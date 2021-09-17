Streaks dominate mistake-prone Geneseo in Big 6 win

The Geneseo High School football team struggled early and often to find any offensive rhythm at Galesburg on Friday night as turnovers, penalties and the Silver Streaks’ advantage in the trenches resulted in Galesburg winning 28-7 at VanDyke Field on senior night.
On Geneseo’s opening drive, penalties and a fumbled snap forced a short Leafs punt from its five. Galesburg took advantage of a 23-yard field as Alex Egipciaco finished the drive with a six-yard touchdown.
The Leafs fumbled the ensuing kick and Galesburg recovered at the Geneseo 38. Galesburg capitalized once again as senior Dre Egipciaco caught a 13-yard touchdown as the Streaks led 14-0 after the opening quarter.
Alex Egipciaco led the backfield with 136 yards rushing on 25 carries as Galesburg held Geneseo to 166 total yards.
Hunter Devena caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Tristan Legate to give Galesburg a 21-0 lead.
Geneseo’s only score came on a six-yard run by quarterback AJ Weller, who was 7-for-21 passing with 21 yards. Geneseo had just 82 yards rushing on 36 carries.
Galesburg’s Cameron Aguiire, who finished the game with an interception in the closing minutes, ran for an eight-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
The Leafs turned it over on downs with two minutes left in the third quarter at the Galesburg 35 down 21. Geneseo was stopped again on fourth down at its own 39 with 10:54 left in the game as Galesburg finished a dominant performance.