Strong second half propels Rock Island past Quincy

The first half was wild, and at times sloppy, but Rock Island cleaned up and pulled away in the second half for a 56-26 victory over Quincy at Public Schools Stadium on Friday.

With the win, Rock Island (6-3, 5-2 WB6) secured third place in the Western Big 6 and kept its hopes alive to host a playoff game next weekend.

Out of the gate, it was clear Quincy (4-5, 3-4 WB6) had no answer for Rock Island’s offense. The Rocks scored touchdowns on their first three drives and quarterback Eli Reese began his night 7-7 for 130 yards and a touchdown. He also had a touchdown on the ground.

“Those first three drives we stuck to our game plan,” Reese said. “We said we were going to feed Kai and we did. But we also got a lot of other people involved too which was cool. We have a lot of options.”

But Quincy kept its playoff hopes alive for much of first half with its own passing attack. Quarterback Adon Byquist threw for 228 yards and a touchdown in the first two quarters thanks to two 60-plus yard strikes to Gregory Quince and Jack Mettemeyer, the latter resulting in a long score.