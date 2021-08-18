Talented Spartans 'can't be distracted by the noise'

Pleasant Valley High School's football team is not thin on talent this fall.
Luke Vonderhaar is off to play at the Air Force Academy. Andrew DePaepe is a four-star recruit with double-digit offers from Power 5 programs. Aidan Kilstrom has garnered interest from multiple Ivy League programs. Rusty VanWetzinga has several Division I schools tracking him.
There are others who could eventually join that mix.
The recruiting attention, coupled with a program coming off its deepest postseason run in 24 years, has led to lofty expectations for the Spartans.
“We can’t be content,” head coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. “We can’t be distracted by the noise.”
Or as his oldest son succinctly put it: “We need to ignore the media.”
“We’ve got a lot of talented individuals and a lot of expectations are on us, but we’ve got to focus on ourselves,” junior linebacker Rusty VanWetzinga said. “You’re surrounded by social media 24/7 and it is hard to ignore."
There is plenty for Spartan enthusiasts to be ecstatic about.
Barrett Lindmark, the conductor of PV’s triple-option attack, is back under center after racking up more than 1,400 total yards and accounting for 18 touchdowns last fall. Speedsters Makhi Wilson and Caden McDermott, which combined for nearly 700 total yards, return in the backfield.
Three starting offensive linemen -- Vonderhaar, Kilstrom and Ryan Saddler -- are back. Tommy Jeffries, a 275-pound junior, is in the mix to start at guard. Freshman Joey VanWetzinga and junior Blayne Farmer are options at left tackle.
"We're communicating well and we're moving well for how big we are," Vonderhaar said. "We're bigger than our traditional offensive line at PV, but we're just as athletic as past years."
The defense has pivotal pieces returning with DePaepe, Vonderhaar and Kilstrom up front along with Rusty VanWetzinga and McDermott roaming the middle.
“We have expectations for a reason with last year’s success and our key players,” Lindmark said. “We use that to motivate us. We can’t be distracted by that, so we need to stay within ourselves.”
As gratifying as the regular season and first three rounds of the postseason were last year for PV, the ending was humiliating.
Top-ranked Southeast Polk averaged more than 9 yards per play and hammered PV 50-10 in the semifinal round at the UNI-Dome.
“It didn’t feel good leaving the Dome seeing a 50-10 score,” linebacker Rusty VanWetzinga said. “A lot of us returning starters were left with an uneasy feeling in our gut.
“We’ve got a big goal that we want to get to the championship this year.”
When PV went through its offseason work, it reflected on the successes. But as Lindmark pointed out, the Spartans always came back to the last game.
"It was a great year, but we didn't reach what we wanted to do," he said. "We used that game in the Dome as motivation for us in the weight room and on the field."
There is a lot that can transpire between late August and mid-November.
The challenge for coach VanWetzinga is keeping his stars healthy and having his team avoid complacency. PV won eight of its 10 games by double digits last season and is expected to start the season ranked in the state's top five.
“I keep everything in perspective and never get too comfortable,” coach VanWetzinga said. “We haven’t arrived as a team and nobody on this team has arrived as an individual.
"We’ve got a good group of kids, but it is a new year. We've got our goals in front of us, we've got to go out and earn them."
There are a few areas that will look different.
Workhorse back Caden Kipper has graduated. Coach VanWetzinga expects his son, Rusty, and Wilson to split the majority of snaps as the fullbacks.
"They're both part of our defense, so it will be a case of, who's got the hot hand, who is feeling good," the Spartan coach said. "We'll ad lib as we go."
The Spartans don't have a 300-plus pound run plugger on the defensive front that drew double teams like they did last fall with A.J. Tappa. Kilstrom, Malik Gilmore and Nate Cox have been among those to take reps there in camp.
The secondary has new pieces and all-state placekicker Rhys Ward elected not to return to the team this fall.
Still, PV is confident it can match or possibly exceed what it did last year.
"We're a tight-knit group and we like to have fun," Vonderhaar said. "I think we're going to have a lot of fun on Friday nights this year."
The schedule has some challenges with Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-3 in 2020) and Dubuque Hempstead (7-2) in the opening two weeks. Traditional powers Bettendorf and Iowa City West loom in the second half of the season.
"We can't overlook anyone," Lindmark said. "Our schedule is strong, and we're going to have to show up to practice every day and be hungry."
If they can do that, the possibilities are endless.
"Last year was great, but the end definitely left a sour taste and we're hungry for more," Vonderhaar said. "We'd love to be at the Dome more than once."