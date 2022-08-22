'They're hungry': United Township football grows in numbers, strives to reach playoffs

United Township High School football is growing. Tremendously.

When the Panthers took the practice field last August the entire program had about 80 kids. When UT suited up last week, that number swelled to 125.

Winning has definitely changed things — UT snapped its 47-game conference losing streak and had its first winning record since 2001 in the COVID-altered spring season — but that’s not all of it.

Coach Nick Welch and his staff are very disciplined, but also rewarding.

“We had our first meaningful Week 8 and 9 (games) since 2001 last year,” Welch said. “I think we’re continuing to build the program and the way our coaches do things and the way it is ran, well, it’s attractive. Kids want to do it.

“We incentivize things. We fundraise well. We spend a bunch of money on the kids so they get free apparel or so we can do team activities. I think one of the biggest misnomers out there is that kids don’t want discipline, but what we have brought in terms of expectations for academics and behavior, which also carries into the offseason, has brought major growth.”

As one of those activities, Welch took the entire team down to Illinois State to get his players a look at a college campus before a 7-on-7 matchup against Normal Community. A stop at Monical’s Pizza ended the trip.

Team bonding activities like that bring the team closer together, and so does requiring each player to volunteer five hours of community service to play Week 1, which quarterback Matthew Kelley said is one of the reasons why he expects the Panthers to be even better in 2022.

“I think we are a lot closer, I mean, our bonds are a lot tighter,” Kelley said. “We understand each other a lot more because we have had all of this experience. We were pretty young last year and so when you bring a lot of guys back, you start to understand each other. That’s the biggest thing.”

Kelley is only a junior, but he’s taken the reigns on the leadership aspects of the team after being named a captain. He threw for 1,158 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, while running for 256 more, and has the ability to be the best quarterback in the conference this season.

Welch said Kelley’s drive to be better was noticeable this offseason.

“He would text me questions at random times of the night, and I could tell he was watching film and kind of reviewing himself,” Welch said. “But I think his work ethic in the weight room and getting his body ready for a full varsity season has made an impression.

"When your quarterback is one of your hardest workers — he is always out there doing the right things and always on time — I think everybody else just kind of falls into place.”

Top rushers Loren Arrington and Darrell Stewart graduated, but a trio of running backs return in Johnny Manso, Damion Wells and Carlitos Manso.

Welch said each back has his own strength.

“Johnny is very powerful, but can outrun you," Welch noted. "Damion is very consistent and has great eyes. And Carlitos is our game breaker. When he gets out in space, good luck because he’s fast and elusive.”

UT also lost top receiving target Damahz Slater, but bring back Oscar Perez, Aden Struble and Korey Randle. Grayson Anderson returns from an ACL injury in the 2021 spring basketball season, who Welch said will be just as much of a threat as any of the receivers.

“Those four guys are pretty dangerous,” Kelley said. “Korey was also a corner last year and is just a freak athlete. He doesn’t drop the ball. Most of our guys are speedy.”

Outside of running back duties, Wells will also be a starting safety. He was voted as a team captain and will lead a defense that he says will be vastly improved this season.

“We have a lot of the same players coming back and I think we will definitely be better,” Wells said. “All the spots we needed filled I think our coaches made the right decisions. And our D-line is another part that is pretty young, but I think they can be really good.”

But one of the most exciting additions is at kicker. UT didn't attempt point-after kicks last season, but have brought on senior Medin Sehic who displayed range of up to 40 yards last Monday.

The possibility of more points on special teams could be a major difference this season. UT dropped its last two games of the season to miss the playoffs, but traveled to Galesburg without its top two quarterbacks because of injury.

Those within the program feel like the losing stigma is still around the program, despite what the Panthers have been able to accomplish the past two seasons — including a win over Geneseo for the first time since 1931.

“We understand that we have been underdogs since we got here,” Kelley said. “We just try to play into that role and accept it. We’ve taken pride in it. We feel like it’s not going anywhere and it’s just who we are. But that’s just more motivation to come back from our down year. We put that stuff on the bulletin board.”

The team is at a point now where people can say what they want, but UT is only worried about UT.

As of last Monday, Welch said his team had only been focused on themselves. LaSalle-Peru preparation followed in the next few days, but the entire offseason and first week of practice was about getting better.

The goal is still the same — but it’s changed slightly.

“They’re (the players) hungry to prove to people that we’re not only not the floor mat anymore, but they want to prove that we’re a top team in the conference,” Welch said.

“And we want a home playoff game. We don’t just want a playoff game, we want a home playoff game.”