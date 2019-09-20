GENESEO — Despite Sterling quarterback Cooper Willman exiting the game in the first quarter, the Golden Warriors were unfazed, riding a high-octane run game and strong line play to a 27-7 victory over hosting Geneseo at Bob Reade Field.
It was the first Western Big Six Conference matchup between the two longtime conference rivals. It was fitting that both came into the game 3-0, 1-0 in the Big 6.
Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen said playing Sterling, ranked second in 5A, has always provided a good test. The game was swung early in the trenches, with Sterling leading 20-0 at halftime.
“I thought we came out tentative in the first half and up front, offensively and defensively, they just controlled the line of scrimmage. We were just on skates a lot,” Johnsen said. “This is the best team we’ve played all year, and I thought there were some positives. But we have to come out and play like we did in the second half … at the start.”
Johnsen said his team has looked sluggish to start its first four games. Sterling used that to its advantage, holding Geneseo under 100 yards in the first half and scoring three times on the ground.
Noel Aponte led Sterling with 137 yards rushing and two touchdowns, also returning a 55-yard pick six in the fourth quarter to put away the game.
Sterling coach Jonathan Schlemmer did not disclose Willman’s injury, but he was confident it was nothing serious.
“He’ll be OK. He just got a little dinged up, but he’s tough as nails, man,” Schlemmer said. “Once he’s healthy and ready to be back, watch out, because he’s itching already to get back on the field.”
Aponte also plays QB for Sterling, but sophomore Drew Kested filled in, throwing and running just one time each. Schlemmer said with Aponte doing “special” things on the ground, the QB reins were given to Kested in the conference road rivalry.
“That was big-time,” Schlemmer said of Kested's night, “and we’re really proud of him for that.”
Johnsen said with Sterling’s strong line play, it could rely on the run game even after Willman exited.
“When you can move people up front like that, that’s a challenge for us, because we’re not real big up front defensively,” Johnsen said. “When that happens, our backs are up against the wall right away.”
Geneseo’s first score came on a 4-yard touchdown grab by Mason Jones from Jacob McConnell with 3:22 left in the third quarter, shortly after a timeout as heavy sheets of rain poured down.
When the game got late, Geneseo was forced into making downfield throws. McConell was picked off three times, finishing 7-for-16 for 48 yards passing and one touchdown. Jones had 35 yards receiving.
Geneseo was held just under 100 yards rushing in the game, with PJ Moser’s 33 yards on 13 carries leading the team. Geneseo recovered a fumble in the closing minutes, but the game was already out of reach at that point.
"It's always a good test to play these guys, they've got great players," Johnsen said. "But I'm not really much into moral victories. Just like we do with a win, we'll evaluate and see what's going on ... We've got to make sure we bounce back Monday and be ready to go against Alleman."
Schlemmer credited his coaching staff for the success his team has had, but the players decide the final outcome.
"You can prepare them all you want, but the kids have to come out and execute the game plan, and our kids do that," Schlemmer said. "They play football the way it’s supposed to be played."