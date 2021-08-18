Talented Spartans 'can't be distracted by the noise'

When PV went through its offseason work, it reflected on the successes. But as Lindmark pointed out, the Spartans always came back to the last game.

"It was a great year, but we didn't reach what we wanted to do," he said. "We used that game in the Dome as motivation for us in the weight room and on the field."

There is a lot that can transpire between late August and mid-November.

The challenge for coach VanWetzinga is keeping his stars healthy and having his team avoid complacency. PV won eight of its 10 games by double digits last season and is expected to start the season ranked in the state's top five.

“I keep everything in perspective and never get too comfortable,” coach VanWetzinga said. “We haven’t arrived as a team and nobody on this team has arrived as an individual.

"We’ve got a good group of kids, but it is a new year. We've got our goals in front of us, we've got to go out and earn them."

There are a few areas that will look different.

Workhorse back Caden Kipper has graduated. Coach VanWetzinga expects his son, Rusty, and Wilson to split the majority of snaps as the fullbacks.