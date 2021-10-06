The last of the Argos: John Argo makes his mark on Assumption football

That is one of the similarities among the Argos.

"He and his brothers have all been kind of quiet leaders," King said. "They don't say a whole lot. When they do, they have a lot of insight.

"Growing up as a coach's kid and being around sports as much as they have been, they have a lot of insight into it."

Assumption's coaching staff can track how much their players watch film through Hudl each week. King said Argo is among the team leaders there, too.

"He's a student of the game and studies it," King noted. "It shows up on game night."

That work ethic is just a sliver of what has made him successful. The example his father set and his brothers followed has been passed down on how to compete and act.

"My dad is just genuine and a good guy," Argo said, "and I've seen my older brothers do things right and it leads to success for them. We've got that fire in us during the game, but we also know when to keep our cool."

And like his siblings, Argo is a multi-sport athlete. He wrestles in the winter, runs track in the spring and is a starter on the baseball team.