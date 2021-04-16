Sterling rallies from huge deficit to stun Moline

“I never at any point count this team out,’’ he said. “These guys work so hard and it’s so much fun playing with them. It sucks that I only get to play one more game with them.’’

Sterling (5-0) actually grabbed its first lead in the third quarter when it assembled an 88-yard scoring drive. Senior Jashawn Howard, who had not carried the ball all night, started that march with runs of 29 and 33 yards and Ryan finished it with a 7-yard scoring run. He then threw a 2-point conversion pass to Noel Aponte to give the visitors a 28-27 edge.

Moline (1-4) didn't quit at that point. It started by sacking Ryan to end another long drive.

Junior quarterback Alec Ponder then led a 70-yard march in which he completed passes to Riley Fuller and Jaheim Thornton, then hit Matthew Bailey with a 42-yard strike to give the Maroons a 34-28 lead with 9:20 remaining.

But then the Warriors began their epic drive, doing most of it with 3- and 4-yard chunks before Ryan scampered 32 yards to the Moline 11. Faced with a fourth-down predicament a few plays later, he dropped back to pass, then scrambled around the left side to score.

“I didn’t even see how he got in from where we were,’’ Schlemmer said. “It was a called pass but he scrambled and somehow got in.’’