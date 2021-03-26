Sterling runs all over Geneseo in Western Big 6 romp

“He's tough. I love that Aponte kid and the way he plays,” said the veteran Geneseo boss. “He's a tough kid. I've always liked him.”

Aponte (11 carries, 103 yards, two TDs) put up Sterling's only score in the second half, a 1-yard TD plunge that came with 5:17 left in the third and instituted the running clock.

The Golden Warriors (2-0) put up 310 yards offense in 65 snaps, helping themselves churn out long possessions by converting 9 of 13 third-down chances.

The Leafs made a couple of nice defensive stands in the first half, or the damage could have been even worse. Sterling had its two other first-half possessions end at the Geneseo 21- and 15-yard lines.

Geneseo didn't get a first down until 19.5 seconds remained in the first half and the Leafs had minus-8 yards on 14 offensive snaps at halftime. Three turnovers led to two of Sterling's five first-half scores.

Moore, noting it came down to attitude and effort, did his best to help the Leafs get something going offensively in the second half. He finished with 19 carries for 84 yards, with 63 of those coming on 12 second-half carries.

Geneseo finished with 65 total yards in 33 snaps.

“There are things we're still trying to get accomplished," Johnsen said. “This was not the second game you want to try to do that. … We were out-manned up front on both sides of the ball.”

