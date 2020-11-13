 Skip to main content
State semifinal capsule: Camanche vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Camanche quarterback Michael Delzell tries to avoid a Maquoketa defender during a game earlier this season. Delzell and the Indians play in a Class 2A state semifinal Saturday afternoon at the UNI-Dome.

No. 6 Camanche (9-1) vs. No. 2 Central Lyon/GLR (10-0)

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

At stake: Winner advances to the Class 2A state championship at 2 p.m. next Friday against No. 3 Monroe PCM or No. 5 Waukon.

Twitter: @mattcoss78

TV: MyTV 8-3

Last meeting: None

How they got here: Camanche upended Anamosa (42-6), slipped past Tipton (35-29) and defeated West Liberty (34-20). Central Lyon/GLR clipped Unity Christian (34-27), downed Estherville-Lincoln Central (28-6) and West Lyon (34-13).

Camanche's stat leaders: Passing -- Mike Delzell 131-198-7, 2004 yards, 20 TDs; Rushing -- Cade Everson 196-1490, 18 TDs; Receiving -- Jordan Lawrence 68-879, 13 TDs; Tucker Dickherber 27-490, 2 TDs; Everson 23-260, 4 TDs; Tackles -- Eric Kinkaid 84 (13 TFL); Zayne Feller 69.5 (12.5 TFL); Everson 45 (5 TFL); Dickherber 45 (4 TFL)

Central Lyon/GLR's stat leaders: Passing -- Zach Lutmer 52-94-3, 965 yards, 7 TDs; Rushing -- Lutmer 158-1347, 20 TDs; Kalen Meyer 80-460, 12 TDs; Kayden Van Berkum 57-233, TD; Receiving -- Cooper Spiess 15-320, 3 TDs; Luke Rasmussen 18-223, 3 TDs; Tackles -- Meyer 49, Van Berkum 33 (4.5 sacks), Rasmussen 35 (6 TFL)

