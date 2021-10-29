Third-ranked Solon makes just enough plays to slide past Assumption

SOLON — Though the Assumption High School football team put forth a much better effort Friday night compared to the first time the Knights played the Class 3A third-ranked Solon Spartans, it still wasn't quite enough in their playoff opener.
Assumption’s John Argo rushed for 126 yards on 16 carries while accumulating nearly 20 tackles and scored on a 46-yard run to make it 14-7 just before halftime, but Solon rolled into the quarterfinals with a 24-17 win at Solon High School on Friday night.
“I’m very proud of the effort tonight,” said Assumption coach Wade King. “We didn’t like the outcome. … We got down 14 early and it would’ve been easy for us to throw in the cards and say ‘It’s not going to happen,’ but we battled back. I couldn’t be more proud of that.”
Solon beat Assumption 38-10 back on Sept. 16. The Spartans advance to the quarterfinals next Friday to play West Delaware, which beat Grinnell 48-0.
“We have the best teammates,” said Assumption senior lineman Nate Canals. “The coaches are always uplifting and always there for us. … It felt like a different game (than the first time), we played with way more intensity.”
Spartan running back Sean Stahle went for 126 yards on 21 carries and the first two scores of the game.
Following the score by the Assumption senior running back, Solon received a big return on the ensuing kickoff to set up a 26-yard field goal by Spartan kicker Brent Lumpkin seconds before the break to give Solon a 10-point advantage.
Assumption (6-4) found an answer out of the intermission, forcing a Solon punt to open the second half before sophomore Angelo Jackson exploded down the Assumption sideline for a 53-yard score to cut the Spartan lead to 17-14.
“My teammates, they’re all my brothers, we all gave it everything we had,” said the Knights’ Joe Turner, senior lineman. “Win, lose or draw, I’m proud of our team and what we achieved.
“We put everything on the line.”
Jackson ended the game just short of 100 yards on the ground on 10 totes.
Solon (10-0) junior quarterback Blake Timmons ran in from 30 yards out to push the lead back to 10 under a minute into the fourth. Timmons ran for 73 yards on 26 attempts while throwing for 101 yards on 6 of 15 passing.
The biggest pass play of the game came when the Solon quarterback found brother Jacob Timmons, a senior, for a 31-yard gain on 3rd and 7 from the Spartan 32-yard line. After a couple more runs from Blake Timmons netted Solon a first down, all that was needed was to run out the clock.
Stahle, a junior, scored from a yard out on the first play of the second quarter for the game’s first points. He added a second from 47 yards out to give Solon a 14-0 lead with just over nine minutes left before halftime.
Assumption's Billy Moore converted a 35-yard field goal with 3:31 left to make it 24-17, but the Knights were unable to get a stop to get the ball back for a chance at the lead.
"Billy's been money for us all year," King said.
Argo finishes the season with around 1,400 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns as his Assumption football career comes to an end.
“The first time we played (Solon), we felt like the big plays were the difference,” King said. “They’re a good team and they’re going to get a few of those. ... We weren't prepared to be done, our focus was on today. We wanted to come out and compete, give ourselves a chance, and that's what we did."