylan Winkel Senior CL/GLR
DL Brennan Sweeney Senior Waukon
LB Carson Shive Senior Solon
LB Kalen Meyer Senior CL/GLR
LB Lincoln Snitker Senior Waukon
LB Karson Sharar Senior Iowa Falls-Alden
DB Jagger Schmitt Junior Clear Lake
DB Tyler Luensman Senior Monticello
DB Cooper Spiess Junior CL/GLR
DB Justin Maggard Senior PCM
P Payten Elijah Senior Tipton
Ret Payton Vest Senior South Tama County
Def Util Trenton Pitlik Junior Mount Vernon
2nd Team
Position Player Class School
QB Brady Ketchum Senior Mount Vernon
RB/FB Marcus Beatty Junior Independence
RB/FB Jackson Ryan Senior Solon
RB/FB Ethan O’Neill Senior Waukon
WR/TE Andrew Formanek Senior Clear Lake
WR/TE Colin Mullenix Senior Atlantic
WR/TE Colton Hoffman Senior Solon
OL Ethan Eilers Senior WBND
OL Brock Bonschmit Senior West Marshall
OL Chase TerWee Senior West Lyon
OL Easton Fleshman Junior West Lyon
OL Crew Howard Senior Clarinda
OL Jack Boldt Senior Tipton
K Jesse Pladsen Senior Vinton-Shellsburg
Off Util Mike Delzell Junior Camanche
DL Dawson Ripperda Junior West Lyon
DL Ben Cusick Senior Solon
DL Kaden Hagy Senior Forest City
DL Riley Holt Senior Williamsburg
LB Grant Nason Senior West Marshall
LB Cole Ridnour Senior Clarinda
LB Levi Weldon Senior Williamsburg
LB Andrew Mitchell Senior PCM
DB Tanner Schouten Senior Unity Christian High School
DB Matthew Bomgaars Senior Sioux Center
DB Peyton Hart Sophomore West Marshall
DB Jordan Severs Senior Hampton-Dumont
P Brayden Berger Senior PCM
Ret Caleb Sauser Junior Monticello
Def Util Eric Kinkaid Junior Camanche
3rd Team
Position Player Class School
QB Luke Lambert Senior Monticello
RB/FB Travian Donaldson Sophomore WBND
RB/FB Reese Moore Junior Forest City
RB/FB Aidan Anderson Junior PCM
WR/TE Caedyn Glosser Junior Davis County High School
WR/TE Caiden Atienza Senior Maquoketa
WR/TE Trae Klatt Senior Anamosa High School
OL Brady Clark Senior Centerville
OL Korver Hupke Sophomore Independence
OL Owen Thomas Junior Monticello
OL Gage Marty Junior Solon High School
OL Walker Hermeier Senior Waukon
OL Caleb Duinink Senior PCM
K Alex Marovets Junior Williamsburg
Off Util Ryan Schiltz Junior Estherville Lincoln Central
DL Jacob Dragstra Senior Unity Christian High School
DL Jaxon Meyer Junior West Lyon
DL Thomas Gansen Senior Clear Lake
DL Aidan Nosek Senior Mount Vernon
LB Bradyn Smith Junior Greene County
LB Zayne Feller Senior Camanche
LB Kayden VanBerkum Sophomore CL\GLR
LB Brendan Atkinson Senior Atlantic
DB Jarrin Goecke Senior West Marshall
DB Jackson Morton Junior Greene County
DB Tucker Dickherber Junior Camanche
DB Grant Sturm Senior Atlantic
P Mason Carver Junior Cherokee Washington
Ret Tanner Severson Senior West Lyon
Def Util Brent Scott Senior Spirit Lake
Class 3A
1st Team
Position Player Class School
QB Carter Markham Senior North Scott High School
RB/FB Wyatt Hunter Senior Grinnell
RB/FB Kody Noble Senior Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
RB/FB Jack Lux Senior Xavier
WR/TE Thomas Fidone Senior Lewis Central
WR/TE Ethan Carlson Senior Norwalk
WR/TE Connor Frame Junior Harlan Community
OL Dodge Sauser Senior Grinnell
OL Truman Klein Junior Webster City
OL Henry Lutovsky Senior Mount Pleasant
OL Tyler Maro Senior Assumption, Davenport
OL Carson Petlon Senior West Delaware
OL Carson McCaughey Senior North Scott
K Lincoln Oakley Senior Xavier
Off Util Jared Voss Senior West Delaware
DL Hunter Deyo Junior Lewis Central
