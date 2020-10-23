State-ranked Prairie stymies North

In North’s four losses this season, it scored only 10 points.

“Kind of the story of our season,” Hite said. “We can move the ball at times, but we implode or have self-inflicted wounds.”

It wasn’t much better on the other side of the ball.

North jumped offside six times against Prairie's pre-snap shift, four leading to first downs in the opening half.

“We knew it was coming all week with how they move before they line up, but I think it was different for our guys when they saw it in a game,” Wiseman said. “Mental mistakes hurt us.”

The Wildcats trailed 13-0 at halftime, but the Hawks erupted for 22 points in the third quarter to turn the fourth quarter into a continuous clock. Nick Fetters had a 78-yard scoring run while Adam Longwell scored on an 18-yard run, his second touchdown of the game.

“Big plays hurt us, and the third quarter has been our nemesis all season,” Hite said. “For some reason, we come out of halftime and we’re not the same team that we were before.”

The season was a minor step back for the Wildcats, who had strung together winning seasons each of the past two years and returned a strong nucleus.