Steamers smoke Chicago Raby

FULTON — From the opening kickoff on a perfect Saturday afternoon for football, the Fulton Steamers showed the focus their coach was looking for going into the postseason.
“We knew we had to develop a workman’s mentality and get off to a good start and play tough and physical football, both offensively and defensively,” said Fulton coach Patrick Lower after the Steamers powered past Chicago Ruby on their home field by the lopsided score of 42-0.
Fulton (8-2) relied on a potent mix of running the football with their senior rushing duo of Jacob Jones and Keegan VanKampen, and precision passing from their senior quarterback, Patrick Lower. For the game, Jones compiled 94 yards rushing on 14 carries and scored a touchdown. VanKampen picked up 67 yards for the home team on nine carries and scored one touchdown.
“The efficiency of our guys on offense was impressive against Chicago Raby, we knew they were a big and quick team and they did a good job of clogging the middle and forcing our backs to the edges,” said Coach Lower. “Our coaching staff did a great job of mixing it up on offense, establishing the ground game and also getting solid production from our passing attack.”
The Steamers opened the scoring three minutes into the game when junior running back Ryan Eads broke multiple tackles at the line of scrimmage and ran down the right side for a 34-yard score. With the extra point kick from junior Endi Quanaj, Fulton took the early 7-0 lead.
Fulton scored once more in the 1st quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by VanKampen at the eight-minute mark and with the extra point led 14-0.
The Steamer passing game provided the scoring in the second quarter, with Lower connecting with junior Daken Pessman for a 9-yard touchdown at the eight-minute mark of the period and then Lower again lighting up the scoreboard on an 11-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Baylen Damhoff, putting the Steamers up 28-0 at halftime.
The second half featured two additional rushing touchdowns by Fulton, a 1-yard score by Jones midway through the third quarter, and a 1-yard run by senior Brock Mason early in the fourth quarter. That final score gave the Steamers a 42-0 lead and forced the game-shortening continuous clock.
Fulton quarterback Lower’s near-perfect afternoon behind center totaled 10 completions on 12 attempts for 177 yards and two touchdowns. The Steamers also compiled 17 first downs to just three for Raby. Fulton did not turn the ball over on the afternoon, and forced one fumble from Raby on their nine-yard-line, which led to a score.
“I’m just super proud of the way the guys played today, taking advantage of our opportunities on the offensive side of the ball," Coach Lower said. "Our efficiency was impressive, and our backs just kept working and fighting for yards.”
Fulton totaled 356 total yards of offense on the day, 177 through the air, and 179 on the ground. Chicago Raby (6-4) compiled 91 yards total offense, 58 yards rushing and 33 yards passing. Raby’s quarterback, Jalon Monroe, was 3-7 for 33 yards, and their leading rusher was also Monroe, who picked by 41 of the Raiders' yards on the ground.