DL TJ Bollers Senior Clear Creek Amana
DL Mike Steffen Senior Xavier
DL Joey Petersen Senior North Scott
LB Jacob Imming Junior Sergeant Bluff-Luton
LB Wyatt Voelker Junior West Delaware
LB Nick Lemke Senior Xavier
LB Will McLaughlin Junior Harlan Community
DB Tyler Olson Senior Webster City
DB Jaxon Rexroth Senior Xavier
DB Oskar White Senior Bondurant-Farrar
DB Oliver Hughes Junior North Scott
P Tate Stine-Smith Senior ADM
Ret Brock Califf Senior Fort Madison
Def Util Trashaun Willis Senior Washington
2nd Team
Position Player Class School
QB Garrett Baumhover Senior Western Dubuque, Epworth
RB/FB Dawson Forgy Junior Winterset
RB/FB Trey Mathis Senior Webster City
RB/FB Logan Katzer Senior Lewis Central
WR/TE Tommy DeSollar Senior Western Dubuque, Epworth
WR/TE Ryan Blum Senior Glenwood
WR/TE Aidan Hall Sophomore Harlan Community
OL Nathan McCormick Senior Carlisle
OL Zach Morrison Senior Sergeant Bluff-Luton
OL Matayas Durr Senior Grinnell
OL Nate Timmons Senior Assumption, Davenport
OL Kale Krogh Junior Ballard High School
OL Kade Tippet Senior North Scott
K Nathan Donovan Senior Wahlert Catholic
Off Util Zach Brand Senior Dallas Center-Grimes
DL Kody Huisman Senior Pella
DL Nick Miller Junior Lewis Central
DL Nick Bandy Senior Wahlert Catholic
DL Callum Tackes Senior Keokuk
LB Eli Rose Senior Grinnell
LB Landyn Van Kekerix Junior Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
LB Myles Butkowski Senior Xavier
LB Blake Willey Senior Dallas Center-Grimes
DB CeJay Whisler Senior Carlisle
DB Gabe Anstoetter Senior Wahlert Catholic
DB Silas Bales Senior Glenwood
DB Nic Lawton Senior Dallas Center-Grimes
P Ben Swails Junior Clear Creek Amana
Ret Tucker Hanson Senior Gilbert High School
Def Util Owen Hamel Senior Assumption, Davenport
3rd Team
Position Player Class School
QB Tyler Smith Sophomore Sergeant Bluff-Luton
RB/FB Caden Jones Senior Nevada
RB/FB Nic Goodhue Senior Carlisle
RB/FB Dayne Hodge Senior Assumption, Davenport
WR/TE Caeden DaSilva Junior Nevada
WR/TE Jack Breitbach Senior Xavier
WR/TE Max Weaton Sophomore Fairfield
OL Cole Miller Senior Dewitt Central
OL Javier Mendez Senior Spencer HS
OL Cody Felt Junior ADM
OL Nick Tobin Senior Xavier
OL Grant Waymire Senior Dallas Center-Grimes
OL Jacob Schechinger Senior Harlan
Off Util Caden Matson Junior Humboldt
DL Ryan Volk Senior Xavier
DL Zayne Laws Senior Washington
DL Adam Allen Junior North Scott
DL Jameson Bieker Junior Harlan
LB Blake Bellamy Junior Winterset
LB Gabe Heitz Junior ADM
LB Keaton Poe Senior Fort Madison
LB Joseph Fah Junior Harlan
DB Cooper Spry Senior Oskaloosa High School
DB Chase Williamson Senior Mount Pleasant
DB Joe Manternach Senior Assumption, Davenport
DB Colby Burg Senior Creston OM
P Ryan Mace Senior Pella
Ret. Joey Moser Junior Harlan
Def Util Christian Nunely Senior West Delaware
Class 4A
1st Team
Position Player Class School
QB Jase Bauer Senior Ankeny High School
RB/FB Alex Linquist Senior Waukee
RB/FB Ryan Ostrich Senior Cedar Falls High School
RB/FB Arland Bruce Senior Ankeny High School
WR/TE Brody Brecht Senior Ankeny High School
WR/TE Aaron Smith Senior Waukee
WR/TE Louis Brooks Senior Dowling Catholic
OL Jim Bonifas Senior Dubuque Senior
OL Connor Colby Senior Cedar Rapids Kennedy
OL Beau Schaller Senior Waukee
OL Griffin Liddle Senior Bettendorf
OL Kalob Runyon Senior Southeast Polk High School
OL Drew Hoth Senior Cedar Falls High School
