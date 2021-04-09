Sterling controls clock, own fate in Big 6 football race

STERLING — A perfect script played out for the Sterling High School football team Friday night, and that left the Rock Island Rocks wondering might have been with missed opportunities.

The hosting Golden Warriors played keep-away from the explosive Rocks offense with 387 yards rushing in 68 snaps and held off a furious Rocky comeback attempt to win the battle of Western Big 6 Conference undefeated teams at Prescott Memorial Field.

Rocky scored three times in the fourth quarter but missed point-after conversions added more issues after early struggles cost the Rocks. As it turned out, Sterling controlled the clock and now its own fate toward a repeat WB6 title with a 27-18 victory.

“They did a really nice job up front,” said RI coach Ben Hammer of the Golden Warriors, who controlled the clock throughout the game that added more pressure to an offense that had limited chances. “The first half offensively, the whole game offensively, we had stuff that was there, we just have to do a better job of executing.”

The Rocks (3-1, 3-1 Big 6) also needed to figure out a way to stop the Golden Warriors run game that was led by Noel Aponte's 192 yards in 27 carries and three TDs.