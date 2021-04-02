Streak buster: United Township tops Moline to end 47-game Big 6 losing streak

Those fireworks you heard from East Moline on Friday night weren't from an early Fourth of July festival.
It was just Western Big 6 Conference football rivals Moline and United Township burning up the scoreboard at Soule Bowl in a sizzling league showdown.
Had there been fireworks, though, they would have been deserved as the Panthers logged a 49-36 victory to end a 47-game Big 6 losing streak in dramatic fashion.
At 10:16 p.m., the celebration started when a Moline fourth-down pass fell incomplete with 36 seconds left in regulation and the Panthers could milk the final seconds off the clock.
One minute later, coach Nick Welch received a Gatorade bath and the on-field celebration was on.
“This is amazing,” said senior quarterback Daslah Geadeyan, with the final score on the scoreboard looming over his shoulder. “You always hear about the streak, even as a kid. We really wanted to break it last year, but to finally break it this year and against our rivals, what better feeling.”
It was UT's first conference win since beating Rock Island on Sept. 23, 2011, a span of 3,479 days.
The Panthers scored on their last two drives. Geadeyan broke out of a potential pass play for a 24-yard scramble that ended a 34-all game. Lasbat Adamou's PAT kick gave the Panthers a 43-36 lead with 3:02 left in regulation, capping a 15-play, 82-yard drive.
Moline went four-and-out on its next possession and the Panthers took advantage of a short field with Lamont Hill bursting over from the 1-yard line with the exclamation point with 1:21 left.
“This feels amazing, we waited so long for it,” said senior Cayne Smith, who ran 19 times for 190 yards and had a dagger of an 85-yard scoring run that gave UT a 36-29 lead.
“I am so happy for our kids,” said Welch, who has turned the culture around in the program in a quick two years. “They have done everything we have asked of them and more. When you don't get that return, it would be easy to fold and give up and they never did.”
“This is a tribute to our seniors. They made a commitment they were going to change what people thought of UT football and this is just the first step.”
While the fireworks may have been deserved after the game, there were plenty of them early, too.
Trevell Carpenter opened the game with a 93-yard kickoff return to give UT a 6-0 lead just 12 seconds into the contest.
The Maroons answered with three straight scores.
Jaheim Thornton caught touchdown passes of 57 and 26 yards from Alec Ponder that sandwiched a 28-yard Matthew Bailey scoring jaunt on a key third-down play.
The 26-yard scoring strike came with just 44 seconds left in the first half that gave Moline a 22-14 lead.
But the Panthers were not about to run out the clock as Geadeyan hit on two passes, the big one a 34-yard strike to Christian Kizer to set up an incredible final play of the half.
With ample time to throw, Geadeyan found Carpenter for a 27-yard TD catch on a post route as the halftime horn sounded. Smith was stopped on the two-point conversion run and the Panthers were left on the short side of a 22-20 halftime score.
Five of the six first-half touchdowns were at least 26 yards.
The Maroons opened the second half with Bailey capping a drive with a 2-yard run as the Maroons went up 29-20 and had fans on the edge of their seats.
But Geaydean scored on a short run and Smith busted off an 85-yarder that put UT back in position to put the streak to bed.