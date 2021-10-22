Strong second half propels Rock Island past Quincy

The first half was wild, and at times sloppy, but Rock Island cleaned up and pulled away in the second half for a 56-26 victory over Quincy at Public Schools Stadium on Friday.
With the win, Rock Island (6-3, 5-2 WB6) secured third place in the Western Big 6 and kept its hopes alive to host a playoff game next weekend.
Out of the gate, it was clear Quincy (4-5, 3-4 WB6) had no answer for Rock Island’s offense. The Rocks scored touchdowns on their first three drives and quarterback Eli Reese began his night 7-7 for 130 yards and a touchdown. He also had a touchdown on the ground.
“Those first three drives we stuck to our game plan,” Reese said. “We said we were going to feed Kai and we did. But we also got a lot of other people involved too which was cool. We have a lot of options.”
But Quincy kept its playoff hopes alive for much of first half with its own passing attack. Quarterback Adon Byquist threw for 228 yards and a touchdown in the first two quarters thanks to two 60-plus yard strikes to Gregory Quince and Jack Mettemeyer, the latter resulting in a long score.
However, the biggest play of the game came on a punt. Quincy had taken over at its own 10-yard line after Rock Island fumbled on a promising scoring drive. Standing on his own five-yard line, Byquist received a snap about two feet over his head and the ball took an unfortunate hop for the Blue Devils. Byquist jumped on the ball at Quincy’s own two yard line down 21-18 with just 35 seconds left before the half.
Rock Island took advantage of the mistake with a Trey Parks rushing touchdown on the next play. The turnover made it a 10-point game at half, a lead that the Rocks would never relinquish.
The second half only got worse for the Blue Devils. After the break, Rock Island outscored Quincy 28-8.
Quincy went three-and-out to begin the third quarter and Rock Island’s Trey Parks ran it in from 11 yards up the middle and untouched to make it a 34-18 Rocky lead early in the third.
“It felt really good to get those carries,” Parks said. “I haven’t been getting as much as I could, so this really helped me. It showed me what I could actually do. I worked all week for this.”
And his teammates noticed.
“Trey is our scout player of the year,” Reese said. “It’s great for him to finally get an opportunity to show everyone what he can do.”
After another defensive stop, Quonterrion Brooks broke away on the right side for a 48-yard score, his second of the game.
The Rocks' defense came away with three turnovers in a row after that. Two interceptions and a fumble recovery for a touchdown put the game out of reach. Jaquai Scott was to thank for that. Scott undercut a Byquist pass for an interception in the fourth before picking up a loose ball and returning it for a 90-yard touchdown to make it 56-18 with 2:52 remaining in the game.
Rock Island got the scoring underway with an eight play, 69-yard drive to begin the game. Reese and Rios connected for 44 yards on the first drive, highlighted by a 26-yard touchdown pass. It was a screen to Rios on the left side, but it was well defended and Rios fought his way down the field and dove inside the pylon for the score.
“Eli has a great arm and he’s a great talent, so I’m not taking anything away from him by saying this, but he has become a tremendous game manager and always puts the ball in the right guys’ hands,” Hammer said. “He does whatever we need to do. But the offensive line has been really dominant.”
Quincy responded with a 30-yard field goal, but Rock Island quickly found the end zone again on a drive that was kept alive by a Marieon Anderson’s athleticism. On a third and long, Reese launched a ball into double coverage and Anderson pulled it down for a 32-yard gain. Reese ran it in from three yards out three plays later.
The teams traded touchdowns on the next two drives before then exchanging fumbles. The second fumble led to Rock Island’s score just seconds before half.
“Our kids did a great job responding when they needed too,” Hammer said. “We challenged our defensive backs and they did a nice job getting turnovers. When you do as good of a job on the offensive line as our guys have been doing, the games end how you want them to.”
The Rocks didn’t punt until 2:13 in the third quarter, and its 56 points were tied for the most this season.
Parks finished the game with 118 yards and two touchdowns. He had 14 carries Friday after having only nine total the first eight games. Connor Dillulio replaced Reese late in the game and connected with Careem Hunter for a 46-yard touchdown.
“It was crazy that on senior night, every time we needed a big play it was a senior that made it,” Hammer said. “And it was a lot of seniors that we haven’t depended on this year. Careem Hunter scored the touchdown on the boot play, and I wasn’t even sure he was going to know the route,” Hammer joked. “Trey Parks running the football. Scott with the turnovers. Those guys stepped up when it was time.”
Reese finished with 168 yards on 12-18 passing. Brooks had 128 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Rios had a touchdown and 51 yards. Anderson had four catches for a team-high 65 yards.
As for what lies ahead, Hammer already has a busy Saturday slate.
“At 9 a.m. the Little Rocks play and then at 5 p.m. we have a soccer regional against Geneseo and I wish them the best of luck,” Hammer said. “But at 7:30 we are going to find out who we are going to play.”
Rock Island will learn its playoff opponent Saturday night on NFHS Network. There is a chance the Rocks will host the first round.