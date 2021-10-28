The playoffs have arrived and with it, big expectations for Moline football

As for the Maroons’ opponent, the Whip-Purs have changed a lot this season. It has limited the relevant film Morrissey and company can analyze before the first-round matchup.

“They’ve kind of morphed into a different style of offense from what they were at the beginning of the season,” Morrissey said. “And the reason is because they are playing to their quarterback’s skill set. He’s a good football player and one of the better ones we will have seen so far. They started out as a triple option team but have adjusted things so that they have gotten a little bit more spread.”

Hampshire quarterback Tyler Fikis has found the end zone on both the ground and through the air 10-plus times this season. His dual-threat style will force Moline’s defense to be on high-alert. The Whip-Purs rely on a lot of pre-snap motions to try to fool the opposing defense about the upcoming play, something Morrissey says his team is ready for.

“We’re fortunate in our conference to have seen this a lot,” Morrissey said. “Rock Island motions a lot and uses many different sets, and UT and Geneseo are the same way. So from a preparation standpoint, it’s really just getting our guys aligned and understanding what their job is. Defensively, we’ve had a good year so I think these guys are excited and want to come out aggressive and prove themselves again.”