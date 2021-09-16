Third-ranked Solon overwhelms ninth-ranked Assumption

It was billed as a Class 3A top-10 matchup. It turned into a lopsided affair.
Third-ranked Solon moved the football on the ground and through the air with ease and bottled up ninth-ranked Davenport Assumption’s offense en route to a 38-10 non-district victory Thursday night at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.
Assumption had a series of dropped passes, missed tackles and blown assignments.
“That’s a pretty good indication you’re not mentally ready to play,” Assumption coach Wade King said. “For whatever reason, we came in not ready to play, not ready to compete and not ready to battle.
“That’s two weeks in a row. We’ve got to find some guys that want to compete.”
Solon compiled 478 yards of offense, 22 first downs and punted just once late in the second half. Conversely, Assumption netted only 160 yards and nine first downs.
It took only 91 seconds for the Spartans to set the tone. Quarterback Blake Timmons hit a wide-open Jake Quillin down the seam for a 62-yard touchdown reception.
After an Assumption three and out, Solon came back with an 11-play, 77-yard drive that concluded with Timmons finding Quillin for a 12-yard score.
“We knew we wanted to spread the ball out a little bit more this week,” Timmons said. “They like to load the box and stop the run. We wanted to spread it out and get it to all of our guys in space.
“We wanted to go quick. They have a lot of guys going both ways, so we wanted to get them tired.”
Coach Lucas Stanton’s team was just as effective on the ground. Timmons rushed for 91 yards and tailback Sean Stahle racked up 88 yards and two touchdowns.
Solon overwhelmed Assumption up front on both sides. It also ran through and around Assumption's defense most of the night.
"They deserve all the credit," Timmons said. "They were getting a good push."
The Spartans scored on their first six possessions — five touchdowns and a field goal. It was a statement win for Solon, which has beaten Assumption in the last four meetings.
“This says we can play with the best teams in the state,” said Timmons, who also completed 13 of 18 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns. “We love these games, and we want those games early in the season to make us better.
“This was one of those we circled on the calendar.”
The only bright spot for Assumption in the first half was kicker Billy Moore. A member of the football team for less than a month, Moore booted through a 43-yard field goal for the Knights’ only three points.
Ayden Weiman scored a rushing touchdown in the third quarter, but the Knights generated only 79 yards on the ground in 23 attempts.
After a blowout loss at North Scott last week, Assumption finds itself having to hit the reset button going into next week’s district opener at home against Central DeWitt (3-0).
“We need some of our kids that we count on to step up and become leaders,” King said. “We’re looking for those kids, not only on the field but in practice. It has been a bit of a struggle this year (in that area).
“I think we came out here thinking it would just happen, being on our home field that we would play well. That’s a good football team, and we’ve seen a couple good ones now. We’ll see how respond after this.”
It starts on the practice field, King said.
"People forget winning is hard," he noted. "You've got to work hard at it to win, especially against quality opponents. We'll see if we can work hard and beat some quality opponents in the future."