Sterling stands in the way of Moline's second straight conference crown

Moline High School's football team was in this exact spot last season — going into a matchup with Sterling to determine the Western Big 6 Conference title. Ironically, the Maroons feel overlooked for the second straight year.

Moline won its first conference title since Sterling joined the league in 2019 with a crushing 38-7 victory over the Golden Warriors last season, but – according to those in the Moline camp - that didn’t result in a general consensus that the Maroons are ready to repeat that feat.

“(Sterling) has been the talk of the Western Big 6 all year,” senior running back Riley Fuller said. “I don’t think they’ll have a chip on their shoulder (from last year) because I think we’re (Moline) the underdogs. We like that, though. We were the underdogs last year too and we came in and performed very well. I think it’s a good thing.”

Sterling and Moline — both 6-1 overall and 5-0 in Big 6 play — will meet Friday evening at Browning Field in Moline's homecoming game for a chance of at least a share of the conference title. The Golden Warriors, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A, have received praise this season for a stout run defense.

Geneseo, Rock Island and Alleman all failed to reach 120 yards rushing – and Rock Island’s Quonterrion Brooks leads the WB6 with over 850 rushing yards in five conference games.

Establishing the run early will be crucial for a Moline squad that prides itself on its run game. Fuller has run for over 700 yards and scored a dozen touchdowns in four league games.

“(Sterling) is just extremely fundamentally sound and very, very aggressive,” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. “Both teams take a lot of pride in their programs and so you see a lot of the same type of things on film. That’s what makes this one fun. We have to be on top of our game if we want to compete against a really good team with a lot of tradition and a great coaching staff.”

Since August, the goals were simple for Moline. The Maroons weren’t shy about admitting that a conference title, and home playoff game, were included. And now that Moline has a chance to earn both in the next 10 days, Morrissey said the focus at practice has only been heightened.

“It’s really exciting that our kids have put themselves in a position to play in a big game, and we have had a good week of practice,” Morrissey said. “We are prepared mentally and physically. I know they’re excited and it’ll be a great atmosphere Friday night with everything going on.”

For Moline, the senior class expected to be here in late October. Fuller, Jasper Ogburn, Christian Raya and Grant Sibley have turned into captains of a team that wanted to prove last season wasn’t a fluke – and provide leadership to the younger starters.

“(This game) means a lot to us,” said Ogburn, a senior who plays both receiver and defensive back. “We really thought about what we wanted to do this season and how important it was the build this team together. To be good leaders means a lot to us.

“We want it really, really bad.”

Ogburn has been one of the best defenders this season on a Maroons team that hasn’t allowed more than 24 points in a game. However, Sterling’s run-heavy offense has scored at least 27 in every game this season – and 40 or more five times.

“The hard part is that you watch what (Sterling) does offensively and it’s not overly complicated, but they’re just really, really good at it,” Morrissey said. “I think that’s the trademark of a good football team. They don’t have to be super flashy. They know what their identity is, and so does everyone else, but they are still successful with everything they do.”

Moline can be described in almost the same way offensively, but Morrissey has given Sibley more of the playbook in recent weeks. Sibley threw for over 100 yards the past two games, and Aubre Threatt, Johnny Nienhaus and Pablo Perez all scored for Moline in a 55-10 victory over Galesburg last Friday.

“We have tried some new things offensively and we are making a postseason push here, so we wanted to make sure we aren’t too predictable and that our tendencies don’t give us away,” Morrissey said. “We’ve not only thrown the ball, but we’ve gotten the ball into different guys’ hands and started to become what we thought we would be at the beginning of the year.

“It’s been fun seeing the offense come into fruition now. It’s good to see these guys step up into their roles.”

But the end goal still remains the same. Moline expects to contend for the conference crown, and doing so would give the Maroons another home playoff game – an opportunity the team doesn’t take lightly.

“One of our bigger goals was being able to host a playoff game and that’s just one of those things that gives us a little bit of an advantage,” Morrissey said. “In the postseason, whoever we are going to have to play in (Class) 7A is going to have to travel a significant distance to come to us. We feel like that’s important.

“Our guys understand the importance of each of these last two games and how crucial it is we finish (strong). Nothing has changed there. We don’t try and blow it up any bigger than it is. But, it’s exciting. It’s going to be a great football game.”