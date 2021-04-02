Streak buster: United Township tops Moline to end 47-game Big 6 losing streak

Moline went four-and-out on its next possession and the Panthers took advantage of a short field with Lamont Hill bursting over from the 1-yard line with the exclamation point with 1:21 left.

“This feels amazing, we waited so long for it,” said senior Cayne Smith, who ran 19 times for 190 yards and had a dagger of an 85-yard scoring run that gave UT a 36-29 lead.

“I am so happy for our kids,” said Welch, who has turned the culture around in the program in a quick two years. “They have done everything we have asked of them and more. When you don't get that return, it would be easy to fold and give up and they never did.”

“This is a tribute to our seniors. They made a commitment they were going to change what people thought of UT football and this is just the first step.”

While the fireworks may have been deserved after the game, there were plenty of them early, too.

Trevell Carpenter opened the game with a 93-yard kickoff return to give UT a 6-0 lead just 12 seconds into the contest.

The Maroons answered with three straight scores.