K Lennox Krell Senior Valley West Des Moines
Off Util Max White Senior Cedar Rapids Kennedy
DL Max Llewellyn Senior Urbandale
DL Nasir Washington Senior Valley West Des Moines
DL Jaylen Pettus Junior Dowling Catholic
DL Dominic Caggiano Senior Southeast Polk High School
LB Carson Williams Senior Marshalltown HS
LB Jaden Harrell Senior Urbandale
LB Brecken Manus Senior Ankeny High School
LB Max Derry Senior Dowling Catholic
DB Caleb Helgeson Senior Johnston High School
DB Joe Morrison Senior Waukee
DB Xavier Nwankpa Junior Southeast Polk High School
DB Ethan Saskowski Senior Valley West Des Moines
P Marcus Morgan Senior Iowa City West High School
Ret Mason DouBrava Senior Valley West Des Moines
Def Util Tucker Langenberg Senior Urbandale
2nd Team
Position Player Class School
QB Jaxon Dailey Junior Southeast Polk High School
RB/FB Nick Pearson Senior Prairie Cedar Rapids
RB/FB Titus Christiansen Junior Southeast Polk High School
RB/FB Kael Kolarik Junior Indianola
WR/TE Tay Norman Senior Waterloo West
WR/TE Matthew Mahoney Senior Valley West Des Moines
WR/TE Isaiah Emanuel Senior Southeast Polk High School
OL Gabe Burkle Junior Prairie Cedar Rapids
OL Tyler Moore Senior Johnston High School
OL Joe Bream Senior Urbandale
OL Justice Miller Senior Ankeny high School
OL Kane Zemo Senior Pleasant Valley
OL Cayden Lovett Senior Dubuque Hempstead
K Rhys Ward Junior Pleasant Valley
Off Util Tamin Lipsey Junior Ames High School
DL Cade Kuennen Senior Johnston High School
DL Jalen Smith Senior Dubuque Hempstead
DL Tamden Webb-Tate Junior Ankeny High School
DL Dominic Wiseman Junior Davenport North
LB Ethan Breyfogle Senior Sioux City East
LB Seth Bullock Senior Dubuque Senior
LB Nate Ewell Senior Waterloo West
LB Aidan Moore Senior Johnston High School
DB Ryan Crandall Junior Ankeny High School
DB Sam Daniel Senior Fort Dodge Senior High
DB Ryan Cole Senior Bettendorf
DB Clayton Muszynski Junior Linn-Mar High School
P Jacob Cross Senior Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Ret DeVares Whitaker Junior Sioux City East
Def Util Caleb Rathjen Senior Ankeny
3rd Team
Position Player Class School
QB Aidan Dunne Senior Dubuque Hempstead
RB/FB Dayson Clayton Senior Fort Dodge Senior High
RB/FB Caden Kipper Senior Pleasant Valley High School
RB/FB Cain McWilliams Senior Dubuque Senior
WR/TE Eddie Saidat, Jr. Senior Waukee
WR/TE Andrew Lentsch Senior Dowling Catholic
WR/TE Grahm Goering Senior Iowa City West High School
OL Timmy Thompson Senior CB Abraham Lincoln
OL Aidan DeVolder Senior Marshalltown HS
OL Eli Ripley Senior Prairie Cedar Rapids
OL Liam Becher Junior Iowa City West High School
OL Luke Vonderhaar Junior Pleasant Valley
OL Gavin Bascom Senior Cedar Rapids Kennedy
K Lucas Bartachek Senior Waukee
Off Util Trey Porter Junior Ankeny Centennial
DL Baxter Bohr Senior Prairie Cedar Rapids
DL Adnan Ikeljic Senior Urbandale
DL Togeh Deseh Senior Muscatine High School
DL Brandon Simonsen Junior Ankeny High School
LB Drew Bartels Senior Cedar Rapids Kennedy
LB Jackson Penningroth Junior Ankeny High School
LB Rusty VanWetzinga Sophomore Pleasant Valley
LB Chase Evanson Senior Waukee
DB Zach Sabers Senior Dubuque Hempstead
DB Dante Hansen Senior Sioux City North
DB Watts McBride Sophomore Cedar Rapids Washington
DB Sam Fleming Senior Davenport Central
P Jesus Jaime Senior Ottumwa
Ret Tyler Schreier Senior Fort Dodge
Def Util CJ Kuehl Senior Indianola
