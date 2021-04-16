Strong first half lifts Leafs past Rocks

Once kicker Hunter Clark-Holke gave the Geneseo football team a leg up on Friday, the Maple Leafs gave Rock Island more of Bruce Moore than the Rocks could handle.
Moore carried the ball 48 times, covering 154 yards to help the Maple Leafs own the clock and a 23-15 Western Big 6 victory at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium.
It was the first on-field victory for Geneseo over Rock Island since 1924, although the Maple Leafs did earn a forfeit win over the Rocks in 1940.
Three first-half field goals by Clark-Holke created the margin that the Rocks couldn’t answer as Geneseo continued to move forward, winning its third straight game following an 0-2 start to the season.
The Maple Leafs scored 23 consecutive points to force the Rocks to play from behind in the second half.
Trailing by 16 points into the fourth quarter, Rock Island pulled within 23-15 when Marryion Rogers ran the ball in for a two-point conversion after scoring his second touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run with 8 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the game.
The Rocks had a chance to cut deeper into the Geneseo lead after Perry Slater intercepted a pass with 6:54 to play at the Rock Island 29-yard line.
A 29-yard pass to Jaylen Moore moved the ball into the Maple Leafs’ territory, but a fourth-down pass from the Geneseo 34-yard line fell incomplete with 5:31 remaining.
Rock Island did force a punt, but a fumble on a punt return with 4:23 to play put the ball back in Geneseo’s hands and allowed Moore and the Maple Leafs to run out the clock.
Geneseo had that luxury after scoring the final 23 points of the opening half after Rock Island wasted no time opening a 7-0 lead.
Rogers, who ran for 90 yards, busted loose for a 46-yard touchdown run on the fourth snap of the game, accounting for nearly half of the 94 yards Rock Island collected in the opening half as the Maple Leafs built a 23-7 lead at the break.
Geneseo scored on each of its five possessions in the first two quarters, riding the strength of the leg of Clark-Holke for field goals from 33, 30 and 31 yards in addition to putting a pair of touchdowns on the board.
Clark-Holke answered the Rocks’ initial score from 33 yards, finishing off a 12-play drive with 5:03 remaining in the first quarter.
Rock Island, which matches Geneseo’s 3-2 record with the loss, was unable to convert on a fourth-down pass from the Maple Leafs’ 39-yard line on the ensuing possession and Geneseo answered quickly.
Senior quarterback Nathan Beneke, who threw for 176 yards while hitting 9-of-14 targets in the first half, connected with Jaden Weinzierl with a 64-yard pass play to move the Maple Leafs in front 10-7 with 1:23 to go in the opening quarter.
Geneseo worked the clock throughout the second quarter, limiting Rock Island to seven offensive snaps and no first downs while crafting three clock-chewing drives.
Each moved into the red zone, with Clark-Holke hitting from 30 yards with 7:39 to go in the half before the Maple Leafs put the ball in the hands of Bruce Moore to collect Geneseo’s first rushing touchdown of the game.
The senior running back collected 67 of his yards in the first half and had the ball in his hands for the final seven carries of an 11-play, 57-yard drive that saw Moore plow his way into the end zone on a 1-yard carry with 2:13 remaining in the opening half.
The Geneseo defense forced a three-and-out situation, positioning Clark-Holke to connect on a 31-yard field goal try with :17 to play in the second quarter on a drive set up by a 15-yard connection from Beneke to Kade Ariano, one of five receptions covering 78 yards for the Leafs’ senior.