The playoffs have arrived and with it, big expectations for Moline football

For Moline High School football, the real season starts now.
The Maroons clinched the Western Big 6 title back on Oct. 15 in grand fashion by defeating Sterling for the first time since the Golden Warriors entered the league, 38-7.
And that was just another opponent in Moline’s march through the WB6. The Maroons swept the league and outscored WB6 opponents 301-55. It was a run that included four shutouts. The conference's only other two teams to reach the postseason, Rock Island and Sterling, the Maroons beat by a combined score of 101-7.
Things have gone well for Moline this season, but what awaits the Maroons in the Class 7A playoffs starting Friday will be the toughest test(s) yet. The journey to a state title will begin for the fifth-seeded Maroons at 7 p.m. against Hampshire at Browning Field.
“The guys understand that every team we play here in the playoffs is going to be a good football team,” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. “They're all in the playoffs for a reason. There's there is no easy path, so to speak. All these teams are talented and all these teams have earned the opportunity to be here to play an extra week. Our guys don't take that for granted at all. They’ve been focused and we’ve had a pretty good three days of practice so far. We’ll just continue to roll that into Friday.”
As for the Maroons’ opponent, the Whip-Purs have changed a lot this season. It has limited the relevant film Morrissey and company can analyze before the first-round matchup.
“They’ve kind of morphed into a different style of offense from what they were at the beginning of the season,” Morrissey said. “And the reason is because they are playing to their quarterback’s skill set. He’s a good football player and one of the better ones we will have seen so far. They started out as a triple option team but have adjusted things so that they have gotten a little bit more spread.”
Hampshire quarterback Tyler Fikis has found the end zone on both the ground and through the air 10-plus times this season. His dual-threat style will force Moline’s defense to be on high-alert. The Whip-Purs rely on a lot of pre-snap motions to try to fool the opposing defense about the upcoming play, something Morrissey says his team is ready for.
“We’re fortunate in our conference to have seen this a lot,” Morrissey said. “Rock Island motions a lot and uses many different sets, and UT and Geneseo are the same way. So from a preparation standpoint, it’s really just getting our guys aligned and understanding what their job is. Defensively, we’ve had a good year so I think these guys are excited and want to come out aggressive and prove themselves again.”
The Moline defense has been nothing short of spectacular. After allowing a season-high 35 points to Quincy in the WB6 opener on Sept. 10, Moline allowed just 20 points total in the final six games. But 13 of those 20 came in the season finale against Geneseo. It wasn’t quite the playoff tune-up the Maroons were hoping for, but Moline did enough in the end to win 28-13.
Senior quarterback Alec Ponder, who finished second in the WB6 in passing yards and passing touchdowns, threw for just 58 yards and four interceptions, a stat line he knows he will have to improve Friday night.
“For me, I just shook it off,” Ponder said. “It’s one of those things where I had a really bad game. I’ll come back and do better. I’ve watched film and I see what I need to do better. Now I just have to show that.”
One thing that will help Ponder is the much-anticipated return of receiver Matthew Bailey. The 6-foot-2 senior missed the last six quarters with a shoulder injury but still led the WB6 with 642 receiving yards.
“He’s the number one receiver in the conference for a reason,” Ponder said. “I think he’s the best player. It’s going to be a huge factor for us and especially the team because just his leadership plays a huge role for this team.”
Bailey is expected back Friday after taking another light week of practice. It’s a game that Bailey does not want to miss.
“I’m excited to play again,” Bailey said. “We are fighting to make sure it’s not our last game. Everyone knows that’s the case and that’s why we are going to put it all on the line. We’re not going to have this same team again, so we have to make sure that it doesn’t end this week.”
In 2019, the last time the Maroons were in the playoffs, Moline lost 48-21 to Villa Park Willowbrook in the first round. It’s a game many seniors still remember and have been waiting to put behind them.
“I’m excited to play in the playoffs because the last time was two years ago and we got our butts kicked,” Ponder said. “It’s a different team now and it’s going to be fun playing with these guys, especially the senior and junior class. We want to play a great game.”
If the Maroons can advance, they will play the winner of 12th-seeded Chicago Whitney Young and 21st-seeded Villa Park Willowbrook. While a chance for payback would be nice, Moline isn’t looking ahead. Morrissey says the team is appreciating the position it is in.
“I’m happy to see these guys get the chance to play another game,” Morrissey said. “It's exciting. It's postseason football. This is what you play for. When it comes down to the end, this is something that not everybody gets to experience. It's special.”