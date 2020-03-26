Takeaways from the 2020 prep football schedules

Bulldogs not ducking anybody

Nobody in eastern Iowa has a more grueling schedule this fall than Bettendorf.

The Bulldogs play four perennial state powers — all whom won at least 10 games and reached the quarterfinals last season — in Cedar Falls (Sept. 18), at West Des Moines Valley (Sept. 25), at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (Oct. 2) and Dowling Catholic (Oct. 16).

Dowling is the reigning seven-time state champion. Valley, Kennedy and Cedar Falls handed Bettendorf its three losses last fall.

“We’re embracing it,” Wiley said. “We tell our kids if you play football for us, you’re going to have the chance to play in big games and on a big stage. If you look at that (schedule), most fall into that category.”

In addition, Bettendorf has rival Pleasant Valley and Iowa City High on the docket along with road contests against Cedar Rapids Prairie, Muscatine and Iowa City West.

Based on returning personnel and past success, it isn't far-fetched to think seven, maybe eight, of Bettendorf’s nine opponents could have winning records this fall. It definitely should put the Bulldogs in a favorable spot when it comes to the Ratings Percentage Index, the metric used to determine the 16 playoff qualifiers.