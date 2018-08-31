This won’t completely erase the sting of last year’s state semifinal setback. Still, Bettendorf’s football team earned a piece of redemption Friday night.
Behind the play-making of quarterback Carter Bell and a stingy defense, the Class 4A third-ranked Bulldogs clipped sixth-ranked Iowa City West 10-7 in a non-district game at TouVelle Stadium.
“We tell our kids the big games are in November, but for our kids this is a big win,” Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said. “That’s a really good football team, state runners-up two years in a row. They’re solid.
“To find a way to grind that out and get that win, I’m pleased with our kids.”
West (1-1) had ended Bettendorf’s season each of the past two years, including a 23-0 win in the UNI-Dome last year.
The Bulldogs (2-0) had this date circled on the calendar since the schedule came out last winter.
“It is a little revenge,” Bell said. “It still is only a regular-season game, but we were more motivated for this game because we lost to them last year. We had to get the job done.”
Bell passed for 146 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 92 yards, including five third-down conversions.
The biggest came on third and 8 with less than 2 ½ minutes left to extend the drive and virtually run out the clock for the Bulldogs.
“As a quarterback, it is your job to control the offense,” Bell said. “If you see you need a long play to get a first down, you have to do it. If we fail, I feel it is my fault. That puts more stress on me, but I’ve gotten used to it.”
Bettendorf started four of its five first-half possessions near midfield or in West territory.
Keegan Schmidt booted through a 20-yard field goal in the opening quarter. Then on its longest drive of the game, an 85-yard series, Bell found Darien Porter for a 34-yard touchdown to make it 10-0 in the second period.
Bell’s pass was a bit underthrown, but Porter made the adjustment and won the jump ball over the defender for the score.
“He made a great play,” Bell said of Porter. “I underthrew it a little bit, but I trust him a lot. It was a big, big play for us to go up two possessions.”
Bettendorf had trouble running the ball against West’s front seven. The Bulldogs finished with 157 yards on the ground, but most of them came on the perimeter or when the pocket collapsed.
“That’s just a tough defense to do anything against,” Wiley said. “Gosh, they’re good up front. That’s one of the best front sevens we’ve seen. That nose guard is a big problem, an all-state guy.
“We had a hard time doing much of anything.”
West (1-1) trailed 10-0 before Joseph Kuehn connected with Jalen Gaudet for a 90-yard touchdown on the final play of the third quarter. The Trojans had one offensive possession to try and snatch the lead, but they were forced to punt.
“That just shows we had to keep our heads up,” said Bettendorf senior linebacker Leo Desequeira, who was celebrating his 17th birthday. “The game wasn’t over, but our defense was able to shut them down.”
The Bulldogs limited the Trojans to 50 rushing yards on 22 carries.
“I thought our defense was outstanding as well,” Wiley said. “We had the one breakdown, but otherwise, we were really solid against a good team.”
Porter left the game early in the third quarter with a foot injury and didn’t return. Wiley wasn’t certain of the severity of it afterward.
Still, Bettendorf controlled the clock in the fourth quarter to prevail.
“We couldn’t give the ball back to them only up three,” Bell said. “Our offensive line did a real good job when we needed them the most.”
Bettendorf hits the road for the next two weeks, facing Dubuque Hempstead and state-ranked Cedar Falls.
“We had a good game, won against a really good team,” Desequeira said. “We know we have the potential to become even better. We’ll see what the future holds for us.”