Strong finishing kick helps Durant reverse outcomes

DURANT, Iowa — If there was a glaring statistic from Durant High School’s 2-7 football season last year, it was the fourth quarter.

Opponents 81, Durant 8.

The Wildcats led, were tied or within two scores after three quarters in all but one game.

“We were basically a play or two away from winning those games,” Durant coach Joel Diederichs said. “Something we emphasized over the summer was finishing.”

Through two games, message received.

Thanks to fourth-quarter surges, Durant has wins over perennial power Sigourney-Keota, 38-14, and last week’s Class 1A seventh-ranked Cascade, 26-13.

Durant outscored Sigourney-Keota 26-8 in the final 12 minutes of Week 1. It rallied from a 13-point deficit last Friday with an 18-point closing quarter against Cascade.

“To come out this season and have those revenge wins against Cascade and Sigourney-Keota gave us a ton of confidence,” senior lineman Hunter Bacorn said. “It changed our mentality.”

The Wildcats have one of the state’s most dynamic athletes in senior Nolan DeLong. The tailback has accumulated 603 rushing yards and six touchdowns in two games, and he is 202 yards away from 5,000 for his career.

DeLong is also Durant’s leading tackler and averages more than 44 yards per punt.

“It’s not about the stats, but I’m just glad about being able to put this school on the map,” DeLong said. “To have fun with these guys and perform this well is a great thing for me.”

DeLong is the star attraction, but the Wildcats have capable pieces around him.

Seniors Lane Felske (6-foot-6, 250 pounds) and Bacorn (6-3, 280) along with junior Nick Postin (5-10, 200) anchor the offensive and defensive lines.

“Those guys have done a phenomenal job up front,” Diederichs said. “They have made huge leaps and strides to come forward and it helps keep guys off of Nolan and they’re making plays for us.”

Senior Brady Meincke had five receptions for 71 yards last week and is a pivotal piece on defense along with senior Garrett Hollenback and junior Ryan Wulf.

The Wildcats limited Cascade all-state back Jack Menster to 52 rushing yards on 20 carries last week.

“I feel our defense is one of the (best) in the state right now,” DeLong said. “There aren’t many teams that can run very much on us.”

The offensive line has created more running lanes for DeLong, who had 345 rushing yards in the opener and then 258 a week ago.

"Certain times now, he's not getting touched for 5 to 7 yards," Diederichs said. "If he has 5 to 7 yards to build up momentum, I'll take those chances on our side."

Durant has withstood some adversity as well.

Starting quarterback Charlie Huesmann broke his collarbone last week and is out for 6 to 8 weeks. Sophomore Isaac Nielsen stepped in against Cascade and completed four passes for 51 yards.

More than physical talent, DeLong said work ethic and a willingness to improve have been the chief differences between this team and past squads at Durant.

“This group is very teachable,” he noted. “Other teams we’ve had in past years haven’t been very mature. This team, in particular, is super mature and they like to learn and be great. That’s what separates us from past teams at Durant.”

Still, the Wildcats realize this is just a starting point.

Its “revenge tour” continues Friday night against Northeast in the final non-district tilt and follows with rival Wilton next Friday.

Durant lost both of those games a year ago. It was tied with the Rebels in the fourth quarter and squandered a 22-8 lead against the Beavers in the last 12 minutes.

“We’ve got to stay focused and stay invested if we want to keep winning,” Meincke said. “We weren’t very focused Tuesday (in practice). That’s where we’ve got to improve the most — at practice and when we’re in the weight room.”

Durant will have to navigate its way through a gauntlet of a district with Wilton (2-0), West Branch (2-0), Mediapolis (2-0) and Iowa City Regina (1-1).

“We’re not good enough to overlook anybody,” Diederichs said.

But the Wildcats believe they have the leadership to avoid falling into that trap.

"This senior class is very mature, full of leaders and kids that are going to push each other to the max to find success in everything," DeLong said. "For us, it comes down to leadership and leading our younger classes into some key roles."

Durant believes it can lead to a return Class 1A playoff trip.

"Us seniors, we've all been in this since we could walk," Bacorn said. "Knowing this is our last year playing together, it feels like this is a last shot. It makes you work harder and makes you have a different mindset and thought process.

"We have a lot more potential than we had last year."