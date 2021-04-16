Strong first half lifts Leafs past Rocks

Rock Island did force a punt, but a fumble on a punt return with 4:23 to play put the ball back in Geneseo’s hands and allowed Moore and the Maple Leafs to run out the clock.

Geneseo had that luxury after scoring the final 23 points of the opening half after Rock Island wasted no time opening a 7-0 lead.

Rogers, who ran for 90 yards, busted loose for a 46-yard touchdown run on the fourth snap of the game, accounting for nearly half of the 94 yards Rock Island collected in the opening half as the Maple Leafs built a 23-7 lead at the break.

Geneseo scored on each of its five possessions in the first two quarters, riding the strength of the leg of Clark-Holke for field goals from 33, 30 and 31 yards in addition to putting a pair of touchdowns on the board.

Clark-Holke answered the Rocks’ initial score from 33 yards, finishing off a 12-play drive with 5:03 remaining in the first quarter.

Rock Island, which matches Geneseo’s 3-2 record with the loss, was unable to convert on a fourth-down pass from the Maple Leafs’ 39-yard line on the ensuing possession and Geneseo answered quickly.