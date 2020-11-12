 Skip to main content
State semifinal capsule: Pleasant Valley vs. Southeast Polk
topical

State semifinal capsule: Pleasant Valley vs. Southeast Polk

110620-qc-spt-icw-pv-football-013

Pleasant Valley's Barrett Lindmark passes against Iowa City West during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game last week. The Spartans play Southeast Polk at 4 p.m. Friday in the state semifinal.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

No. 4 Pleasant Valley (10-0) vs. No. 1 Southeast Polk (9-0)

When: Friday, 4 p.m.

Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

At stake: Winner advances to the Class 4A state championship at 7 p.m. on Nov. 20 against No. 2 Ankeny or No. 3 Dowling Catholic.

Twitter: @mattcoss78

TV: MyTV 8-3

Online: QCSportsnet.com

Last meeting: None

How they got here: PV beat Davenport Central (50-0), Bettendorf (10-6) and Iowa City West (38-24). Southeast Polk clobbered Ames (48-0), Ankeny Centennial (41-7) and Cedar Rapids Kennedy (48-0).

PV's stat leaders: Passing — Barrett Lindmark 39-68-2, 684 yards, 9 TDs; Rushing — Caden Kipper 150-1,098, 8 TDs; Lindmark 93-666, 8 TDs; Receiving — Kellen Hornbuckle 15-221, 3 TDs; Caden McDermott 7-129, TD; Tackles — Michael Acri 60 (5 TFL), Rusty VanWetzinga 52 (5.5 TFL), Parker Sutherland 43 (2 INTs)

Southeast Polk's stat leaders: Passing — Jaxon Dailey 100-140-3, 1,317 yards, 14 TDs; Rushing — Titus Christiansen 124-947, 12 TDs; Xavier Nwanpka 31-365, 7 TDs; Receiving — Isaiah Emanuel 26-483, 5 TDs; Boone Bain 22-258, 4 TDs; Tackles — Dominic Caggiano 55 (24.5 TFL, 13.5 sacks), Andrew Reed 46, Reed Wolfe 33.5

