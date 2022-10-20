'That's the bare minimum here': Rocky football working to make playoffs

The Rock Island High School football team didn’t expect to be in a win-or-go-home situation in Week 9, and the Rocks aren’t happy about it.

Rock Island led Geneseo 22-15 with three minutes left in the third quarter last Friday, but the Maple Leafs ended the game on a 21-0 run to drop the Rocks to 4-4 on the season. Now, Rock Island must travel to Quincy (6-2) to try and extend its season at least another week.

“Our playoffs start this week,” senior offensive lineman Jace Bennett said. “It’d be a shame to not make the playoffs at all. It would be disrespectful to not only the seniors, but to the coaching staff and everyone who has ever played Rock Island football to not make the playoffs because that’s the bare minimum here.”

Coach Ben Hammer said his team is in this position because it has struggled the past few weeks to stop the run and be sound tacklers.

In four of the last five games, Rock Island has allowed 35 points or more. Moline’s Riley Fuller, United Township’s John Manso, Sterling’s Kael Ryan and Antonio Tablante and Geneseo’s AJ Weller and Jaron Neal all had over 100 yards rushing against the Rocks.

Not only will Rocky have to stop the Western Big 6 Conference’s third-leading rusher in Brian Douglas (688 yards in conference play), but the league’s top passing attack in quarterback Bradyn Little (1,526 yards, 14 touchdowns) and receiver Gregory Quince (589 yards, 7 touchdowns).

“We’re going to have to slow their receivers down and throw off their timing a little bit, and hopefully get some pressure on the quarterback,” Hammer said. “But at the same time, we can’t sell out to that game plan because they can run the ball and we’ve struggled with that the last couple of weeks. We have to make sure we are improving there, too.”

But Rock Island can also run the ball quite well. Senior running back Quonterrion Brooks leads the WB6 with 1,069 yards in six conference games. He has scored 13 rushing touchdowns, and against UT on Sept. 23 he ran for 334 yards behind a stout offensive line.

“Our O-line has been our top unit almost every week,” quarterback Conner DiIulio said. “We need to get the ball into our running backs’ hands because he does a great job making holes for himself and breaking tackles. Passing will be a key aspect of this game, but I feel like running the ball is going to help us get the ‘W’ that we need.”

However, that doesn’t mean Rocky can’t also sling it.

DiIulio is second in the conference with 1,072 passing yards and 12 touchdowns in league play — five touchdowns more than any other quarterback outside of Little. Junior receiver Joe Allen has been DiIulio’s favorite target with 445 receiving yards and four touchdowns, both second most in the WB6.

“(DiIulio) has done a great job of managing our offense all year,” Hammer said. “We’ve got a lot of faith in him and a lot of confidence that he’s going to keep working to do a good job.”

That work was evident Wednesday at practice.

DiIulio and Bennett were adamant that 4-4 wasn’t where Rocky should be, but that it will turn around this week. Both players said they have witnessed a heightened sense of focus heading into what could be the final game of the year.

“Our intensity in practice is definitely way better than it has ever been,” Bennett said. “We have been flying around getting stuff done. They’ve been clean, efficient practices — the ones we were preaching all year. It’s starting to show and I feel like we will be more than ready for this game if we keep this up.”

And it’s a team that doesn’t want the season to end in the regular season. Hammer said his seniors have been leading emotional speeches at the end of practice about why football, and this team, are important to them.

Not only would a win against Quincy extend Rock Island’s season, but it would allow the seniors, coaches and players more time together.

“I don’t even know that it’s the playoff appearance itself per se (that’s the biggest driving factor), but it’s about getting to be around your friends and coaches, working hard and playing a game that you love so you can earn another opportunity,” Hammer said. “Because once we get in the playoffs, we’re going to try and win some playoff games.”

For the Blue Devils, it’s a situation they know all too well.

Quincy was 4-4 heading into Week 9 last year against Rock Island, but the Rocks stomped the Blue Devils 56-26 to deny them a shot at the postseason. Rocky wants to make sure they avoid the same result.

“We don’t want to feel the same feeling they felt last year,” Bennett said. “It’s a Western Big 6 rivalry and we know they have extra motivation because we didn’t just beat them, we dominated them last year. That’s just going to add more gasoline to the fire, but we just have to come out more physical and faster than they do.”

If Rock Island can do that, it will allow for the one thing Hammer wants to see from his team Friday night.

“For us to score more points than them ... win,” Hammer said. “I don’t care if it’s 1-0 to 99-0.”