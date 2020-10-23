State-ranked Prairie stymies North

CEDAR RAPIDS — For most of Davenport North’s existence, there has not been too many expectations attached to its football program.
“In the past, it has been almost the thought we lose and move on to the next week,” North coach Adam Hite said. “It sounds really bad to say, but I love seeing kids cry after a game. It shows how much they’ve invested into football and how they’re buying in.”
Hite witnessed some tears in his locker room Friday night.
Class 4A ninth-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie capitalized on big plays in the run game and completely stifled North’s offense en route to a 35-0 victory in a second-round playoff game at John Wall Field.
Prairie (5-2) accumulated 339 yards on the ground. North (3-4) finished with negative-5 rushing yards, just three first downs and 37 yards of offense.
Quincy Wiseman’s, North’s top receiver, didn’t catch a pass until deep into the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t establish the run at all, and (Prairie) game-planned well for me,” Wiseman said. “They had an outside linebacker and a safety over the top, so they made sure I couldn’t get the ball.
“We couldn’t get anything flowing or in a rhythm at all.”
Of North’s 24 rushes, 14 were for zero or negative yards. The Wildcats also turned the ball over three times.
In North’s four losses this season, it scored only 10 points.
“Kind of the story of our season,” Hite said. “We can move the ball at times, but we implode or have self-inflicted wounds.”
It wasn’t much better on the other side of the ball.
North jumped offside six times against Prairie's pre-snap shift, four leading to first downs in the opening half.
“We knew it was coming all week with how they move before they line up, but I think it was different for our guys when they saw it in a game,” Wiseman said. “Mental mistakes hurt us.”
The Wildcats trailed 13-0 at halftime, but the Hawks erupted for 22 points in the third quarter to turn the fourth quarter into a continuous clock. Nick Fetters had a 78-yard scoring run while Adam Longwell scored on an 18-yard run, his second touchdown of the game.
“Big plays hurt us, and the third quarter has been our nemesis all season,” Hite said. “For some reason, we come out of halftime and we’re not the same team that we were before.”
The season was a minor step back for the Wildcats, who had strung together winning seasons each of the past two years and returned a strong nucleus.
“I told our seniors, ‘I’m sorry,’” Hite said. “This is not how their senior year was supposed to go. We weren’t supposed to show up on Aug. 1 and play football. We didn’t have a summer or go to a team camp (because of COVID-19). Reflecting back, our culture wasn’t built or established.
“For a second year head coach, that’s tough after you have a great first year and raised expectations. That is something I’m going to focus on this offseason, not so much the Xs and Os, but look at our culture and how can we make it better.”
North returns most of its defense next season, led by all-state lineman Dominic Wiseman, and quarterback Nolan Mosier.
“We want those high expectations at North,” Quincy Wiseman said. “We still have a ways to go, but I think we’re getting to that spot.”
