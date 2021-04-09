Sterling controls clock, own fate in Big 6 football race

STERLING — A perfect script played out for the Sterling High School football team Friday night, and that left the Rock Island Rocks wondering might have been with missed opportunities.
The hosting Golden Warriors played keep-away from the explosive Rocks offense with 387 yards rushing in 68 snaps and held off a furious Rocky comeback attempt to win the battle of Western Big 6 Conference undefeated teams at Prescott Memorial Field.
Rocky scored three times in the fourth quarter but missed point-after conversions added more issues after early struggles cost the Rocks. As it turned out, Sterling controlled the clock and now its own fate toward a repeat WB6 title with a 27-18 victory.
“They did a really nice job up front,” said RI coach Ben Hammer of the Golden Warriors, who controlled the clock throughout the game that added more pressure to an offense that had limited chances. “The first half offensively, the whole game offensively, we had stuff that was there, we just have to do a better job of executing.”
The Rocks (3-1, 3-1 Big 6) also needed to figure out a way to stop the Golden Warriors run game that was led by Noel Aponte's 192 yards in 27 carries and three TDs.
Sterling (4-0, 4-0 Big 6) closed the first half with two drives of 10-plus plays that the Rocks stopped without giving up points. That left the guests in a 7-0 halftime hole.
But Sterling wasn't about to slow down and opened the second half with a 7-play, 74-yard drive and added scoring drives of 98 and 87 yards to go up 27-6 with 1:38 left in the contest.
“We knew we had to control the ball and prevent them from making big plays,” said Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer, who had to work with a rebuilt offensive line this week.
He watched the Rocks make some of those big plays late in the fourth.
Cole Rusk got the Rocks on the board with a 17-yard TD catch from junior QB Eli Reese with 9:23 left in the fourth to make it a 19-6 game before Sterling's final scoring drive.
A 60-yard Perry Slater kickoff return set up a 20-yard Reese-to-Rusk scoring strike with 1:10 left in regulation. The two-point conversion failed.
Rusk then recovered the ensuing on-side kick and four plays later, Slater caught a 20-yard pass, tip-toeing down the sideline past three defenders with :33.7 left.
Another failed conversion — Rusk catching a pass after being forced out of bounds — left the Rocks with no hopes of continuing the rally and the undefeated Rocky season.