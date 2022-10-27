'This story is still being written': Moline football seeks postseason run

The real season starts now.

Those inside the Moline High School football program expected to compete for another Western Big 6 title, and only did the Maroons accomplish that feat, but Moline swept the conference for the second straight season.

The reward was another home game at Browning Field, and the Class 7A first- round matchup will take place at 7 p.m. Friday against DeKalb (6-3).

“We’ve been talking about these goals since last fall when the season ended, and I think people thought we’d be down a little bit and not as competitive, but we knew what we had,” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. “We knew the commitment that a lot of these kids had to making an impact this season. We’ve had success because of that.

“Now it’s just about grabbing the opportunity and making the most of it.”

For most on the team, the next hurdle is a simple one — advance to the third round. Moline has never made the third round — or won 10 games since 1906 — and that streak continued into 2022 after a fourth quarter collapse against Willowbrook in the second round last season.

However, that experience wasn’t for nothing. The team was calm, confident and not afraid to have some fun at practice Wednesday afternoon.

The nerves of another playoff game aren’t bothering anyone ... yet.

“It’s been our demeanor all year, to have a little fun with it,” senior quarterback and safety Grant Sibley said. “We have a lot of older guys and so a lot of us have been through it the last four years. This will be my third playoff run I’ll be a part of.

"I wouldn’t say we are nervous, but I’m sure at 7 p.m. Friday I’ll have some nerves there.”

And the team doesn’t have much of a reason to be worried. Quincy and Sterling were the only two teams to keep within two possessions of Moline, and all other WB6 victories came by at least 25 points or more.

Those dominant victories were started by a defense that hasn’t allowed more than 24 points this entire season.

“Since Galesburg (Week 7), I think we have really taken some big time steps forward defensively and our kids have done a nice job buying into their position and understanding the fundamentals,” Morrissey said. “We like to cut things down so our kids aren’t thinking as much and they’re just able to react and play. That’s been the biggest improvement.”

The defense will be put to the test against a DeKalb team led by running back Talen Tate, who has more than 850 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Tate eclipsed 180 yards in a Week 9 victory over Waubonsie Valley.

“(DeKalb) does a lot of good things offensively, but their running back is key,” Morrissey said. “Their quarterback is also mobile enough to hurt you, but (Tate) would probably be a starter on any team in our league. The eyes go to him when you watch film. The goal will be to slow him down and take away some of the things that they do well.”

The good news for Moline is that it also has a running back that can make some noise. Riley Fuller single-handedly changed games in a season where he racked up 1,417 rushing yards and scored 22 touchdowns in eight games. He led the WB6 in rushing despite playing in one fewer game.

“(DeKalb’s) guys play downhill and are sure tacklers, plus we think their middle linebacker is very good, so it’ll be a good matchup,” Morrissey said. “They’ve played a lot of 7A and 8A schools, so they’ve been challenged and had a great year. It should be a competitive game.”

One aspect Moline wants to dip into more is its passing game.

Sibley can do it both from the ground (359 yards, 5 touchdowns) or through the air (858 yards, 6 touchdowns), and the Maroons have relied more on the pass in recent weeks.

In a 42-13 victory over Geneseo in Week 9, senior receiver/corner Jasper Ogburn had 125 receiving yards in addition to Moline’s 452 rushing yards.

“With us becoming more balanced, it’s definitely going to help us out in the long run,” Fuller said. “Especially with teams that are watching film from the first few weeks where we ran the ball a lot more. They’re not going to know what to do when we come out and start throwing the ball a lot more.”

The team hopes that balance will push them far in the playoffs, but whatever happens in the next month, Morrissey said the team is appreciating the extra time spent together.

“Every day and every week is now earned,” Morrissey said. “It’s something we enjoy, not only being able to compete for a state championship, but to be around everyone as a team. After this year it’s a new team and a new chapter, but thank goodness this story is still being written.”

And before it’s over, the team still has things it expects to do.

“We think we’re capable of making it somewhere that no other Moline team has before,” Fuller said. “Honestly.”